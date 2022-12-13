LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • This is the first meeting between the two programs. • Darius McGhee has 415 career three-pointers and is one of two active Division I players with 400 or more threes. McGhee hit his 400th career three-pointer against UMES and is one of 22 players in Division I history with 400+ triples. He is currently 15th all-time with 415 threes. He passed Stephen Curry (15th place all-time, 414 threes, 2007-09 at Davidson) with his five triples on Saturday vs. Bryant at the Hall of Fame Classic and was named MVP of that game.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO