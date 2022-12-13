Read full article on original website
The Daily Collegian
University Park final exams, activities and work canceled
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Forecasted sleet, freezing rain and snow have caused Penn State to reschedule final exams that would have been held on Thursday and cancel activities and work at its University Park campus beginning at 4 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, and continuing until 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Only employees who perform essential services should report during this time. Final exams scheduled for Thursday have been rescheduled for Friday, and a limited number on Saturday.
The Daily Collegian
Junyu Zhang selected as Eberly College of Science’s Fall 2022 student marshal
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Junyu Zhang of Chongqing, China, will be honored as the student marshal for the Eberly College of Science during Penn State’s fall commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 17, on the University Park campus. Zhang will graduate with a 4.0 grade point average and bachelor’s...
The Daily Collegian
Students reminded to return rented textbooks by Dec. 17
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Due to winter weather, the Penn State Bookstore at University Park campus will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 15. The bookstore is encouraging students to take their rental textbooks home with them to mail back if they are unable to return their rented textbooks in person before leaving campus. Rental returns are due on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The Daily Collegian
Award-winning chef Jose Garces brings a taste of Latin America to WPSU
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — WPSU will host its annual Connoisseur’s Dinner and Auction on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The theme for this year’s event is “The Latin Road Home” with celebrity chef Jose Garces. In conjunction with the immersive culinary experience, Garces will be featured...
The Daily Collegian
'Midnight Clear' for snow removal in effect Dec. 14 and 15 at University Park
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Due to the winter weather forecast for Thursday, a "Midnight Clear" for ice/snow removal has been declared for Wednesday night, Dec. 14, and Thursday night, Dec. 15, at University Park. As a result, parking will be prohibited at all faculty/staff surface parking lots on campus,...
The Daily Collegian
For credit rating agencies, reputation matters
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Contrary to popular belief, credit rating agencies provide more accurate, timely, conservative and informative credit ratings for higher-risk companies — a discovery that calls into question the conventional wisdom that they cater to their clients, according to new research by a team of Penn State researchers in the Smeal College of Business.
