FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Related
Indiana Women's Basketball: Alyssa Geary's Status for Morehead State Game
Indiana head coach Teri Moren updates forward Alyssa Geary's injury status ahead of the Morehead State game and talks about how needed the Hoosiers' 10-day game break was to get some "dinged up" players ready to go.
Purdue Coach Matt Painter Says Starting Forward Mason Gillis Back at Practice
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue junior Mason Gillis has missed the team's last three games with a back injury. Coach Matt Painter said Thursday that the starting forward returned to practice for the first time since his injury. Painter did not reveal Gillis' status for Saturday's game against Davidson...
Indiana basketball: Mike Woodson updates Jalen Hood-Schifino's injury status ahead of Kansas game
Will Indiana starting guard Jalen Hood-Schifino be available for IU's marquee showdown against No. 8 Kansas on Saturday afternoon? That's the looming question for the Hoosiers, and IU coach Mike Woodson's update on Thursday morning provided more clarity on the freshman guard. "Well, today (Thursday), we're gonna start him out...
Indiana at Kansas: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Will Indiana rebound after their poor shooting night against the Wildcats? Do the Hoosiers have a shot to win this game if Jalen Hood Schifino doesn’t play? Can Kansas take care of their last major test before the new calendar year starts behind Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick?. TV...
Dasan McCullough Walked, But Indiana Coming Up Short on NIL Money Not Only Reason Why
Dasan McCullough was the highest-ranked recruit in Indiana history, and he was part of a great family coming-home story. But in this new era of college football, with NIL and the transfer portal, Indiana had to recruit him all over again after just one season. They couldn't win this time, and he's transferring to Oklahoma.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Class of 2025 IU basketball target Jalen Haralson goes for 35 at Forum Tip-Off
Watch below as Fishers H.S. sophomore guard Jalen Haralson went for 35 points, eight assists and seven rebounds on Saturday at the annual Forum Tip-Off Classic at Southport H.S. in Indianapolis. The 6-foot-7 Haralson is No. 10 in white. On the night he went 13-of-19 from the field with three...
thedailyhoosier.com
Yes the Arizona loss was frustrating, but here’s why IU basketball fans should be optimistic
After falling behind 27-8 to No. 8 Arizona in Las Vegas on Saturday, Indiana could never quite complete the climb back. On four different occasions the Hoosiers cut the margin to five points or less after being down by double-figures, only to see the margin swell back to where it was.
Quarterback With Indiana Ties Enters Transfer Portal, Other Potential Targets
Uncertainty surrounds the Indiana quarterback position heading into the offseason. With three quarterbacks in the transfer portal and Dexter Williams' timetable to return unclear after knee surgery, Indiana coach Tom Allen could look to add another quarterback through the transfer portal. Here's a long list of potential targets.
wamwamfm.com
Former NBA Player Will Visit Washington Community Schools
Washington Community Schools is excited to announce that former NBA player Chris Herren. will share his story with our community on January 26, 2023 at 6:00 pm in the Washington HS Auditorium. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Since 2009, Chris Herren has spoken to over 1 million students...
WISH-TV
Indiana sees much-needed rainfall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana finally saw some much-needed rainfall during the last 48 hours. Some areas picked up a little more than others but most locations saw at least some precipitation. Southern Indiana picked up a little more rainfall than the rest of the state. Evansville saw almost two...
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
WNDU
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms, which was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.” According to Maple Leaf Farms, the roast half duck is a fully-cooked dish that saves chefs time and allows consumers to create a restaurant-quality meal at home for their families.
1987: WRTV intern takes paintball hit in the name of journalism
Michele Teague interned with WRTV from September 1987 through May 1988. She frequently worked with longtime WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd.
Heart Broken: Patients claim Indiana heart doctor subjected them to unnecessary cardiac procedures
Lawyers for the longtime cardiologist told 13News the doctor provides his patients with quality care. However, several former patients are now alleging malpractice. John Pflum says he is grateful to be alive, but he admits there were many days he did not feel that way. The 70-year-old retired hospital worker...
IU warns students of ‘armed subject’ on campus
IU said the subject was reported to be near 1200 N. Eagleson, in the area of several Greek houses.
cbs4indy.com
Rain overnight ahead of major cold blast for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rain showers become widespread this evening, right ahead of a blast of cold air to hit the Hoosier state. Widespread, heavy showers on the way tonight. Heavier pockets of rain will be present near Terre Haute, Lafayette, and Indianapolis. A cold blast of air hits us tomorrow evening. With moisture still present, that means we may see snow flurries and mixed precipitation.
cbs4indy.com
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
Search for missing person ends with discovery of body near pond
Police are investigating after a body was found near a pond Thursday afternoon.
Batesville Casket Company sold to private investment firm
The company, which is a leading provider of products and services surrounding death care, is being purchased by LongRange Capital, a private investment firm in a deal valued at $761.5 million.
cbs4indy.com
Heavy rain coming to Indiana, cold blast to follow
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning chilly with temperatures in the 30s and feel-like temperatures in the 20s. Temperature rebound back into the upper 40s this afternoon with mild temperatures into early Thursday before a bitter blast moves in. Increasing clouds, showers late Tuesday. For the rest of...
