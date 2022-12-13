Alright, let’s try this again. Beyonce is a Grammy nominee for Album of the Year for “Renaissance,” which is one of the most acclaimed albums of her career and is the most acclaimed album in the category based on its MetaCritic score. She’s the front-runner to win, according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. But we’ve been here before, and just like Charlie Brown trying to kick the football, she’s been let down before. Will this time be different? SEEBeyonce songs, ranked: Counting down her 32 greatest hits Beyonce was...

9 DAYS AGO