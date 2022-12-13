PINOLE – Nearly nine months after two people were wounded in a shooting outside a Pinole bowling alley, authorities have announced an arrest in the case.Pinole Police said Tuesday that the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Sirjantz Moliga, was located in Hayward on Monday with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service. Moliga was taken into custody and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon-firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.Police said Moliga is connected with a March 27 shooting outside the Pinole Valley Lanes on the 1500 block of Pinole Valley Road.Detectives said at the time, the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of people inside the bowling alley. The dispute continued into the parking lot, where the suspect fired multiple rounds, striking the two victims and several cars.The victims were taken to local hospitals, where they were treated and released.According to jail records, Moliga is being held on $900,000 bail. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charges.Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call the Pinole Police Department at 510-724-1111.

PINOLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO