More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Kate Middleton's Friend Is Firmly Disputing One Key Detail Meghan Markle Shared About the Princess of Wales
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Netflix docuseries was released, a lot of people assumed the British royal family would have a lot to say about it. Though reports have shared that the royals aim to remain focused on their roles and not give into the gossip, sources close to the family have started to speak their minds, and refute some facts along the way. Talking to People on Dec 14, a close friend of Kate Middleton rebutted a major point Markle made in the series’ first volume. “Kate’s a big hugger,” the friend told the outlet. “She is warm...
Vogue
From Vintage To Recycled Sequins, Stars Sent A Sustainable Message At The Fashion Awards
We’ve seen a more conscious approach to red-carpet dressing over the past 12 months, from vintage to repeat looks and even rental fashion, as shown by the Princess of Wales in Boston on Friday. Over at the Fashion Awards in London, a series of stars also flew the flag...
Jurnee Smollett Blooms in Sheer Pink Floral Dress & Pointy Pumps at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Jurnee Smollett hit the red carpet at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala today in Los Angeles. The “Birds of Prey” star exuded elegance in a stand-out floral dress and sharp black pumps that offered Smollett’s ensemble a classic addition. Smollett’s look was a lengthy bodycon style made of a peachy pink sheer fabric sporting an embroidered blooming floral print interwoven with iridescent sequins. The dress featured a black sequin trim that lined the bodice, the sparkling embellishments transitioning into delicately draped shoulder straps that sparkled when they caught the light just right. As for accessories, Smollett popped on dainty golden rings on every...
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
Vogue
Florence Nails ’90s Grunge Style In A Slip Dress And Platforms
#Barbiecore may increasingly seem like a distant summer memory, but Florence Pugh is keen to keep interest in the colour pink alive. From rose to blush, peach to magenta, pink is a colour that the actor returns to time and again – see the sheer Valentino PP pink gown she wore to the house’s couture show in July, for just one example.
Here Are 19 "Boomer" Behaviors Millennials Are Admitting They Partake In
"I used to make fun of the Boomers..."
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Hit Sister With Restraining Order Before She Sued Him For Calling Her A ‘No Talent Hack’
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris’ family drama continued after his sister sued him for ruining her reputation in Hollywood — years after he asked the court for a restraining order against his family member, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents, Barris, 48, was hit with a civil lawsuit by his sister Colette. The case was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court this week. In the suit, first obtained by The Blast, Collette accused Barris of breaching an agreement they had to not trash each other to third parties. However, she said her brother had broken his promise and called her...
Vanessa Hudgens Laces into Thick Platforms for ‘Wednesday’ Addams Tribute
Vanessa Hudgens brought her love of all things spooky to a new partnership this week. On Wednesday, the “Entergalactic” star shared an Instagram post where she posed atop the hood of a black hearse-like car, in a new promotion with car-sharing platform Turo. For the occasion, she posed with the hearse seen in the new Netflix show “Wednesday,” released today, in an oversized black blazer dress and hat. Channeling her own version of the show’s titular heroine Wednesday Addams, Hudgens finished her outfit with a chain necklace and black manicure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) “When Wednesday hands...
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour Goes Maximalist in Vintage Chanel With Layered Gold Jewelry & Sandals at White House State Dinner
Anna Wintour attended the White House state dinner yesterday night in Washington. The event was hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. For the affair, Wintour wore a vintage Chanel from Karl Lagerfeld’s spring 1983 debut collection with lots of accessories and strappy black heels. The Vogue editor-in-chief opted to make her accessories the star of the show which meant layering up lots of gold chain necklaces with lux pendants dotted with colorful gems. Pearls were also tossed into the mixture, the combination of lengthy necklaces with...
Elon Musk's Twitter bans CNN, NYT, WaPo journalists
Twitter on Thursday evening banned the accounts of several high-profile journalists from top news organizations without explanation, apparently marking a significant attempt by new owner Elon Musk to wield his unilateral authority over the platform and censor speech.
Review: You've never seen anything like 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
"Avatar 2" is an eye-popping, jaw-dropping, shoot-the-works spectacle that fills the screen to bursting.
‘Gossip Girl’ Revives Blair Waldorf Headband and Packs a ‘Fashion Punch in the Face’ With Nods to Original Series Costumes for Season 2
HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” returned for its second season on Dec. 1. The show continues to follow the lives of New York’s Upper East Side crew who attend the prestigious Constance Billard — St. Jude’s School. Fashion has continued to play a big part in the storylines and lives of the characters since the show’s original run on The CW network from 2007 to 2012, under the helm of costume designer Eric Daman, who returned for the reboot.More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Welcome to Chippendales' Costumes From Hulu's Drama SeriesA Look at the Costumes...
How Christian Dior Changed The World Of Fashion
Christian Dior has long been revered as one of the most significant and influential fashion designers in the world, whose creations have stood the test of time. He founded his eponymous fashion house on the principles of classic and timeless fashion, with a focus on embracing femininity in a post-World War 2 world. Dior's undeniable mark on the fashion industry is responsible for ushering in what will forever be considered the "Golden Age of Couture" (via Dior).
Camila Cabello Revives the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in T-Shirt Dress & Sparkling Jimmy Choo Sandals on ‘The Voice’
Camila Cabello had a sparkling fashion moment as she coached her team through the top 16 eliminations on “The Voice” on Nov. 15. For her outfit, the “Havana” singer embraced the “no-pants” trend of 2018. Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and more were among the stars who used the silhouette for their street-style moments. Last month, Tia Mowry recently revived the trend while posing on Instagram. Karlie Kloss and Gwen Stefani also embraced the look in September, and Maren Morris took the same fashion route in July on the “Today” show.
Adam Sandler's Fashion Reign Continues as He Tops Google's Year in Search for Celebrity Outfits
Adam Sandler is still serving looks in 2022. No one was able to dethrone the Grown Ups actor from the top spot on this year's Google Year in Search “Celebrity Outfits” list. The data reflects top trending searches that saw a spike in traffic over a sustained period...
She celebrated in a timeless black halter dress.
Perennial cool girl Zoë Kravitz turned 34 in the most predictable Zoë Kravitz way: in Saint Laurent. Did it mean it we loved her classic black dress any less? Absolutely not. The actor wore one of friend Anthony Vaccarello’s slinky halter gowns to the Saint Laurent Rive Droite...
