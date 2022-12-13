ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park final exams, activities and work canceled

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Forecasted sleet, freezing rain and snow have caused Penn State to reschedule final exams that would have been held on Thursday and cancel activities and work at its University Park campus beginning at 4 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, and continuing until 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Only employees who perform essential services should report during this time. Final exams scheduled for Thursday have been rescheduled for Friday, and a limited number on Saturday.
Students reminded to return rented textbooks by Dec. 17

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Due to winter weather, the Penn State Bookstore at University Park campus will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 15. The bookstore is encouraging students to take their rental textbooks home with them to mail back if they are unable to return their rented textbooks in person before leaving campus. Rental returns are due on Saturday, Dec. 17.
For credit rating agencies, reputation matters

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Contrary to popular belief, credit rating agencies provide more accurate, timely, conservative and informative credit ratings for higher-risk companies — a discovery that calls into question the conventional wisdom that they cater to their clients, according to new research by a team of Penn State researchers in the Smeal College of Business.
