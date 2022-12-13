Costa Palmas, located on the east cape of Los Cabos, Mexico, is home to an array of luxury residential homes. The home of developer Jason Grosfeld and his wife, fine jewelry designer Jenna Blake Grosfeld, was one of the first homes built on the property. “The ocean was a focal point, and it kind of dictated our color palette, as well as the surrounding nature,” Jenna says. “For me, I wanted just a continuation of the sea. Whether it’s an ocean somewhere else or in Mexico, where we are, it just puts you kind of in vacation mode. So the color palette played a key role in establishing the atmosphere we wanted to achieve.”

