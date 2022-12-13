ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Northern Lights Festival Pulled the Plug After One Week

It was the sort of feel-good story local TV news thrives on, especially during the holiday season: community-minded entrepreneur with a dream to create a magical indoor light park that would delight thousands of visitors while raising money to fund college scholarships for refugees. Mitch Reaume spent nearly two years...
HyVee Is Building Something New In Rochester

Q. Hey, Jessica, what is that building being built in the parking lot at HyVee in Rochester, Minnesota on 37th Street? - Carrie, Rochester, Minnesota. I got the note above from Carrie the other day and since I live in NE Rochester, I actually knew the answer to this one!
Wisconsin Music Festival Features Major Artists and Low Ticket Prices For Christmas

Ashley for the Arts has announced its first headliner for next summer’s festival which is scheduled for August 10, 11, 12 at Memorial Park in Arcadia, Wisconsin. In addition to the amazing music, the family-friendly festival also includes several fun activities like a 5K run/walk, an arts and craft fair, food vendors, a lumberjack show, inflatables, a petting zoo, hot air balloons, and fireworks. Fill out the form below and you could win free tickets for Christmas.
Photos: Idyllic hobby farm in Goodhue County for sale

Move to the country in style. This pristine hobby farm and it's outbuildings are lacking nothing. Strategically located, the property is only 9 miles from Zumbrota, 23 miles from Red Wing and 26 miles from Rochester. Things that you are sure to love about the property include the 50x60 "man...
Chatfield teen hurt in Rochester crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Olmsted County. It happened just before 11 am on Highway 63, near mile marker 33 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Shellanea Allison Rudlong, 18 of Chatfield, was driving south in a 1992 Jeep Wrangler when she crashed. Highway 63 was snow and ice-covered at the time.
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Thursday, December 15, 2022

Snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and is expected to continue for the next several hours which will make the morning commute difficult. At 5:30 AM this morning the Minnesota Department of Transportation said a lot of the main highways in our area were completely covered and those that weren't were at least partially covered with snow. See real-time road conditions on our free app.
Minnesota Pet Sitter Just Did Something Amazing For Homeless Animals

One Minnesota pet sitter went above and beyond to help homeless animals this holiday season!. If you're looking for a feel-good story this holiday season, here's one that just happened in Rochester. It's the story of a beloved pet sitter who, on a whim, decided to launch an effort to help homeless animals this holiday season. And totally knocked it out of the park!
Woman Hurt After Crashing Vehicle Into Southern Minnesota Field

New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural Rice County sent a New Prague woman to a hospital over the weekend. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Michelle Thibodeau was traveling south on Lake Ave. about five miles east of New Prague when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
Teenager Injured in Crash Near Rochester Airport

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears slick conditions may have contributed to a crash this morning in Rochester that injured a Chatfield teenager. The State Patrol says 18-year-old Shellanea Rudlong was driving an SUV south on Highway 63 when it crashed. She was transported to St. Mary's Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Northwood woman hurt in rollover on Interstate 35

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A North Iowa woman is hurt after crashing her SUV in Freeborn County. It took place just after 10 am Sunday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Marissa Irene Zazueta, 30 of Northwood, was driving south on Interstate 35 when her SUV rolled near mile marker 9.
Rochester police offering a hand up to those in need this holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A holiday giving tradition continues for the Rochester Police Department. Thanks to a generous donation to the Rochester Police Athletic/Activities League, participating officers will receive a $100 bill to give to someone they think could use a hand this holiday season. “Compassion is one of our...
Bald Eagles Reportedly Poisoned in Minnesota

As many as 13 bald eagles were reportedly poisoned, and three died after apparently eating euthanized animals dumped at a Minnesota landfill. State and federal wildlife officials are investigating when the eagles were found last month close to the Pine Bend Landfill in the Minneapolis area of Inver Grove Heights, as first reported by the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Rochester Truck Driver Injured in Weather Related Crash

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) -- A truck driver from Rochester was among those injured in the hundreds of weather-related crashes that were reported in Minnesota on Thursday. The State Patrol says 61-year-old Omar Yusuf Ali was driving a semi-truck south on I-35 in Steele County when the rig slid into the medium. The crash was reported just before 11 PM near the Owatonna Airport. Ali was transported to the Owatonna Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
