Suspect arrested after attempted burglary of Pacifica business: police
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday after an attempted burglary overnight in Pacifica, police announced in a press release. The incident happened on the 400 block of Oceana Boulevard where police found shattered glass at the front door of a business. Around 1 a.m., police noticed suspicious activity near the corner of […]
thesfnews.com
SFPD Arrest Than Zin For Bayview Homicide
SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a Bayview District fatal stabbing. The SFPD reported on December 9, at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to a home located on the 100 Block of Orsi Circle. Officers arrived...
NBC Bay Area
Jasper Wu Case: 3 Arrested Year After Toddler Killed in Oakland Freeway Shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with the 2021 Oakland freeway shooting that left toddler Jasper Wu dead, officials announced Thursday. Jasper and his family were traveling on Interstate 880 when they were caught in the crossfire between rival gangs "having a rolling gun battle" on the freeway at about 2 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2021, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said.
Suspected Alameda High campus intruder charged with child molestation, battery
ALAMEDA – A man arrested following a breach of the Alameda High School campus last week is facing multiple charges, including child molestation and battery, prosecutors said.On Monday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office filed charges against 27-year-old Hoan Hong Troung, in connection with the December 6 incident. Along with the above charges, Troung was charged with possession of a razor blade and box cutter on school grounds. Prosecutors allege Troung entered the campus and approached several students in a hallway and in a classroom, where he attempted to remove a student's facemask without consent, asked to kiss a...
Police seek suspect who kicked woman in stomach on Muni bus
San Francisco police on Wednesday released images and sought the public's help to identity a man who kicked a 79-year-old woman in the stomach on a Muni bus in the Japantown area. Officers were called just after 11:20 a.m. on Saturday to the area of Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street, near Jefferson Square Park, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim at the scene, the San Francisco Police Department reported. ...
San Bruno woman facing attempted murder charge for kidnapping
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A 47-year-old woman kidnapped a man in San Francisco and strangled him inside a San Bruno home, according to police. The kidnapping and murder attempt set off a 12-hour police standoff at the San Bruno house on Portola Way on December 13, investigators said. Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call […]
Woman surrenders after alleged kidnapping and 12-hour standoff with police
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman surrendered after a 12-hour standoff with police over a kidnapping on Tuesday, according to the San Bruno Police Department. The incident took place on the 100 block of Portola Way just before 1 a.m. SBPD dispatch received a report of a male victim in distress in the area, […]
Daily Californian
Human trafficking, aggravated assault reported at campus residence hall
UCPD is currently investigating a case of human trafficking and aggravated assault that occurred at a UC Berkeley student residence hall earlier this month, according to the UCPD crime log. The incident occurred on Dec. 3 at approximately midnight and was reported on Dec. 7 by a secondhand source. The...
Jasper Wu: Rival gang shootout led to child's death on Oakland highway; 3 arrested, officials say
The Alameda County District Attorney's office announced on Thursday that three arrests were made in connection to the fatal Oakland freeway shooting of 23-month-old Jasper Wu last year.
Gang members arrested in 2021 shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu on I-880 in Oakland
OAKLAND -- More than 13 months after toddler Jasper Wu was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities on Thursday announced three gang members had been arrested in the case.Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Thursday that the November 6, 2021 shooting involved two rival gang members shooting it out on Interstate Highway 880 in the middle of the day."How could this horrific tragedy have happened? It happened because two rival gangs were having a rolling gun battle on Highway 880 ... across the freeway at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said O'Malley. The three suspects were identified as...
Three suspected gang members arrested in connection to San Bruno shootout
SAN BRUNO - Three men suspected of belonging to an Oakland gang were arrested last week in connection with a lay-in-wait ambush that occurred in November in San Bruno, the police department there announced on Tuesday.On Nov. 26 at around 7:15 p.m., officers in San Bruno were dispatched to the 700 block of Kains Avenue on a report of a shooting. While responding to the call, an officer pulled over a vehicle that was fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. Two males in the car had been victims of the shooting, police said, and one had a gunshot...
Suspects in $80K Dublin ‘takeover-style’ robbery sought
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – Police are looking for suspects who stole $80,000 in merchandise from a camera store in Dublin, according to a press release. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, officers arrived at Mike’s Camera in the 7200 block of Regional Street after a reported armed robbery. When they entered, officers learned five suspects “entered the […]
Oakland police make arrest in fatal shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened the afternoon of Nov. 4, the department stated on Facebook. Darious Smith was arrested in the fatal shooting of Keison Lee, police stated. “Due to the hard work and combined efforts of OPD Officers and Homicide Investigators, Smith was […]
19-year-old arrested in Pinole bowling alley shooting
PINOLE – Nearly nine months after two people were wounded in a shooting outside a Pinole bowling alley, authorities have announced an arrest in the case.Pinole Police said Tuesday that the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Sirjantz Moliga, was located in Hayward on Monday with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service. Moliga was taken into custody and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon-firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.Police said Moliga is connected with a March 27 shooting outside the Pinole Valley Lanes on the 1500 block of Pinole Valley Road.Detectives said at the time, the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of people inside the bowling alley. The dispute continued into the parking lot, where the suspect fired multiple rounds, striking the two victims and several cars.The victims were taken to local hospitals, where they were treated and released.According to jail records, Moliga is being held on $900,000 bail. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charges.Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call the Pinole Police Department at 510-724-1111.
Tiburon police sergeant shoots self in police station
TIBURON, Calif. (KRON) — A Tiburon Police Department sergeant fatally shot himself inside the police station on Monday, according to city officials. A police motorcade was seen by local residents as Sgt. Sean Christopher’s body was transported from the small town’s police station to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office coroner. Mayor Jack Ryan released a […]
sfstandard.com
SF Spends Millions To Keep Cops on Desk Duty. Here Are Their Stories
Sexual misconduct. Domestic violence. Name-calling. These are among accusations against officers who have been in limbo at a windowless room called the Department Operations Center. San Francisco police brass stash these officers in what for some is a detention center while figuring out whether to return them to the streets,...
Two injured after gunman fires into San Francisco building
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two men were injured Monday night when someone fired a gun into a building in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood.San Francisco police said the shooting was reported at 9:26 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bryant Street.The two men in their 30s were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. There was no immediate word on their condition.No arrest has been made in the shooting and no suspect information was immediately available. Investigators also did not reveal if the shooting was targeted or random.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
4 stopped by officers after over $1K worth of merchandise stolen from Alameda store: police
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were linked to a report of retail theft Tuesday night at South Shore Shopping Center, the Alameda Police Department announced on Facebook. Around 7 p.m., four individuals exited a store at the shopping center and were stopped by police. An investigation revealed that over $1,000 worth of merchandise was […]
Suspect pleads not guilty in shooting of unarmed Black man in San Jose, taken back into custody
The prosecutor says Waters, 66-year-old San Jose resident, shot the victim while his back was turned. The judge said that the evidence showed Waters was too dangerous to be out in the public, and he was taken back into custody.
