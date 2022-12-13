Read full article on original website
Related
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Elle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Sweet New Photos and Details of Lilibet in Their Docuseries
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry briefly touch on their family's newest addition, one-year-old Lilibet “Lili” Diana, in the last episode of their Harry & Meghan docuseries. They discuss who she resembles so far, how they felt after her birth, and their hopes for Lili as she grows up. The couple also shared so many never-before-seen photos of their little girl, including photos and videos from the day she was born: June 4, 2021.
MSNBC
Trump makes a fool of himself hawking weird imaginary trading cards
Alex Wagner looks at Donald Trump's weird new licensing deal selling schlocky photoshops of his face on action figure outfits that is so plainly scammy and cringe-inducing that even his most ardent supporters are covering their eyes and is only the latest in a recent string of stumbles as Trump's star fades.Dec. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
McNamee: Musk Twitter suspensions a 'direct attack' on journalism & democracy
Roger McNamee, a longtime Silicon Valley investor and author of "Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe," joins MSNBC's Ali Velshi to discuss the controversial decision by Twitter to suspend the accounts of journalists who have been critical of owner Elon Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist," for what Musk called “doxxing.”Dec. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Friday Nightcap: Wild tech week
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gets arrested in the Bahamas and charged with fraud. And Elon Musk suspends the Twitter accounts of several journalists who cover him & the social media platform. Kate Snow, Sheelah Kolhatkar, Charles Coleman and Matt Friend talk about this wild week in tech on our Friday night panel.Dec. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Pelosi’s daughter turns a lifetime of filming her mother into new documentary
Documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss her new film that chronicles the life and career of her mother, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.Dec. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
A look at how the ex-president left America’s national security secrets exposed
New York Times correspondent Mike Schmidt, executive producer of Showtime’s “The Circus” John Heilemann, and former FBI special agent Clint Watts discuss new reporting in the New York Times that lays out just how easy it would have been for thousands of Mar-a-Lago guests to get to governments documentsDec. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
'Epidemic of loneliness' and isolating effects of online culture eyed as American ailment
Senator Chris Murphy talks with Alex Wagner about the growing number of Americans who describe themselves as lonely and how increasing reliance on the internet is having a deleterious effect on the social lives of Americans, including social media, which are ostensibly about bringing people together but instead undercut real life civic institutions that build community and human bonds.Dec. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump's latest grift is too much for even Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn
These Slippers Will Make You Want To Cancel Your Plans Drs Stunned: Is the 'Most Powerful' Pain Reliever In America Now Legal?. San Jose: Unsold Never-Driven Cars Almost Given Away: Clearance Sale. Energy Bill Program /. California: Program Covers The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In...
Comments / 0