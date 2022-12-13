Read full article on original website
Hardin boys basketball hopes to make it back to state with new coach
BILLINGS--Hardin boys basketball is looking to get back on top of Class A once again this season after missing out on the state tournament last year. This year's bunch returns four seniors, but overall, it's a young roster. Chemistry and team building will be key the guys say, and you can expect to see the great shooting and ball movement we're used to seeing from the Bulldogs.
New Bronc basketball squad looking to 'Protect the Palace'
BILLINGS--Billings Senior boys basketball made a good run to the semifinal round of the state tournament last season. This year, they're hoping to build on that success with a new squad. They have nearly an entirely new team this season. The only varsity returner is Jaiden Turner, their senior guard.
'We love playing in Billings.' Fergus flies past Billings Central 78-49
BILLINGS- Not long ago, if Fergus basketball beat Billings Central in the Magic City, it was a historic occasion. Things come and go, and on Friday night, it was Fergus who looked like Goliath as they beat Billings Central 78-49 for their third straight win in the Nelles Center. "It...
Bridger boys basketball rebuilding with new lineup and new coach
BRIDGER--Bridger basketball graduated most of their starting lineup last season, leaving them with only two players on the roster with true varsity experience, and a coach who was hired less than a month ago. "I've been coaching in this area for years, I used to coach at Reed Point-Rapelje and...
'It's fun!' Mom of twin MSU football players loves watching her sons play the game
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings mom said it's fun to watch her twin sons Caden and Taco Dowler play football. They've played from the time they were young, up through today, where they are part of the Montana State University Bobcats team. "It's fun! Their entire high school, it was...
Blizzard hits eastern Montana
While plow crews were hard at work clearing the roads, it didn’t take long in many places for drifting snow to cover them once again.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: The big storm stays east of Billings
The eastern counties of Montana and Wyoming are dealing with heavy snow and wind through the end of the week. Then, next week looks to be the coldest so far.
Montana state veterinarian reports rise in canine brucellosis
The rise is alarming for area animal shelters and rescue operations like Dog Tag Buddies, which pairs dogs with veterans to help treat invisible injuries.
These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You
The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
U.S. Highway 212 in SE Montana closed
The storm system that moved through the region on Tuesday has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 212 in southeast Montana.
Clueless Arizonan Thinks Winter in Billings Might Kill Them?
Reddit has become one of my favorite internet time wasters. It's not as toxic as Twitter, pleasingly less-polished than Instagram, and way more entertaining than Facebook. A recent question in the r/Billings thread had me cracking up. A person from Arizona asked if they would die from the cold while visiting Billings in December. It reads,
More snow in the forecast, Blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY
More snow in the forecast through Thursday with blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY.
Billings snowplow drivers hard at work, even as worst of storm misses town
Massive winter storms hit about everywhere in Montana Tuesday, and although Billings managed to avoid the worst, snowplow drivers in the city were still hard at work.
West bound I90 near Billings blocked because of accident
I90 CLOSURE ALERT: According to the 511-road alert report map, the vehicle collision is just east of Junction US 87 North near Billings. That’s Exit 452 so if you travel that stretch of highway try to find an alternative route Tuesday morning. Temperatures are still bitter cold at 14...
Billings is Losing It Over Huge Energy Bill Increases City-Wide
The City of Billings is up in arms on social media today because it seems like everybody has seen massive increases in their energy bills. Normally during the Winter, people see increases in price due to turning on their heat. But the consensus of many citizens is that the increase is extremely massive; sometimes even up to triple what it was the previous month.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry start, A snowy finish
Snow showers are possible late this afternoon into the evening. Heavy snowfall and blowing snow continues in the east.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dangerously cold air coming
A blast of arctic air will put the area into the deep freeze starting Sunday and lasting through next week.
Multiple shots fired in alley in 200 block of Broadwater in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple shots were fired in the alley in the 200 block of Broadwater in Billings early Thursday around 1:40 a.m. The Billings Police Department said on Twitter there were no known witnesses of the shooting; however, a security video recording two people exchanging gunfire. BPD said neither...
Will Billings have a white Christmas in 2022?
Many residents in the Billings area may be wondering whether they can expect snow on Christmas. The National Weather Service in Billings released their predictions determining if there will be a “white” Christmas this year. Billings usually has a white Christmas about 49% of the time. The likelihood...
Is it necessary to warm your car up during the winter?
Is starting your car in the morning really worth it for the few minutes you are in your car? Some experts say that it is unnecessary. According to Car and Driver, modern cars run more efficiently when the driver tries to warm them up. Some laws in the nation are in place for idling cars, and some people can even get tickets for leaving their cars unattended.
