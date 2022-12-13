The Mercer County Fiscal Court approved a new mural to replace the one on the back of the fiscal courthouse facing College Street. Earlier this year, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission approved paying up to $20,000 over two years to paint a new mural. Like the current mural—which was painted in 2012 by Harrodsburg graphic designer Paul Mulder—the new mural would depict James Harrod and the Osage orange tree. It would also depict Old Fort Harrod State Park and Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill and downtown Harrodsburg as well as a pioneer family, according to Toni Preston of the Mercer County Arts Council.

MERCER COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO