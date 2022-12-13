Read full article on original website
ComicBook
BioShock Creator Reveals New Game, Judas
BioShock creator Ken Levine has revealed his next game, Judas. BioShock is one of the most well-regarded games of all-time, largely thanks to its big themes and twisty story. It was backed up even further by a really compelling world and satisfying gameplay which only continued to evolve with its sequels. Sadly, BioShock sort of went away after the critical success of BioShock Infinite in 2013. Developer Irrational Games shut down and the BioShock series disappeared. Levine went on to found another studio known as Ghost Story Games which has been quietly working on a new game for a really, really long time. There's been rumblings of what this game actually is, but now, we finally have our first look.
Supergiant announces Hades 2 at The Game Awards
The sequel will be developed in early access, just like the original.
game-news24.com
Pokemon Star is a tool for the wolf
Pokemon had a very busy fall, and it looks like December is already starting to end. In spite of the growing sales for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the anime is growing immediately. The wait is finished to see how the show will tackle the Paldea region, and at least the question has emerged about whether Goh is on it. Now one of the performers is teasing who will get next.
IGN
Transformers: Reactivate is an Online Action Game Developed by Splash Damage
At The Game Awards 2022, British developer Splash Damage announced its latest project, Transformers: Reactivate — an online action game coming to PC and consoles. Transformers: Reactive will have players "explore a fresh, new story within the Transformers universe." In a press release detailing the new project, Splash Damage claims Transformers: Reactivate will allow players to "fully immerse themselves in the universe like never before" and will have the option to play as some of their favorite characters from the franchise as they fight The Legion.
Polygon
Bayonetta gets a fairy-tale origin story in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
Given the recent release of Bayonetta 3, as well as the long wait for its release after Bayonetta 2 in 2014, fans of PlatinumGames’ action series about a witch with time-bending powers may not have expected to see another entry so soon. The Game Awards 2022 shocked everyone with the reveal of an origin story about Bayonetta, aka Cereza, titled Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. The game will be released for Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023.
Horizon Forbidden West fans can't wait to face off against the colossal Horus Titan
"Just about lost my s*** at that Horus at the end"
IGN
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
The Verge
Vampire Survivors might finally be getting vampires in new expansion
Despite the name, Vampire Survivors currently doesn’t have any vampires among its 41 playable characters and hordes of enemies, but that could change with the game’s first DLC expansion. On the Steam page for the newly announced expansion, Legacy of the Moonspell, developer Poncle is hinting that we might finally see vampires in the game.
IGN
Diablo 4 Hands-On Preview: We Played Act 1 and Hit Level 25
It’s rare for a game to come along that I can’t stop thinking about, even when I’m not playing it. There are plenty of great games out there, don’t get me wrong, but a precious few keep running in my head even after I’ve walked away from my PC. As you’ve probably guessed by now, I can’t stop thinking about Diablo 4. Even in its current unfinished state – Blizzard wouldn’t let us capture our own gameplay footage, likely due to the placeholder audio in my build and other normal in-development stuff that doesn’t make for a pretty video, so you’re looking at b-roll they put together for us here – Diablo 4 is absolutely crammed with story, content, beauty, character customization, and so much more. I played roughly 12 hours of Act 1, bringing my Barbarian from a barely clothed level-1 bodybuilder to a decked-out, blunt-force-trauma-inducing level-25 powerhouse by the time I reached the end of this build’s content.
Polygon
FromSoftware reveals new Armored Core coming in 2023
Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware announced the revival of its mech series. at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. The debut trailer revealed it will be called Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, and it’s coming in 2023 to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.
Polygon
Vampire Survivors gets surprise launch on mobile
Surprise indie hit Vampire Survivors was quietly released on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Google Play Store on Thursday. The went game was spotted on both stores before the mobile launch was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday night. Vampire Survivors is free on both platforms and...
Engadget
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord' trailer shows off co-op VR gameplay
The Ghostbusters virtual reality game teased earlier this year now has a full trailer. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord comes to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023. The trailer shows four Quest 2 users donning their headsets to battle dark forces descending on San Francisco. The in-engine (pre-alpha) footage follows the players using an arsenal of PKE Meters, Proton Packs and traps to hunt down and ensnare a slippery phantom. Just as the players close their trap and breathe a sigh of relief, a gigantic, skull-faced specter we can only assume is the titular Ghost Lord emerges over the rooftop. It’s exactly the gameplay you’d expect from ghost-busting in VR.
Life is Strange studio announces action RPG Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
It releases on Steam in 2023.
This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet glitch turns Slowbro into a relentless stalker
You'll never escape Slowbro if you encounter this oddly terrifying bug
ComicBook
Berserk Fans Speculate on New Anime as Mysterious Countdown Ticks Down
When the latest Berserk anime adaptation began, aka Berserk: Memorial Edition, fans were prepared for a series that was looking to carve up the trilogy of films from 4C Studio and present them in an episodic format. With the series preparing for its end as it readies itself to place Guts and the Band of the Hawk into the traumatic events of the Eclipse, a mysterious timer has continued to tick down on Berserk's official website. The timer will come to an end on December 11th and fans are speculating what this countdown will lead to.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Is About to Come to Life on the Oculus Like Never Before
Attack on Titan is moving into its final days, and it seems the hit series is rolling out a few big projects to celebrate the anime's end. With the show slated to return to air next year, all eyes are on Eren as his violent journey promises to close soon. His finale will bring the Survey Corps together in a final push to save the world. And thanks to a new announcement, we have learned Attack on Titan is about to come to life like never before.
IGN
Vertigo 2 Gameplay Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Vertigo 2 takes place on an alien world filled with dangers unlike any you've seen before. You'll need a quick mind and a powerful arsenal of weapons if you hope to survive and discover the secrets and truth just waiting to be found. It also features a story filled with creatures, characters, robots, monsters, aliens, and everything in between. Vertigo 2 will be released on Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR on March 20, 2023.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Maushold will mess you up
The games' cutest Pokemon can be utterly devastating
