ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 42

R GoBlue
5d ago

My mother taught us that Christmas is NOT about getting gifts. It's about spending time with your family and friends and celebrating the birth of JESUS! Being thankful for what you ALREADY HAVE. That's why when you turn 18 in my family, there's no more gifts. You're an adult now. You start respecting what Christmas is truly about.

Reply(2)
22
Paula Sanders
5d ago

GO ENJOY CHRISTMAS WITH SOMEONE , WHO'LL APPRECIATE YOU ,AND YOU THEM ,AND LEAVE THEM TO THEIR OWN DEVICES ,, EVENTUALLY THEY WILL REALIZE THEY HAVE MORE THAN ONE CHILD WHEN That ONE GIVE THEM HER BEHIND TO KISS AND BELIEVE ME ,SHE WILL , ENTITLED NOW IS ALWAYS LONELY LATER

Reply
13
Bobby Pickens
5d ago

You're an adult now, which means you don't have to go somewhere you don't want and don't have to buy any presents you don't want to. You should at least learn one lesson from this situation, you can't control what other people do or think is acceptable behavior, so instead be grateful for what you do have and worry about the one thing you control...you.

Reply
11
Related
Upworthy

Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Abby Joseph

A Woman, Financially Well-Off and Jobless, Sent Her Family a Bill After Helping Them Clean Their Home

In general, boundaries are the limits we set on our behavior and expectations to protect ourselves and others. Having them makes us feel safe and secure and allows us to avoid conflict. But when it comes to family relationships, as you're about to read, healthy boundaries and expectations are especially important. That's because they help us to define our roles and responsibilities within the family and to avoid crossing into each other's territory.
Mary Duncan

Father locks daughter in her room on wedding day because the groom owes him money

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Patty had an interesting relationship with her husband, Ron, from the very beginning. They met when they were in meeting for former drug users, and then found out that the meeting was a front to lure people into Scientology, which they both were.
Tracey Folly

Teacher promises little girl a wood burning kit for Christmas: She ends up with a coloring book and crayons instead

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was in elementary school, her teacher picked her to attend an exclusive Christmas party at a neighboring college campus. The teacher told her all the children would receive a Christmas gift of their choice at the party, which they could select from a pre-approved list.
Tracey Folly

Woman body shames teen girl for wearing a skirt to school: 'Can you tell me why anyone would wear such a short skirt?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have always had a complicated relationship with my body. My diet yo-yos from restricted eating to binge eating, and my waistline yo-yos right along with it. This way of eating has been my way of life since junior high school. Maybe even elementary school.

Comments / 0

Community Policy