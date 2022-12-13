Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Best Holiday Light Displays In The Sacramento Area
Here Is A 2022 Holiday Lights Guide For The Best Christmas Lights In The Sacramento Area:. EAST SACRAMENTO FAB 40S From 40th to 49th, between J and Folsom: Take a stroll or drive through the famous East Sacramento neighborhood to find twinkling lights, elaborate displays and a glimpse of the horse drawn carriage.
KCRA.com
Sacramento cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Old Sacramento, again
For the third year in a row, the city of Sacramento has canceled a New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Old Sacramento. The city said in a news release that it had been working with Visit Sacramento and the city of West Sacramento to identify a safe launch site but logistical issues have been a challenge.
Winter events happening in and around Sacramento
Check out winter and holiday-themed events happening in and around Sac in this seasonal guide.
Elk Grove Citizen
Sky River Casino launches ‘Wreaths of Hope’ benefit
Ten large wreaths adorn a wall that’s near the valet parking entrance at the Sky River Casino. Each 48-inch wreath was decorated by a local, charitable nonprofit as part of “Wreaths of Hope,” which is a friendly competition that awards $500 to each organization and $2,500 to the first place winner.
Why 'Tiny Homes' launch in South Sacramento delayed until spring 2023
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County's 100 'Tiny Home' sleeping cabins on Florin Road are now projected for a spring 2023 grand opening, according to a county spokesperson. While county officials hoped the Pallet cabins set to serve 125 unhoused residents would open in November, spokesperson Janna Haynes says...
visityolo.com
Franquette, West Sacramento’s Newest Culinary Destination
Franquette, West Sacramento’s Newest Culinary Destination. It’s no secret that in France, café culture is alive and well. From the leafy boulevards of Paris to the cobbled streets of country villages, neighborhood cafés offer much more than a cup of joe to go. Rather, they are a cheery way to start the day and to unwind in the evening with a simple meal and a glass of wine.
Sacramento Observer
Register Now For Dec. 17 Holiday Toy Giveaway
The Greater Sacramento Urban League hosts a drive-through holiday toy giveaway 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2331 Alhambra Blvd. in Sacramento. Please complete this form to register. Registration is required to receive gifts for your family. For registration information, call 916-287-9045. Please note that this event will prioritize...
KCRA.com
Here’s a look at Northern California rain, snow totals from this weekend’s storm
Rain and snow have moved out from Northern California and we are left with some rather impressive rain and snow totals. Most Valley spots had more than an inch of rain on Saturday alone. Sacramento received 1.71 inches of rain since Saturday. For downtown Sacramento, the average from Oct. 1...
mix96sac.com
The Best Pizza in Sacramento!
Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
KCRA.com
Cirque du Soleil to return to Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center for Corteo show
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Sacramento for the summer of 2023 following a successful run in the area earlier in the year. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE ABOVE | Cirque Du Soleil returns to West Sacramento for only California stop. The newest production coming to the...
Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s
(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
International Space Station captures glimpse of aftermath of Northern California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The International Space Station captured some winter views Tuesday following a weekend storm in Northern California. A video posted on the ISS Above You, Twitter account shows views north of Santa Rosa and Sacramento, pans to Lake Almanor, and snow east of Eagle Lake near the Nevada border. The video also […]
abc10.com
Fog and frosty nights ahead following robust winter storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cold mornings, dense fog, and cooler than average high temperatures are expected this week after a powerful storm hit California this past weekend. In the valley, the ground is saturated and the Sierra is blanketed under feet of fresh powder. The latest storm dropped 1 to 3 inches of rain in the valley and 2 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra with local amounts up to nearly 6 feet.
thecrcconnection.com
Local diner serves up comfort food and old-school charm
Two miles north of the Cosumnes River College campus, off the I-99 Mack Road exit and nestled deep among chain stores, franchised fast food joints and gas stations, sits a unique piece of South Sacramento nostalgia. With its early-bird specials, ceramic coffee mugs and Norman Rockwell decor, Mr. Perry’s Coffee...
Maneki Sushi restaurant opening this weekend in Roseville
Maneki Sushi by Bay Boys Brewing will have its Grand Opening on Saturday, Dec. 17. It's open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with lounge hours from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., according to its Instagram.
mix96sac.com
Chick-fil-A Coming To Arden-Arcade? Maybe!
There’s a lot of construction going on around Watt and El Camino. Chick-fil-A, known for its chicken sandwiches and the traffic jams appears to be eyeing a location at Country Club Plaza in the Arden-Arcade area. According to Sacramento Business Journal, “A request for a pre-application meeting was submitted...
Lodi homeowners concerned about frequent flooding in 2-year-old neighborhood
LODI, Calif. — When Saturday's storm pelted the city of Lodi with nearly 2.4 inches of rain, new homeowner Jade Watts was anxiously glued to her cell phone, watching real-time video from her security camera as her street turned into a small lake. "My husband was going in and...
Jo Koy sets May 2023 date at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento for new world tour
SACRAMENTO – Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy is set to visit Sacramento as part of his new 2023 world tour. Koy's profile reached new heights this past year after the release of his film "Easter Sunday" along with his new Netflix special "Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum." On Monday, Koy announced the dates to his 2023 World Tour. The tour is set to swing by the Golden 1 Center on May 6. Tickets for the show will go on sale Dec. 15 at 12 p.m.
Mountain Democrat
Plans for Bass Lake continue to flux
Final designs for the future Bass Lake Regional Park presented at the El Dorado Hills Community Services District November board meeting showed design shifts met with concern from the sports community in particular. Stantec Senior Principal Paul Marcillac began by showing revised plans for the park’s west side, which included...
sacramentocityexpress.com
Free portable air quality sensors available for residents, businesses and schools in high-need Sacramento neighborhoods
City of Sacramento residents and businesses now can apply to receive a free portable Purple Air sensor as part of a pilot project aimed at enhancing air quality data in high-need neighborhoods. Schools located anywhere within the City of Sacramento also are eligible. There are 100 sensors available under the...
Comments / 2