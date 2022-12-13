Woman weighs expensive face wash every day to catch roommate secretly using it: ‘Normal people wouldn’t do that’

Read full article on original website
tristen miller
5d ago
simple solution get a new bottle hide it from your roommate leave old bottle as a decoy and covertly add a bottle of ghost pepper extract mix well and she will never take your face wash again most likely!
Reply(1)
12
BatDance_$$$
4d ago
If you share a bath, get a toiletries bag, and take your things with you everytime you leave the bathroom. Keeping your face wash in the bathroom is just an open offer for others to use it.
Reply
5
nik nik
4d ago
don't leave it in the bathroom.... and get a lock for your room door. but roommate still the ah bc she mad she got caught
Reply
6
Related
Woman evicts her roommate for not showering even after going for runs
A Shower Raining DownPhoto byChandler Cruttenden/UnsplashonUnsplash. It's important to have good hygiene, especially if you're going to be around others. You may not know how bad you smell if you don't take care of yourself and for some, that's a deal breaker when it comes to who they live with.
A Woman Used A Pregnancy Test To Catch Her Snooping In-Law & People Can't Handle The 'Audacity'
How would you feel if your partner's mom was poking around your bedroom every day after you went to work?. One Reddit user says she suspected her mother-in-law of doing just that, so she set a trap and her in-law walked right into it in the most public and cringe-worthy way you can imagine.
My mother won’t hang a stocking for my stepson, I called my wife ‘ridiculous’ for objecting
A Redditor who goes by the username “Throwra53456” recently sought advice in the “Am I the A–hole” (AITA) subreddit regarding an upcoming Christmas holiday party and the proper etiquette connected to a blended family. “AITA for calling my wife ridiculous for saying that she won’t attend my family’s Christmas over some stockings?” asked Throwra53456 in a post written on Thursday, Dec. 8. The man explained that each Christmas, his mother has a tradition of hanging customized stockings by the fireplace for each of her grandchildren. However, she does not have a stocking for her own son’s nine-year-old stepson — even though Throwra53456 has been married to his...
He Wouldn’t Switch Plane Seats, Then Got Yelled At For Ignoring Her Kids
The internet is chock full of interesting things. Case in point, Reddit. Reddit is an American social news aggregator, web content rating, and discussion website. Registered members submit content to the site, such as links, text posts, and images, which other members then voted up or down. Reddit has an...
17 Roommates Who Prove That Some People Actually Have Zero Respect For Others
From the mountain of dishes to the passive aggressive note, you couldn't pay me to live with these people.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Plane passenger left furious after woman uses attachment to stop them from opening tray table
A plane passenger was left feeling ‘mildly furious’ after the person sitting in front of them attached a device to their seat which meant the tray table attached to the back couldn’t be folded down. Posting in the Reddit forum ‘mildly infuriating’ user DriveFearless uploaded a photo...
Her neighbor gets mad because she won't sell her belongings to help pay for medication
Some pills coming out of a pill bottlePhoto byOlga DeLawrence/UnsplashonUnsplash. If you can't afford your medications you might have to ask someone for help, especially if the medications are important to take regularly. But, if you need help it may not be the best idea to try and guilt trip someone into paying for it.
After husband sadly passed away, woman discovered that a unique piece of him was left behind
A 40-year-old Londoner named Margaret McCullum met Oswald Lawrence in 1992 and fell in love with him. Oswald unfortunately passed away in 2007 after 15 years of blissful marriage and cohabitation.
Pregnant woman left outraged after stranger called her out for having 'too many kids'
A pregnant woman took to Reddit to vent about a rude stranger who blasted her for having 'too many kids' - despite knowing nothing about her family situation. The anonymous woman, who already has six kids, was shopping at the supermarket when the shocking encounter took place. The expecting mum...
Husband Sneaks Up on Wife at Target and Hilariously Discovers Why Target Runs Take So Long
It all makes sense now…
I stopped saving much for retirement when my husband died, and I've found 3 more important things to spend that money on
Allison Nichol Longtin knows well that tomorrow isn't promised, so she's enjoying her earnings now by spending on her home and mobility.
Judge tells cancer patient to be ‘ashamed of himself’ because he was incapable of doing a simple task
After telling a cancer patient he should be ashamed of himself, a judge received a ton of criticism. The 72-year-old man was issued a citation for failing to keep his yard properly while the judge, Alexis Kroft, presided over the case.
Man Refuses To Attend His Sister's Wedding After Discovering Her Fiancé Is Racist
Reddit users weigh in on the shocking post.
Upworthy
Elderly man leaves Christmas gifts for a 2-year-old neighbor before death: 'For the next 14 years'
Christmas spirit is all about spreading joy. It could be by exchanging gifts, spending time with loved ones or even decorating the house for the season. Ken Watson, an octogenarian, knew exactly how to share this joy with his neighbors even after his death. In December 2018, about two months...
Bridesmaid Quits Hours Before Wedding After Bride Bans Her From Wearing Glasses
A woman on Reddit dropped out of her bridesmaid duties just hours before the wedding after her friend, the bride, told her that she couldn't wear her glasses. "I have an eye condition called anisocoria (my left pupil is always extremely dilated, while the right one works normally) and suffer from photophobia in this eye, so therefore I always wear sunglasses," the woman wrote in a since-deleted Reddit post, according to the The Mirror.
After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime
This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
People are loving this Amazon delivery driver for warning a woman that her house is 'unsafe'
Great info, even better delivery.
I Brought My Mom Home To Help Her Die. I Had No Idea What I Was In For — Or What I'd Gain.
"All I knew was that she wasn’t going to take her final breath in a hospital."
Man tricks mother-in-law by adding Hershey's Kisses to candy bowl when she's not looking: 'Where did they come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byHershey's Kisses. (2022, November 22). In Wikipedia. Creative Commons.
Comments / 15