Are Kirsten Vangsness And Adam Rodriguez From Criminal Minds: Evolution Friends In Real Life? – Exclusive
On "Criminal Minds," Penelope Garcia and Luke Alvez have a fun but complicated relationship. At the end of Season 15, which aired on CBS in 2020, the pair — played by Kirsten Vangsness and Adam Rodriguez — were on the cusp of dating after years of frenemy flirting.
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Cast on David Rossi’s Shocking Loss and Garcia’s Romantic Future With Alvez
WARNING: This story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” now streaming on Paramount+. It’s been nearly three years since “Criminal Minds” ended, but a lot has changed within the BAU. When the new show begins, Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) is no longer at the unit, and is living her best life. She thrived on her own throughout the pandemic and is enjoying a lighter, less murder-filled existence. Of course, that’s short-lived, as Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) comes knocking on her door in the premiere. In a blink-if-you-miss-it moment, she references that they did go on a date — he...
Criminal Minds' Joe Mantegna Teases the Future of New Revival
Joe Mantegna has no plans to put down his badge any time soon. The actor, who reprised his role of FBI Supervisory Special Agent David Rossi for the Criminal Minds revival, aptly titled Criminal...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Shook After Olivia's Shocking Bensler Confession In Season 24 Episode 9
"Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 9 has a lot of ground to cover. Titled "And a Trauma in a Pear Tree," the episode marks Kelli Giddish's farewell from the show, as her character of Amanda Rollins finally ties the knot with partner Sonny Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and decides to put her days with the SVU team behind her. However, that's not before Rollins takes one last ride with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to protect her adopted son, who's potentially been caught in a dangerous situation. What's more, the episode sees Benson make an unexpectedly forward confession about her ex-partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).
NCIS: Hawaii Fans Can't Stand Cassandra's Behavior In Season 2 Episode 8
"NCIS Hawai'i" Season 2 just gave fans what is arguably one of the show's most complicated episodes. Last night's Episode 8, titled "Curtain Call," followed an exciting mission for the team. Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant), and Jesse Boone (Noah Mills) are brought on to solve the death of a Naval Petty Officer who was killed while performing at a local theater production. A cast member from the theater gives the team a tip about projects that the petty officer may have been filming on the side, leading to the discovery that the victim was a part of productions for top-secret Naval training videos on various procedures. It all points in the direction of specific training on Navy safehouses, which sets Tennant on a dangerous path with the help of a contractor named Charlie 1 (Linc Hand) and without the rest of the team.
Katrina Law Says Her NCIS Role Is The Character Who Most Closely Resembles Her Real-Life Personality
"NCIS" is nearing the middle of its 20th season, and it has remained one of television's most popular shows (via Variety). The current cast of the Major Case Response Team has undoubtedly had its ups and downs in Season 19, especially with the exit of significant character Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs. He was arguably a father-like figure to Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Nicholas 'Nick' Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). So the adjustment of having Alden Parker (Gary Cole) lead the team came with some hesitation. Nevertheless, the MCRT is always a family, and they proved that during the Season 20 premiere as McGee, Torres, Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover), Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), and even Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard (David McCallum) fought for Parker's innocence.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Kelli Giddish Reveals the Reason She Left the Show
Just one day after her final episode of Law & Order: SVU aired, Kelli Giddish is sharing what led to her departure from the show. “My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline,” Giddish told Variety. “I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now.”
Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials
April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to the Emergency Department doc — but returned recently and they quickly...
A ‘Chicago Med’ Departure, Series and Season Finales (‘Stargirl,’ ‘Amazing Race,’ ‘Reginald,’), Jane Curtin on ‘Conners’
One of Chicago Med’s original doctors departs with a wedding farewell. Gone for good after this week: The CW’s Stargirl. Season finales include The Amazing Race, returning to the U.S. for its final leg, and Syfy’s Reginald the Vampire. Comedy great Jane Curtin guests on ABC’s The Conners.
How Kelli Giddish’s Amanda Rollins Was Written Off ‘Law & Order: SVU’
SPOILER ALERT: This story includes discussion of major plot points from the Dec. 8 “Law & Order: SVU” episode on NBC. Kelli Giddish has officially left “Law & Order: SVU.” During Thursday night’s winter finale, Giddish’s Detective Rollins decided to leave her job with the unit for a teaching gig at Fordham. The episode kicked off with Rollins marrying Peter Scanavino’s Carisi in a courthouse wedding. After the wedding, Rollins drives to see Det. Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the pair get drunk in a motel room together. After many glasses of boxed wine, she tells her boss about the job offer. “You taught me...
‘Chicago Med’: How Brian Tee & Yaya DaCosta Exit NBC Drama Series
SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals major plot points from tonight’s episode of NBC’s Chicago Med titled “This Could Be The Start of Something New.” Tonight’s fall finale of NBC’s Chicago Med is bittersweet, as viewers will once again say goodbye to April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta), this time alongside her husband Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) as they embark on a new adventure. Related Story 'Chicago Med' Star Brian Tee To Exit After 8 Seasons; Will Return To Direct Related Story How To Watch Golden Globes Nominations Next Week; George & Mayan Lopez To Emcee Early-Morning Unveil Related Story Keke Palmer Reflects On 'SNL' Hosting Debut & Calls...
See a Preview of Kelli Giddish's Final Law & Order: SVU Episode
Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: Special Victims Unit with a bang. The actress, who will make her final appearance on the NBC crime drama this week after 12 seasons on the show, is ready to...
NCIS recap: Too hot for teacher
This week on NCIS, Knight (Katrina Law) is shocked to learn that McGee (Sean Murray) is a best-selling crime novelist who likes to think of himself as a Tom Clancy, not a John Grisham. (That tracks.) But since his main character, Agent L.G. Tibbs, is retired, McGee's looking for a new muse.
‘NCIS’verse Crossover Promo Teases Action & Danger of Event (VIDEO)
For the first time ever, there’s an NCISverse crossover event on CBS, and of course it’s a major case to bring the three teams of NCIS, Los Angeles, and Hawai’i together. As the first promo shows, there will, of course, be explosions and danger. “Call the Guinness...
Why Dr. Dupre From Chicago Med Looks So Familiar
Season 8 of "Chicago Med" is certainly a roller-coaster of emotions, tense scenes involving split-second decisions, and new improvements to the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Major events thus far have seen a long-gestating relationship between April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) finally come to fruition, supply chain issues that have caused the doctors of "Chicago Med" to run into some serious problems, and of course a brand new operating room with a brand new doctor, Dr. Petra Dupre (Mishael Morgan).
Here’s When Law & Order: SVU’s Olivia Benson Will Address Her Feelings for Elliot Stabler
Watch: Law & Order: SVU Stars - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot. This is a confession like no other. According to Law & Order: SVU's executive producer Julie Martin, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) will finally acknowledge her lingering romantic feelings for Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) in an upcoming episode of the series. But, after 24 seasons, don't expect the two to get together that easily.
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Losing It Over Rollisi's Surprise Wedding
Tonight's fall finale of Law & Order: SVU kicked off with a truly memorable moment for long-time fans of the show, which was a surprise wedding! Tonight is the final episode for Kelli Giddish's Amanda Rollins, and while the episode will be bittersweet, it did at least start off with some great news. After Carisi (Peter Scanavino) called Olivia (Mariska Hargitay), Fin (Ice-T), and Velasco (Octavio Pisano) to a room at the courthouse, he revealed that it was for a wedding, and Rollins would come out in a wedding dress. With the judge there as well Rollisi was officially married, and fans quickly started losing it at one of their favorite TV couples finally tying the knot.
Chicago Med EPs Preview Challenges Ahead of Ethan and April's Wedding
Yes, Chicago Med‘s Ethan and April are getting hitched in this Wednesday’s fall finale, but the lead-up to the big day is not without its hiccups. The episode (airing at 8/7c on NBC) marks longtime series regular Brian Tee’s final one as Dr. Ethan Choi, and the seeds for his exit were planted in the Season 8 premiere, when Yaya DaCosta reprised her role as Ethan’s ex April. The two then resumed their romantic relationship, and by the Nov. 16 installment, their friends and colleagues had received surprise invitations to their wedding. Ethan explained to Dr. Charles that his dad’s death...
In Kelli Giddish's Law & Order: SVU Swan Song, Fans Are Focusing On Noah
On a long-running police procedural like "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," regular characters like Kelli Giddish's Detective Amanda Rollins can be expected to have the kind of heavy-on-the-drama lives that hook fans' emotions season after season. In this regard, Detective Rollins was more than successful in becoming a true fan favorite in the series.
