Mr. Jesse Ray Edwards, age 74, a resident of Chocowinity, NC died Friday December 16, 2022, at his home. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is serving the Edwards family.
Greenville — Mr. George “Red” Melvin Sauls, 91, passed away on December 15, 2022 at his home in Cypress Glen. The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 1:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:15–1:15 PM at the funeral home.
Click to watch videos below of aerobatic flight performances at the KOCW Air and Drone Show at Washington-Warren Airport, Dec. 17, 2022. Performers include:. • Hubie Tolson, Aerobatic Champion and New Bern, NC native. • Rob Holland, 11-time Consecutive National Aerobatic Champion and Xelevate Advisor.
Comments / 0