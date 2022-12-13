Read full article on original website
Community Trust Bank announces moves
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Mark A. Gooch, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., is pleased to announce that Billie J. Dollins has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Central Region President, effective January 3, 2023. Larry W. Jones will retire as the Central Region President from Community Trust Bank on December 31, 2022. Jeffrey Koonce will be the Versailles Market President, a position currently held by Ms. Dollins.
fox56news.com
GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal. The family of Elaina Mammen set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $10,000. The campaign has surpassed $11,000. “This is also a reminder to please hold your family...
fox56news.com
Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester ‘town dog’
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey. His unofficial caregiver Heather Rose said he roamed the streets of Winchester, and many people in the town would update her on his whereabouts. “He just brought a bunch...
WKYT 27
Missing W.Va. girl found safe in Kentucky; mother arrested
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing West Virginia girl was found safe in Kentucky. An Amber Alert had been issued for the 6-year-old girl early Wednesday morning. Investigators say the girl’s mother, Shana Carf, had lost custody of her six-year-old daughter, Mila. The alert was issued after the two could not be found on a welfare check.
fox56news.com
Volunteers needed for Christmas dinner in Jessamine County
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Jessamine County Homeless is hosting a free community Christmas Dinner, and they need your help to make it happen. The free Christmas Dinner hosted by JCHC will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the Jessamine County Public Library. The dinner is come one, come all. Even those who aren’t Jessamine County residents are invited, which means a lot of volunteers are needed.
WKYT 27
Crossing guard saves student at Lexington intersection
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents are hailing a Lexington crossing guard as a hero after she pulled a child to safety. However, the crossing guard says this is becoming a frequent occurrence. She has been getting children to and from school safely for more than 25 years, but Virginia Mayes’...
spectrumnews1.com
Woman makes history with central Kentucky's first multicultural hair salon
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A multicultural hair salon in central Kentucky is breaking barriers, building empowerment and spreading education. Melanie Day is the owner of You’ve Got Curls & Hair Loss Center. The salon is central Kentucky’s first multicultural hair salon. It’s been open since May 2012.
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
WTVQ
Baptist Health Richmond seeing ‘unprecedented number’ of patients seeking care
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Baptist Health Richmond’s emergency department is seeing “unprecedented” numbers of patients seeking care, and the hospital wants to remind patients coming in of the appropriate locations for their symptoms. According to a press release, most patients coming into the emergency department are...
fox56news.com
Woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run
After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman finally received the stem cell transplant she had been waiting for. But the night turned tragic when her husband was killed on his bike. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman...
WTVQ
Mother accused of abducting daughter from West Virginia, found in Kentucky facing numerous charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A West Virginia mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old child, who she does not have custody of, is facing numerous charges after being caught in Winchester, Kentucky after a police chase on Wednesday. Shana Carf allegedly abducted her daughter in West Virginia, reported by ABC...
wymt.com
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
wymt.com
Part of Hal Rogers Parkway closed in Clay County due to crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes after a crash has shut down part of a major highway in Clay County. Officials from Clay County Emergency Management advised drivers that the Hal Rogers Parkway has been shut down near the Leslie County line due to an accident. Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London tell WYMT the road is closed starting near mile marker 27.
fox56news.com
2 sentenced in connection to Lexington bar owners death
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Tuesday, two people were sentenced in connection to the death of a Lexington bar owner, bringing some closure to the 13-year-old case. Rachel Martin and Edward Carroll pleaded guilty to the 2009 beating death of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Lexington police originally suspected Charlie’s injuries were from a fall down the stairs, but it was later ruled a homicide. The cause of death was blunt force trauma. The case would turn cold but was reopened in 2020.
progressivegrocer.com
Publix Ups the Ante in Kentucky
Although it only recently broke ground on its first store in Kentucky, Publix Super Markets has announced a planned fourth location in the Bluegrass State. This will mark the third store in the Louisville area, and it is slated to open in the second quarter of 2024. The 48,387-square-foot store...
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One woman has died after a crash Wednesday afternoon at Mason Headley Road and Duntreath Drive. Police say a car and a truck appear to have collided head-on and ended up in the front yard of a home. The Fayette County Coroner says 21-year-old Makenzie Harlin...
harrodsburgherald.com
Weekender Dec. 15–22: Santa, Grinch, Mrs. Claus And Holiday Happenings In Mercer County
Lots of holiday happenings this week, with sighting of both Mr. and Mrs. Claus as well as the Grinch all over Harrodsburg and Mercer County. Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch and all the Merry Elves will use Santa’s tractor sleigh to visit Herrington Woods, Chimney Rock and Ashley’s Camp on Saturday, Dec. 17, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, check out the HerringtonLakeKY.com’s Facebook page.
fox56news.com
Lexington animal shelter staff do not recommend pets as Christmas gifts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Staff from local animal shelters are reminding the public that gifting pets for the holidays is generally not a good idea. Meghan Hawkins with the Lexington Humane Society emphasizes that adding a pet to the family is a big decision, and it’s not something that should be decided on a whim. Gifting a pet may result in that person not being in a position to care for it and getting placed back in a shelter will add a lot of stress to the pet.
k105.com
State’s oldest, longest serving mayor retires
Kentucky’s oldest and longest serving mayor has retired. Walter L. Cash, 87, served as mayor of Brodhead for 24 years, according to a report by WYMT.com, and never missed a meeting. He retired on Monday. Brodhead is a town of approximately 1,100 residents in Rockcastle County. “I grew up...
