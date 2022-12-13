Read full article on original website
Why Northern Lights Festival Pulled the Plug After One Week
It was the sort of feel-good story local TV news thrives on, especially during the holiday season: community-minded entrepreneur with a dream to create a magical indoor light park that would delight thousands of visitors while raising money to fund college scholarships for refugees. Mitch Reaume spent nearly two years...
Minnesota Man Has been Making Giant Candy Canes for his Neighborhood for 20 Years
I love seeing all of the houses all decked out for the holidays! It's so fun seeing how creative people are and seeing the lights under the snow is super pretty. But I really want to see some of these giant candy canes around Rochester next year, these are awesome! They're made by a Minnesota man and he's been doing it for 20 years.
HyVee Is Building Something New In Rochester
Q. Hey, Jessica, what is that building being built in the parking lot at HyVee in Rochester, Minnesota on 37th Street? - Carrie, Rochester, Minnesota. I got the note above from Carrie the other day and since I live in NE Rochester, I actually knew the answer to this one!
Wisconsin Music Festival Features Major Artists and Low Ticket Prices For Christmas
Ashley for the Arts has announced its first headliner for next summer’s festival which is scheduled for August 10, 11, 12 at Memorial Park in Arcadia, Wisconsin. In addition to the amazing music, the family-friendly festival also includes several fun activities like a 5K run/walk, an arts and craft fair, food vendors, a lumberjack show, inflatables, a petting zoo, hot air balloons, and fireworks. Fill out the form below and you could win free tickets for Christmas.
Kids Will Love Terrific Christmas Tradition To Start W/Your Nativity
There aren't many Rabe Family Christmas Traditions I'd recommend trying...but there is one that anyone with a Nativity scene can do, and your kids will love it whether you're in Rochester, Minnesota, Green Bay, Wisconsin, or Lake Mills, Iowa!. A Fun Christ-Centered Christmas Tradition Your Young Kids Will Love. Do...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Photos: Idyllic hobby farm in Goodhue County for sale
Move to the country in style. This pristine hobby farm and it's outbuildings are lacking nothing. Strategically located, the property is only 9 miles from Zumbrota, 23 miles from Red Wing and 26 miles from Rochester. Things that you are sure to love about the property include the 50x60 "man...
KIMT
Chatfield teen hurt in Rochester crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Olmsted County. It happened just before 11 am on Highway 63, near mile marker 33 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Shellanea Allison Rudlong, 18 of Chatfield, was driving south in a 1992 Jeep Wrangler when she crashed. Highway 63 was snow and ice-covered at the time.
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Thursday, December 15, 2022
Snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and is expected to continue for the next several hours which will make the morning commute difficult. At 5:30 AM this morning the Minnesota Department of Transportation said a lot of the main highways in our area were completely covered and those that weren't were at least partially covered with snow. See real-time road conditions on our free app.
Minnesota Pet Sitter Just Did Something Amazing For Homeless Animals
One Minnesota pet sitter went above and beyond to help homeless animals this holiday season!. If you're looking for a feel-good story this holiday season, here's one that just happened in Rochester. It's the story of a beloved pet sitter who, on a whim, decided to launch an effort to help homeless animals this holiday season. And totally knocked it out of the park!
Woman Hurt After Crashing Vehicle Into Southern Minnesota Field
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural Rice County sent a New Prague woman to a hospital over the weekend. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Michelle Thibodeau was traveling south on Lake Ave. about five miles east of New Prague when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
Rochester Parents Want To Know Now, Why Didn’t The Schools Close Today?
Thursday morning we woke to a lot of snow and a few schools in our neck of Southeastern Minnesota closed or delayed. That includes Rochester Public Schools...and some parents have been wondering why?. Why Did Rochester Public Schools Not Close Today?. One mom on the Y-105FM Facebook page put it...
Teenager Injured in Crash Near Rochester Airport
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears slick conditions may have contributed to a crash this morning in Rochester that injured a Chatfield teenager. The State Patrol says 18-year-old Shellanea Rudlong was driving an SUV south on Highway 63 when it crashed. She was transported to St. Mary's Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester Police are Spreading Holiday Cheer Thanks to Anonymous Donation
It's a wonderful time of year! But, unfortunately, for some people, it's a not-so-wonderful time. Bills keep going up, then you've got the cost of holiday gifts, and maybe there's a car that needs to be repaired or your kids grew out of their winter gear. Some people in our community need a little extra help, and that's where the Rochester, MN Police Department comes in!
KIMT
Northwood woman hurt in rollover on Interstate 35
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A North Iowa woman is hurt after crashing her SUV in Freeborn County. It took place just after 10 am Sunday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Marissa Irene Zazueta, 30 of Northwood, was driving south on Interstate 35 when her SUV rolled near mile marker 9.
KIMT
Rochester police offering a hand up to those in need this holiday season
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A holiday giving tradition continues for the Rochester Police Department. Thanks to a generous donation to the Rochester Police Athletic/Activities League, participating officers will receive a $100 bill to give to someone they think could use a hand this holiday season. “Compassion is one of our...
dallasexpress.com
Bald Eagles Reportedly Poisoned in Minnesota
As many as 13 bald eagles were reportedly poisoned, and three died after apparently eating euthanized animals dumped at a Minnesota landfill. State and federal wildlife officials are investigating when the eagles were found last month close to the Pine Bend Landfill in the Minneapolis area of Inver Grove Heights, as first reported by the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Rochester PD Investigating Suspicious Incident at Hobby Lobby
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating what’s being described as a suspicious incident that occurred in the Hobby Lobby parking lot Wednesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a woman in her 40’s ended her shift around 10 p.m. and told police she saw a...
Rochester Truck Driver Injured in Weather Related Crash
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) -- A truck driver from Rochester was among those injured in the hundreds of weather-related crashes that were reported in Minnesota on Thursday. The State Patrol says 61-year-old Omar Yusuf Ali was driving a semi-truck south on I-35 in Steele County when the rig slid into the medium. The crash was reported just before 11 PM near the Owatonna Airport. Ali was transported to the Owatonna Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Driver dies in Hwy. 62 bridge crash during overnight snowfall
A man is dead after crashing his car in snowy conditions in Minneapolis early Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Highway 62 Thursday morning. Just before 2 a.m., as the driver approached 34th Avenue, he drifted off the road and struck a bridge.
Smoking In Your Own Car Is Still Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll still be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
