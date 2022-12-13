ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman weighs expensive face wash every day to catch roommate secretly using it: ‘Normal people wouldn’t do that’

By Emerald Pellot
intheknow.com
 6 days ago
tristen miller
5d ago

simple solution get a new bottle hide it from your roommate leave old bottle as a decoy and covertly add a bottle of ghost pepper extract mix well and she will never take your face wash again most likely!

BatDance_$$$
4d ago

If you share a bath, get a toiletries bag, and take your things with you everytime you leave the bathroom. Keeping your face wash in the bathroom is just an open offer for others to use it.

nik nik
4d ago

don't leave it in the bathroom.... and get a lock for your room door. but roommate still the ah bc she mad she got caught

