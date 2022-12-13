ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southarkansassun.com

Mom Was Arrested for the Death of her 10-Year-Old Adopted Kid in Arizona

In a 2016 case involving the death of a child, police in Arizona claim they finally made an arrest. The death of her adopted 10-year-old son Jesse Wilson led to the arrest of 54-year-old Crystal Wilson in Georgia, according to Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall, who spoke at a news conference on Tuesday.
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox5atlanta.com

Former Atlanta officer indicted in 2019 shooting death of suspect during raid

ATLANTA - A former Atlanta police officer who shot a man to death while working with a federal task force in January 2019 has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter. Sung Kim, a 26-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department, shot and killed 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison during a federal raid of a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, the indictment states.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest suspect in murder of Gwinnett County correctional officer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of a Gwinnett County correctional officer. Police said officers arrested 22-year-old Dacula man Yahya Abdulkadir for the murder of Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner. Police and SWAT team took Abdulkadir in custody without incident around 1:30 p.m....
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Charges dropped for man in deadly 2020 Fourth of July shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has dropped charges against a man accused in a July 2020 mass shooting during the party at a northeast Atlanta intersection. Da’Andre Brown, who was arrested two months after the deadly shooting, was originally charged with murder and aggravated assault. Authorities say...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found shot to death outside Norcross-area home

NORCROSS, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting in a normally quiet Norcross-area neighborhood on Thursday evening. Officers, around 7 p.m., were dispatched to a home in the cul-de-sac of Stanfield Court after a report of a person shot. Gwinnett County police say when officers arrived, they found a body of a 23-year-old man just outside the home’s front door.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

More charges for Canton woman arrested after body of toddler found in apartment

CANTON, Ga. - More charges have been filed against the 40-year-old Canton woman who was arrested after police say they found a toddler dead inside an apartment. Phillissa Diallo, 40, was originally charged with concealing the death of another and second-degree child cruelty. Canton police have since added one count of second-degree murder.
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body discovered burning in NW Atlanta woods labeled homicide, police say

ATLANTA - After investigating a burning body discovered in a patch of woods in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday, police now say the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The Fulton County Medical Examiner spent Wednesday looking into the death of a person found off the 3800 block of Old Gordon Road. They believe the manner of death was a homicide.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

High-end home builder arrested after clients take him to court

ATLANTA - A high-end home builder company CEO finds himself in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. And a lot of it. An Atlanta couple wanted him arrested. Mikel Muffley is a realtor. He owns Muffley Homes "master luxury builders." His company advertises it does...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

3 in custody after stealing car, fleeing from officers, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say three people are in custody after stealing a car and then running from officers on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX 5 flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road near Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Retired officer gives tips on avoiding road rage violence

ATLANTA - After 17 rounds were fired into a woman's vehicle, she was able to walk away with just an injury. Now, Atlanta authorities are using her case as a learning lesson in road rage. The incident occurred over the weekend on Peachtree Street in midtown Atlanta. The 24-year-old driver...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Judge grants YSL rapper Young Thug's motion to suppress evidence

ATLANTA - The Atlanta rapper accused of being the co-founder of the Young Slime Life gang and charged along with more than two dozen alleged associates in the RICO Act case made his first appearance in court in several months on Thursday. Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy