Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ is the Grammys front-runner for Album of the Year … but just barely
Alright, let’s try this again. Beyonce is a Grammy nominee for Album of the Year for “Renaissance,” which is one of the most acclaimed albums of her career and is the most acclaimed album in the category based on its MetaCritic score. She’s the front-runner to win, according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. But we’ve been here before, and just like Charlie Brown trying to kick the football, she’s been let down before. Will this time be different? SEEBeyonce songs, ranked: Counting down her 32 greatest hits Beyonce was...
Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala to Return in 2023, Event Will Honor Atlantic Records Execs Julie Greenwald, Craig Kallman
Clive Davis’ white-hot pre-Grammy gala is returning for the first time since 2020 and the event will honor Atlantic Records executives Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman. The Recording Academy and Davis announced Thursday that Greenwald and Kallman will receive the 2023 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award at the powerhouse event Feb. 4, 2023, a night before the 65th annual Grammy Awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Nominations Facts: Drake Still Present, ABBA Shines, Ed Sheeran Snubbed, TikTok Lives OnGrammys CEO on Controversial Nominees Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K.: "Our Job Is to Evaluate the Art"Grammys: Beyoncé Leads With Nine Nominations as She...
HipHopDX.com
Best Rap & Hip Hop Music Videos of 2022 - Nominees
It’s been more than 40 years since video killed the radio star, but nothing has come close to killing music videos yet — not even YouTube algorithms or MTV’s pivot to Ridiculousness. 2022 was filled with beautiful videos, from TM88 & Pi’erre Bourne’s laidback “Pop Out” to...
HipHopDX.com
Best Rappers of 2022 - Nominees
A title such as Rapper of the Year holds prestige, a trophy of excellence that precedes others. In this landscape, being Rapper of the Year means your body of work can connect and communicate with fans worldwide and inspire your peers and young artists on the come up. The music is consistent, layered, yet digestible: at times can be complex but relatable.
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Rare Family Photos With Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir: Cutest Moments
Hollywood royalty! Beyoncé and Jay-Z keep their lives at home relatively under wraps, but the A-listers have given glimpses of their kids growing up over the years. The couple tied the knot in April 2008. Three years later, the "Love on Top" singer announced she was pregnant with a show-stopping onstage reveal during her performance […]
Popculture
Cardi B Was Paid an Incredible Amount for 35-Minute Private Performance
Cardi B recently got a massive payday. During Art Basel in Miami, Florida, last weekend (Dec. 1 – Dec. 3), the rapper was a featured performer at a private event reserved for an elite group of attendees. A now-deleted tweet by the "I Like It" rapper stated, "I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes...THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER." Cardi, 30, appeared to post the total payment after discussing the outfit she chose for the performance: "a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look, and it represent the purest form of women bodies." Meanwhile, she dropped hints about the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was asked by host Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club on Dec. 1 if she had a release date in mind.
TMZ.com
Alicia Keys and Jay-Z Fear They Can't Top 'Empire State of Mind'
Alicia Keys helped Jay-Z earn his first No. 1 song back in 2009 with "Empire State of Mind” -- an accomplishment she now calls a gift and a curse, because they both fear they can't repeat it. Alicia told E! ... she and Jay consider doing new songs together...
Offset, with Cardi B by his side, gives first performance since Takeoff’s death at Art Basel party
Offset paid tribute to his late cousin and Migos co-member Takeoff during his performance at Miami megaclub E11even’s Art Week party on Friday. The rapper arrived with his wife Cardi B by his side at 4 a.m., an insider tells Page Six. “We’re doing this for my brother,” he told the crowd before performing. “For Takeoff, let’s do this s—t.” The 30-year-old rapper’s performance marked the first time Offset has performed since Takeoff’s tragic death. Offset and Cardi B “were dancing and drinking and having a great time,” the source said. Meanwhile Chance The Rapper was seen at another table during Offset’s performance. Offset threw dollar bills...
HipHopDX.com
Best R&B Artists of 2022 - Nominees
Those who keep trying to posit the idea that R&B is dead have missed out on one of the most promising years for the genre. From traditional, alternative, contemporary, soul, and several other subgenres, the versatility of R&B has been on full display in 2022. Whether it’s veteran artists or up-and-coming singer/songwriters who have recently emerged on the music scene, R&B is alive and doing quite well. The year 2022 has been a continuation of the expansion of R&B and we love to see it.
Oh: Beyoncé Is Rumored To Have Two Albums On The Way, One With Jay-Z
Just when you thought Beyoncé was done she might just be getting started. It is rumored she has two albums on the way. As per Madame Noire the Houston, Texas native might have more music coming our way; faster than we all thought. The speculation comes from a New York Times journalist who claims he was given […] The post Oh: Beyoncé Is Rumored To Have Two Albums On The Way, One With Jay-Z appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopDX.com
Ab-Soul Unveils 'Herbert' Cover Art & Tracklist Featuring Big Sean, Joey Bada$$ & More
Ab-Soul will be making his long-awaited return next week with new album Herbert, and he’s now revealed the project’s tracklist and cover art. Set to arrive on December 16, Ab-Soul’s fifth studio LP will feature Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR Punch, Zacari, Fre$h, Ambré, ALEMEDA and Lance Skiiiwalker. On the production side of things, he joins forces with Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, among others.
HipHopDX.com
Stream SZA's New Album 'SOS' Featuring Travis Scott, Ol' Dirty Bastard & More
SZA’s new album SOS is finally here — check it out below. Released on Friday (December 9), the eagerly anticipated project clocks in at a sprawling 23 tracks and boasts guest appearances from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Phoebe Bridgers, as well as uncredited vocals from Lizzo.
ETOnline.com
Cardi B Makes a Surprise Appearance at 2022 AMAs Following Takeoff Tribute
Cardi B made a surprise appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday -- joining GloRilla onstage for a high-energy performance of their hit, "Tomorrow 2." The moment marked Cardi's first televised performance following the death of rapper Takeoff, the former Migos bandmate and cousin of Cardi's husband, Offset.
Complex
Ab-Soul Freestyles Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Die Hard,” Shares ‘Herbert’ Album Trailer and Tracklist
Ab-Soul stopped by Sway in the Morning on Wednesday as the Dec. 16 release of Herbert, his first full-length project in just over six years, draws near. Shortly before delivering his freestyle at the 23:30 mark, Ab-Soul requested something “smooth” and the instrumental of Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers track “Die Hard” began to play. He was briefly taken aback, but eventually did his thing, as expected.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Who is J. Valentine? Meet the Platinum Selling Songwriter and Performer from This Year’s Ceremony
If you forgot to catch the Soul Train Awards 2022, you missed one of the industry’s most show-stopping celebrations of soul and r&b. The night was hosted by actor and comedian Deon Cole who kept viewers cackling all night and featured several dazzling performances from several rising stars, including Ari Lennox, SiR, and Muni Long, and even some familiar faces such as r&b singer Tank, who swooned audience members with a sultry performance of his latest single “Slow.”
TMZ.com
Boosie Badazz Dismisses Jay-Z and Nas' Musical Relevance
Boosie Badazz thinks Nas and Jay-Z's time in the spotlight is fading fast -- if not totally gone already -- but he insists he's saying that with the utmost respect!!!. The Louisiana rapper recently jumped into his favorite hot seat over at VladTV to dissect the NYC icons' careers ... on the heels of 21 Savage's viral remark that Nas is irrelevant to today's rap fans.
The 20 Best R&B Albums of 2022
In 2022, R&B rediscovered its place in the club, pushed into the outer reaches of space, found and lost love (as always) and relished the beauty of the Black experience.
Cardi B Admits What Is Stopping Her From Releasing New Music
Cardi B recently told her fans why it's taking so long for her to release her sophomore album. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), Cardi B hopped on Instagram Live to speak to her followers and ended up opening up about the four-year holdup on a new LP. "I do have anxiety,"...
Patti LaBelle, Queen Latifah, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, And Yolanda Adams Perform At 2022 TheGrio Awards
Fans have Bryon Allen to thank for one of 2022’s top moments in music and award show history. At this year’s TheGrio Awards, which aired on CBS this past Saturday (Nov. 26), Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams, Queen Latifah and Patti LaBelle tore down the house with a powerful joint performance of Karyn White’s 1989 classic, “Superwoman.” As Fantasia began, Patti chimed in, “You better sing!” The women took turns flexing their range as the audience remained completely captivated. More from VIBE.comToni Braxton Reveals Which Rapper Wants Her To Sing At Their WeddingBig Daddy Kane And Queen Latifah Face Off...
SZA Says ‘SOS’ Album Would’ve Had More Features If She Wasn’t Ghosted
It’s been a long five years, but SZA’s highly-anticipated album, SOS, is days away. Admittedly, its arrival has the Top Dawg Entertainment songbird cautious. “Part of me doesn’t even want this to come out,” the 33-year-old shared with Hot 97. The 23-track LP has features from Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, and even a posthumous verse from ODB. She expected even more features, but that didn’t work out due to a classic case of ghosting.More from VIBE.comHangout Festival Taps SZA, Lil Nas X, GloRilla, FERG And More For 2023 LineupKeke Palmer Says Her Parents Shielded Her From Exploitation As A ChildSZA Performs...
