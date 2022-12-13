Read full article on original website
Which airline is the most reliable in 2022?
When booking a flight, you want the option that will get you and your stuff where you want to go — preferably on time. Unfortunately, that's not been a given recently.
Thrillist
Southwest Is Testing a Boarding Change That Will Affect Traveling Families
For some reason, boarding a plane is always way more complicated than it needs to be, and it can be even more complicated if you're traveling with children. Southwest Airlines plans to address this with a new program allowing families with children to board first. The first version of this program will be launched in Atlanta at the top of next year, Travel + Leisure reports. These changes will be made slowly, through a phased approach.
Southwest Airlines Big Problem Is Bad News for Holiday Travel
Airlines have to play the long game when it comes to planning routes, staffing, and equipment needs. You can shift a plane from one airport to another or switch around route frequency, but you can't spin up new planes quickly. That means that if you want to add capacity, you...
Travelers can snag $25 one-way flights during JetBlue’s flash sale
The airline is celebrating its best economy class win at the TPG Awards. JetBlue is celebrating its win for best economy class at The Points Guy Awards by offering $25 one-way flights on Thursday. The airline received an Editors’ Choice Award for best economy class at the 2022 TPG Awards....
TravelPulse
Winter Travel Season Is Here - Are Your Clients Prepared?
The busy winter travel season is almost here and whether you’re travelling for business or pleasure, unexpected trip and health problems can occur. Help protect your trip and keep disruptions to a minimum with Manulife's CoverMe travel insurance for travelling Canadians – simple, affordable coverage for emergency medical expenses, baggage loss, trip cancellations and more.
ZDNet
Southwest, United, and American Airlines have a new enemy -- the internet's ugliest site
I'm constantly being told that data is all-important. I'm not quite convinced. Sometimes, the evidence of my own eyes and life experience -- subjective data, you might call it -- will always triumph over a spreadsheet, a graph, or a trumpeting startup founder. I wonder, then, what you might think...
Worst US airports for flight delays
A handful of airports in the U.S. consistently rack up the most flight delays year round. FOX Weather analyzed recent flight data.
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now
Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
Flight attendants share their air travel secrets
As Thanksgiving kicks off the annual air travel scramble, veteran cabin crew share some of their tips and tricks for handling holiday travel and share what they really think of passengers.
TravelPulse
Majestic Resorts Makes Holiday Gifting Easy
Majestic Resorts is making it easy to give the gift of travel. Right now travelers can save up to 40 percent off when they book travel this holiday season. For those looking to give and get, book stays from April 1, 2023, and beyond. The offer is valid now through January 6, 2023, for travel through December 23, 2023.
TravelPulse
Save Your Spot
Booking travel has never been easier with Virgin Voyages. Did you know that you can save your spot on board for up to 24 hours?. If you are looking at a sailing that is more than 45 days away, you can hold a place for a day. This is ideal for sailors who are looking for a travel companion to accompany them on their journey or who want to get a group of travel mates together to go on a trip.
disneyfoodblog.com
You Got Bumped From a Flight. Here’s What Your Airline Owes You.
Knowing your rights when it comes to airline policies can seriously pay off. Air travel has suffered over the last couple of years as COVID-19-era layoffs led to staffing shortages and an increase in flight cancelations. You may feel the impact of the struggling industry during your next vacation, but if you know what you’re entitled to, you can minimize the damage.
Flight delayed or canceled? What you need to know and what airlines owe travelers.
Cancellation and delay compensation policies for air travel vary depending on the circumstances.
The Best Airports In The U.S., & The World, for Layovers
Depending on where you’re coming from and where you’re going, layovers are something of a necessary evil. That being said, all things are not equal when it comes to layovers, since some airports are simply much better than others. Some may have more options for restaurants, shopping or even just walking around and seeing the sights. And when you’re going to be stuck at an airport for more than just an hour or two, being at one of these “better” airports for layovers is always helpful.
TravelPulse
Travel Agent Rates at Princess Resorts for 2023
Travel advisors can take advantage of special rates at Princess Hotels & Resorts for 2023. Starting January 2, 2023 through December 22, 2023, travel advisors have access to discounted pricing. At Grand Bavaro Princess in Punta Cana travel advisors can book a single for $80 per person, per night, a...
TravelPulse
Travel-Related Costs on the Decline
New data from the United States government revealed that costs associated with travel dropped in November. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI), overall prices across all spectrums rose by only 0.14 percent over the last month, easing concerns about the continued inflation rates impacting the economy.
TravelPulse
Holiday Shopping Guide
Traveling to Ireland or want to inspire someone to travel to Ireland with a token of Ireland under the tree? CIE Tours has ideas with its holiday shopping guide. Those looking to gift a little piece of Ireland can look to traditional hand knits, tweeds, Celtic jewelry, sparkling crystal and more. If you are in Ireland before the holiday season or looking to order a gift to ignite the love of Ireland in a friend or loved one, here are some brands to check out:
Airlines forced to ration jet fuel in New Zealand, but limited impact seen
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Key regional airlines said on Wednesday they expected to continue scheduled flights with New Zealand, which is beginning to ration jet fuel after a recent shipment failed government tests.
Narcity
Pearson Airport Was Named Most Stressful Airport In North America & It's An 'Embarrassment'
Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) has been trying to rebuild its damaged reputation since the summer, but despite some more recent improvements, it seems people aren't forgetting the airport's troubles very quickly. Pearson Airport was just named the "most stressful" airport in North America and the fourth most stressful airport...
TravelPulse
Contiki Reports Best Booking Sales in History
Contiki, the social tour operator for young travelers and part of TTC Tour Brands, reported its best three booking days in the company’s 60-year history over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, with record sales also attributed to travel advisors. MORE Tour Operator. The tour operator had launched...
