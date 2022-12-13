Read full article on original website
Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Is Wrapped up in a Golf Controversy
The son of golf legend Tiger Woods is involved in a little bit of a controversy when it comes to the PNC Championship. Charlie Woods will participate in the tournament with his father and was scheduled to move back a tee box. Charlie, 13, was set to play a course that was nearly 6,600 yards, which is the same length that LGPA pros and seniors on the PGA Tour. The reason the decision was originally made was tournament organizers were looking to keep up with Charlie's big-time swing speed, according to Golf.com. But the Golf Channel later reported that the committee for the PNC Championship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie's tee markers again, meaning he will play a course that is 6,452 yards long.
Golf Legend Pregnant With First Child
A golf legend is about to be a new mom. Inbee Park went to Instagram this week to announce she and her husband are expecting their first child. The post shows a photo of three pairs of shoes of different sizes in front of their dog and behind a pink coat and a stuffed bunny.
How to watch Tiger Woods at the 2022 PNC Championship: TV, live stream, tee times, and more
The 2022 PNC Championship takes place this Saturday, December 17 through Sunday, December 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods will return to the action with his son CharlieB after finishing in seventh place in 2020 and as runner-up last year. Live...
How to watch Charlie and Tiger Woods (and the rest of the field) at the PNC Championship
Curiosity might cause you to carve out a few minutes of your schedule this weekend to turn on the television and watch a few holes of a frivolous exhibition golf tournament to answer a similarly frivolous question:. What exactly does young Charlie Woods’ swing look like this year?. For...
This change just made it harder for Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods to win the PNC Championship
You can't legally bet on the PNC Championship, but if you could, Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods would certainly be one of the favorites coming off a runner-up to Team Daly last year. A last-minute wrinkle this year, however, is going to make Team Woods' path to victory a lot tougher—and longer.
Paige Spiranac Crams into Tiny "Golf Girl Outfits" in Spicy Instagram Post
Paige Spiranac's latest Instagram post has her showing off different gold girl outfits, and people can't decide which one they love best
How to watch Tiger Woods at the 2022 PNC Pro-Am on Friday: TV schedule, tee times
The 2022 PNC Championship kicks off with Friday’s Pro-Am at the Ritz-Carlton GC, and Tiger Woods and his son Charlie will be there. Here’s what you need to know to watch Friday’s PNC Pro-Am on TV or online. The PNC Championship consists of only two rounds on...
Court rules Jack Nicklaus, involved in lawsuit with Jack Nicklaus Companies, allowed to use his name for course design
A New York judge has ruled Jack Nicklaus, who is currently being sued by Jack Nicklaus Companies, is allowed to use his own name for design work. A lawsuit was filed against the 82-year-old in May, accusing Nicklaus of engaging in "repeated acts in bad faith against the best interests of the Company, including acts to intentionally and maliciously undermine the company." The complaint alleges Nicklaus received a cash payment for promoting an event in Belgium, his involvement developing a video game, and negotiating with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund over a role with LIV Golf. Nicklaus, who sold his company in 2007, has countered the claims were untrue while acknowledging a personal fallout with the company’s owner. “Our relationship has been a difficult one, at best,” Nicklaus said. “I have little doubt about the outcome, but I don’t intend to make this a public spectacle, if it can be avoided.”
WATCH: John Daly Belly Flops Into Golf Course Lake
The American lived up to his fun-loving reputation with a dip at Trump National Doral
LIV Golf chief operating officer WALKS OUT ahead of 2023 | This is a HUGE BLOW!
LIV Golf's chief operating officer and president Atul Khosla has resigned from the Saudi-backed golf league ahead of 2023, according to the New York Times. The news was confirmed by LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman in a statement on Friday, just several days after players and agents were privately updated of Khosla's decision.
Photos: Meet The 'Paige Spiranac' Of Tennis
Paige Spiranac isn't the only former athlete turned social media influencer making it big. There are now some other prominent influencers popping up in other sports, including tennis. Outkick dubbed Rachel Stuhlmann the "Paige Spiranac of tennis" and it's hard to argue with that title. Rachel played at the University...
PGA Tour star Will Zalatoris gets married to "best friend" Caitlin Sellers
PGA Tour star Will Zalatoris has taken to Instagram to reveal he has tied the knot with his "best friend" Caitlin Sellers. Zalatoris, 26, took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to reveal his latest news. He captioned his post: "Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with...
Jordan Spieth partners with Invited
Invited, the world’s largest owner and operator of private clubs, and Jordan Spieth are announcing a strategic partnership in which Dallas-based Invited receives an investment from Spieth, and the three-time major winner signs on as a strategic advisor and brand ambassador of the company. Financial figures were not disclosed. Invited and the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation will also partner on a series of charitable and community efforts benefitting youth organizations, American veterans and military families. Invited will also host fundraising events at Invited clubs in several states and create further member programming to raise funds for Spieth’s foundation.
Tiger Woods analyses Charlie's "PERFECT BACKSWING" at PNC Championship
Nowadays, we are seeing a version of Tiger Woods on the golf course that we have never seen before. He has evolved from the superstar who dropped birdies for fun and thrilled adoring crowds to being a father and guiding his 13-year-old son to achieve his own goals. After the...
Charlie Woods' game is bigger and stronger; Tiger is more impressed by something else
ORLANDO — Last week during The Match, commentator Trevor Immelman put Tiger Woods on the spot with a simple question: Is Charlie outdriving you yet?. "I hate to say it, but I'm going to admit it. He finally did it," Tiger said. "I spun one, he tomahawked one and got me."
Justin Thomas to LIV Golf? Greg Norman says "he knows and understands it"
Greg Norman has revealed LIV Golf have attempted to snap up PGA Tour star Justin Thomas, following an interview with bunkered. Norman, who is the CEO of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, is adamant Thomas has not spoken out against LIV Golf because he "knows and understands" their model. While...
LIV Golf announce THREE NEW VENUES for 2023, including former PGA Tour courses
LIV Golf continues to plan ahead for its new season in 2023 after announcing three new venues in the bumper 14-event schedule, including two former PGA Tour stops. On August 4-6, The Old White Course will host the Greenbrier event in West Virginia. This course used to host the Greenbrier Classic on Tour which was first played in 2010.
Young jockey Megan Taylor tragically dies after a fall at race meeting in New Zealand
Megan Taylor, a young apprentice jockey, has tragically died after a fall at Ashburton Raceway in New Zealand. The 26-year-old was riding Red Orchid when three other horses were caught up in a collision, although Diego Montes de Oca on Billydude, Samantha Wynne on Show Us Plenty and Tina Comignaghi on O’Dua managed to escape relatively unscathed.
PGA Tour legal time deny meeting at The Match, but LIV Golf begs to differ...
The PGA Tour and LIV Golf argued over the existence of an alleged meeting at The Match between the sport's main organisations in a hearing on Friday. As reported by Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel, Rachel Brass, a member of LIV Golf's legal team, said "this case is still about players who are being excluded from the opportunity to play golf."
Jordan Spieth Is the Latest Tour Pro in Awe of Nelly Korda’s Swing
The three-time major winner and his father plan to ‘swing it like Nelly’ at the PNC Championship.
