My mother taught us that Christmas is NOT about getting gifts. It's about spending time with your family and friends and celebrating the birth of JESUS! Being thankful for what you ALREADY HAVE. That's why when you turn 18 in my family, there's no more gifts. You're an adult now. You start respecting what Christmas is truly about.
GO ENJOY CHRISTMAS WITH SOMEONE , WHO'LL APPRECIATE YOU ,AND YOU THEM ,AND LEAVE THEM TO THEIR OWN DEVICES ,, EVENTUALLY THEY WILL REALIZE THEY HAVE MORE THAN ONE CHILD WHEN That ONE GIVE THEM HER BEHIND TO KISS AND BELIEVE ME ,SHE WILL , ENTITLED NOW IS ALWAYS LONELY LATER
You're an adult now, which means you don't have to go somewhere you don't want and don't have to buy any presents you don't want to. You should at least learn one lesson from this situation, you can't control what other people do or think is acceptable behavior, so instead be grateful for what you do have and worry about the one thing you control...you.
