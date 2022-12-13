ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

iheart.com

Best Holiday Light Displays In The Sacramento Area

Here Is A 2022 Holiday Lights Guide For The Best Christmas Lights In The Sacramento Area:. EAST SACRAMENTO FAB 40S From 40th to 49th, between J and Folsom: Take a stroll or drive through the famous East Sacramento neighborhood to find twinkling lights, elaborate displays and a glimpse of the horse drawn carriage.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Sky River Casino launches ‘Wreaths of Hope’ benefit

Ten large wreaths adorn a wall that’s near the valet parking entrance at the Sky River Casino. Each 48-inch wreath was decorated by a local, charitable nonprofit as part of “Wreaths of Hope,” which is a friendly competition that awards $500 to each organization and $2,500 to the first place winner.
ELK GROVE, CA
visityolo.com

Franquette, West Sacramento’s Newest Culinary Destination

Franquette, West Sacramento’s Newest Culinary Destination. It’s no secret that in France, café culture is alive and well. From the leafy boulevards of Paris to the cobbled streets of country villages, neighborhood cafés offer much more than a cup of joe to go. Rather, they are a cheery way to start the day and to unwind in the evening with a simple meal and a glass of wine.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Register Now For Dec. 17 Holiday Toy Giveaway

The Greater Sacramento Urban League hosts a drive-through holiday toy giveaway 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2331 Alhambra Blvd. in Sacramento. Please complete this form to register. Registration is required to receive gifts for your family. For registration information, call 916-287-9045. Please note that this event will prioritize...
SACRAMENTO, CA
mix96sac.com

The Best Pizza in Sacramento!

Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s

(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

Fog and frosty nights ahead following robust winter storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cold mornings, dense fog, and cooler than average high temperatures are expected this week after a powerful storm hit California this past weekend. In the valley, the ground is saturated and the Sierra is blanketed under feet of fresh powder. The latest storm dropped 1 to 3 inches of rain in the valley and 2 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra with local amounts up to nearly 6 feet.
SACRAMENTO, CA
thecrcconnection.com

Local diner serves up comfort food and old-school charm

Two miles north of the Cosumnes River College campus, off the I-99 Mack Road exit and nestled deep among chain stores, franchised fast food joints and gas stations, sits a unique piece of South Sacramento nostalgia. With its early-bird specials, ceramic coffee mugs and Norman Rockwell decor, Mr. Perry’s Coffee...
SACRAMENTO, CA
mix96sac.com

Chick-fil-A Coming To Arden-Arcade? Maybe!

There’s a lot of construction going on around Watt and El Camino. Chick-fil-A, known for its chicken sandwiches and the traffic jams appears to be eyeing a location at Country Club Plaza in the Arden-Arcade area. According to Sacramento Business Journal, “A request for a pre-application meeting was submitted...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Jo Koy sets May 2023 date at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento for new world tour

SACRAMENTO – Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy is set to visit Sacramento as part of his new 2023 world tour. Koy's profile reached new heights this past year after the release of his film "Easter Sunday" along with his new Netflix special "Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum." On Monday, Koy announced the dates to his 2023 World Tour. The tour is set to swing by the Golden 1 Center on May 6. Tickets for the show will go on sale Dec. 15 at 12 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Plans for Bass Lake continue to flux

Final designs for the future Bass Lake Regional Park presented at the El Dorado Hills Community Services District November board meeting showed design shifts met with concern from the sports community in particular. Stantec Senior Principal Paul Marcillac began by showing revised plans for the park’s west side, which included...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA

