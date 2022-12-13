Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio Mom Turns Kid’s Bedroom Doors Into Apartment Doors Decorated for Christmas
What a wonderful thing to wake up to each day!
KFOR
Best Christmas home decorations
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From trimming the tree to decking the halls, there is nothing quite like decorating for Christmas. Whether it’s your first time decorating or you’ve got a well-established collection, the amount of Christmas home decor available can make choosing something new an overwhelming experience.
BHG
Natural Elements Decorate Every Inch of This Magical Holiday Home
Want in on a secret? You can grab your holiday decor right off the ground—just ask Annie Diamond, the Connecticut-based author of the blog Most Lovely Things. Decorating with naturals reminds Annie of family beach vacations when her kids were little. They would fill their pockets with sand, which Annie poured into a growing collection of small jars to commemorate their trips. Once the kids left for college, Annie turned to nature again, this time for the holidays.
Recycled Crafts
Holiday Hang-Ups! Plastic Canvas Pattern
Hang these plastic canvas Christmas holiday decorations in your window or entryway for a festive effect; the Shining Star may also be utilized as a tree topper. Shining Star and Silver Bells are embroidered with Metallic Craft Cord on 7-count plastic canvas. Size: Shining Star: 1″W x 10 1/4″Across x...
Master seasonal magic with Frontgate’s Christmas Cheer Greenery Collection and other spirited decor
Whether you’re entertaining this season or not, your space should feel like a cozy, festive retreat from the hustle and bustle of the holidays. If that aesthetic sounds hard to achieve, it doesn’t have to be — even if you haven’t started decorating yet. Frontgate helps you bring the magic of the season home with its customer-favorite Christmas Cheer Greenery Collection. This brand also offers all of the ingredients – from ornaments and garlands to serveware and decor – that you’ll need to create your dream holiday home.
Shop these last-minute jewelry gifts at GLDN for Christmas this year
Not sure which piece of jewelry to buy a loved one for the holidays? Here are eight of our top GLDN jewelry picks you can shop just in time for Christmas.
Buying ASAP! The 13 Best 2022 Christmas Ornaments (for You and for Gifting)
Celebrate 2022 and this year's holiday season with these different Christmas ornaments that you can keep or gift — details
A Christmas Story actor reportedly wants to buy house for sale from iconic movie
The iconic house from A Christmas Story is up for sale, and it might be purchased by actors from the classic movie. Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 film, told TMZ that he and a few other cast members are interested in buying the property. “It only...
‘Scarred’ mortician mum lists the dangerous Christmas decorations and snacks that are banned in her house
A mum has shared the Christmas decorations and snacks she won't allow in her house because she's a 'scarred mortician'. Lauren Eliza has amassed more than 850,000 followers on TikTok, where she shares insights from her macabre profession in a bid to normalise death. But just because she wants to...
moneysavingmom.com
Beanie Pom Hat and Glove Set only $5 at Maurices!
This Beanie Pom Hat and Glove Set would make a great gift!. Today only, Maurices is having a Doorbuster Sale and you can get these Beanie Pom Hat and Glove Sets for ONLY $5!. There are three color options to choose from and these would make such great, frugal gifts.
thededicatedhouse.com
Jewel Tone Christmas Office
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Working from home, I spend the majority of my day in my office. So, of course I had to decorate it for Christmas. This will probably be the last year I will decorate this tree with ornaments. More on that later on in the post. So, let’s get to it, shall we?
Handmade holiday cards are gifts in themselves; some tips
Around this time of year, Rose Keiko Higa often finds herself making holiday cards for family and friends. An art history major at Oberlin College, in Ohio, she uses cut and layered paper to craft Christmas cards, and paints traditional Japanese New Year's cards on watercolor paper.“Written words can be such a meaningful gift on their own, it’s nice to be able to create a vessel for them in the form of a handmade card," Higa says. Not only can handmade cards feel more special than store-bought or digital ones (or none at all), but gathering to make them can...
Redbubble Has Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List: Dog Lovers, Foodies, Home Decor
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If your go-to Christmas gifts have gotten a little stale and you’re looking for a way to shake it up it’s time to check out Redbubble. Redbubble is a marketplace of 125+ different kinds of products made with unique designs from over 700,000 global artists. They make it easy for artists to highlight and sell their work on a variety of apparel, home goods and accessories from posters to sweatshirts, coasters, hats and even pet products. This makes them the perfect destination...
TODAY.com
The history and meaning behind traditional Christmas colors
When you close your eyes and picture Christmas decorations all over your home from childhood, what colors do you see? If you're met with all things red and green, we’re not at all surprised since it’s the standard Christmas color combination. But what is it about these cheery hues that makes them fit for the holiday? And when did gold, white and purple get added to the mix?
momcollective.com
Experience Gifts for Kids: Pros and Cons
A few years ago, we jumped on the bandwagon of giving experience gifts to our kids instead of toys, craft supplies, board games, and books. Now, don’t get me wrong – toys, craft supplies, board games, and books are amazing gifts. But with four children and generous family members, the piles of presents was growing beyond what we could manage. It was even a challenge to haul back everything my kids received after Christmas at grandma’s one year. We started to think about how so many presents were outgrown or forgotten about after a short period of time – and then they just took up space in our house. After downsizing and decluttering in 2020, experience gifts seemed like the perfect fit for our family. What could be better, right? Why request anything but experience presents every holiday? Well, we have come to realize there are both pros and cons with giving experiences gifts to kids.
fashionweekdaily.com
Daily Gift Guide: All Things Warm & Cozy
It’s that time of year, where all you want to do is Netflix and chill or put on your chicest cozy jacket to go for a hot chocolate with friends. And so, we put together a list of all our favorite comfortable, soothing, and plush gifts this year. The...
Comments / 0