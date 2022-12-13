ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

wamwamfm.com

Former NBA Player Will Visit Washington Community Schools

Washington Community Schools is excited to announce that former NBA player Chris Herren. will share his story with our community on January 26, 2023 at 6:00 pm in the Washington HS Auditorium. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Since 2009, Chris Herren has spoken to over 1 million students...
WASHINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana sees much-needed rainfall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana finally saw some much-needed rainfall during the last 48 hours. Some areas picked up a little more than others but most locations saw at least some precipitation. Southern Indiana picked up a little more rainfall than the rest of the state. Evansville saw almost two...
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms, which was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.” According to Maple Leaf Farms, the roast half duck is a fully-cooked dish that saves chefs time and allows consumers to create a restaurant-quality meal at home for their families.
LEESBURG, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rain overnight ahead of major cold blast for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rain showers become widespread this evening, right ahead of a blast of cold air to hit the Hoosier state. Widespread, heavy showers on the way tonight. Heavier pockets of rain will be present near Terre Haute, Lafayette, and Indianapolis. A cold blast of air hits us tomorrow evening. With moisture still present, that means we may see snow flurries and mixed precipitation.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Heavy rain coming to Indiana, cold blast to follow

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning chilly with temperatures in the 30s and feel-like temperatures in the 20s. Temperature rebound back into the upper 40s this afternoon with mild temperatures into early Thursday before a bitter blast moves in. Increasing clouds, showers late Tuesday. For the rest of...
INDIANA STATE

