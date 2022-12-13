Read full article on original website
Mercer County Fiscal Court Approves New Mural
The Mercer County Fiscal Court approved a new mural to replace the one on the back of the fiscal courthouse facing College Street. Earlier this year, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission approved paying up to $20,000 over two years to paint a new mural. Like the current mural—which was painted in 2012 by Harrodsburg graphic designer Paul Mulder—the new mural would depict James Harrod and the Osage orange tree. It would also depict Old Fort Harrod State Park and Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill and downtown Harrodsburg as well as a pioneer family, according to Toni Preston of the Mercer County Arts Council.
District 4 Magistrate Susan Barrington Is Representing Mercer County
In last month’s elections, the Republicans scored a clean sweep at the county level, with Stephen “Pete” Elliott, Kevin Hicks and Susan Thompson Barrington being elected to the Mercer County Fiscal Court. Thompson Barrington, along with Melinda Wofford, the first Black woman elected to the Burgin City...
Young Titans Compete In First Archery Tournament
Mercer held their first home archery tournament this weekend, a contest specifically for elementary teams. The event was the first taste of real competition for many of the participants. It was a 10 meter tournament (normal is 10/15 meter) designed to help the young archers gain experience in a tournament setting. Stanford, Frankfort and Taylorsville were among the teams in attendance.
Weekender Dec. 15–22: Santa, Grinch, Mrs. Claus And Holiday Happenings In Mercer County
Lots of holiday happenings this week, with sighting of both Mr. and Mrs. Claus as well as the Grinch all over Harrodsburg and Mercer County. Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch and all the Merry Elves will use Santa’s tractor sleigh to visit Herrington Woods, Chimney Rock and Ashley’s Camp on Saturday, Dec. 17, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, check out the HerringtonLakeKY.com’s Facebook page.
Harrodsburg Prepares For A Busy 2023
Commission Okays Street Closings For 2023 Events, Applies For Funding For Utility Improvements. The Harrodsburg City Commission provided a look at events in 2023. At their regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, the city commission approved street closures for events hosted by the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program in the year to come.
Mayor Billy Whitenack To Resign
Mayor Billy Whitenack has revealed that he is resigning. Whitenack, who currently lives in Harrodsburg, said he and his wife have purchased a home outside the city limits. He said he plans to officially resign next week. “This will give the new commission a chance to pick a replacement,” Whitenack...
Lady Titans Dominate Letcher County
The Mercer County Lady Titans traveled to South Laurel Saturday, Dec. 10, to battle Letcher County Central in the Lisa Collins Classic to earn their first win of the season, 56-27. Coach Hayley Spivey’s team came into the season with very high expectations and after an unfortunate injury to team...
Mercer Offense Shows Promise With Wins At Home And On The Road
The Mercer County Senior High School Titans boys basketball team had two big wins this past week against Nelson County at home, 88-67, and on the road in the Mike Murphy Classic where they faced Pendleton County, 81-54. With a few players out with the flu, the Titans had two...
