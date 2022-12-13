A New York judge has ruled Jack Nicklaus, who is currently being sued by Jack Nicklaus Companies, is allowed to use his own name for design work. A lawsuit was filed against the 82-year-old in May, accusing Nicklaus of engaging in "repeated acts in bad faith against the best interests of the Company, including acts to intentionally and maliciously undermine the company." The complaint alleges Nicklaus received a cash payment for promoting an event in Belgium, his involvement developing a video game, and negotiating with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund over a role with LIV Golf. Nicklaus, who sold his company in 2007, has countered the claims were untrue while acknowledging a personal fallout with the company’s owner. “Our relationship has been a difficult one, at best,” Nicklaus said. “I have little doubt about the outcome, but I don’t intend to make this a public spectacle, if it can be avoided.”

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO