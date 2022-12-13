Read full article on original website
Liberty News
WBB Game Day: SIUE
Monday – 3 p.m. Eastern. • Liberty (5-5) will close out its stay at the Husky Classic and its non-conference schedule on Monday with its first-ever meeting matchup against SIUE (1-8). • The Lady Flames, who posted their first-ever Pac-12 win with a 66-54 triumph over Washington on Sunday,...
Liberty News
Game Day: Toledo
Liberty and Toledo will conclude their 2022 season by battling for the Howard Schnellenberger Championship Trophy at the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium. Live Stats (StatBroadcast.com) Bowl Game Program (digital version) Other Links:. Weather – Boca Raton, Fla. Official Kickoff:. 7:35 p.m. (EST) TV Coverage:. ESPN. Play-By-Play...
Liberty News
MBB Game Day: Grambling State
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • This is the first meeting between the two programs. • Darius McGhee has 415 career three-pointers and is one of two active Division I players with 400 or more threes. McGhee hit his 400th career three-pointer against UMES and is one of 22 players in Division I history with 400+ triples. He is currently 15th all-time with 415 threes. He passed Stephen Curry (15th place all-time, 414 threes, 2007-09 at Davidson) with his five triples on Saturday vs. Bryant at the Hall of Fame Classic and was named MVP of that game.
