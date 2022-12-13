Read full article on original website
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
southarkansassun.com
Mom Was Arrested for the Death of her 10-Year-Old Adopted Kid in Arizona
In a 2016 case involving the death of a child, police in Arizona claim they finally made an arrest. The death of her adopted 10-year-old son Jesse Wilson led to the arrest of 54-year-old Crystal Wilson in Georgia, according to Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall, who spoke at a news conference on Tuesday.
Former Atlanta officer charged with murder in FBI task force shooting
A former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man while working on an FBI task force nearly four years ago...
fox5atlanta.com
Former Atlanta officer indicted in 2019 shooting death of suspect during raid
ATLANTA - A former Atlanta police officer who shot a man to death while working with a federal task force in January 2019 has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter. Sung Kim, a 26-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department, shot and killed 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison during a federal raid of a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, the indictment states.
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia House representative-elect charged with taking medications from assisted living home, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County arrested a newly-elected Georgia House of Representatives member accused of stealing medications from an assisted living home he manages in Winder. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said Danny Rampey, recently elected to represent District 119 in the state house, is charged with...
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest suspect in murder of Gwinnett County correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of a Gwinnett County correctional officer. Police said officers arrested 22-year-old Dacula man Yahya Abdulkadir for the murder of Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner. Police and SWAT team took Abdulkadir in custody without incident around 1:30 p.m....
fox5atlanta.com
New videos show suspect in deadly shooting of 15-year-old girl at birthday party, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Homicide investigators are hoping newly released surveillance videos will lead to the shooter who took the life of a 15-year-old girl at a high school party in Clayton County earlier this month. Laila Harris, 15, who is from St. Louis but had been living in Marietta...
fox5atlanta.com
Charges dropped for man in deadly 2020 Fourth of July shooting in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has dropped charges against a man accused in a July 2020 mass shooting during the party at a northeast Atlanta intersection. Da’Andre Brown, who was arrested two months after the deadly shooting, was originally charged with murder and aggravated assault. Authorities say...
fox5atlanta.com
Manhunt continues for suspect who killed Gwinnett County correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are hoping a new image taking from security footage will help investigators in the manhunt for a murder suspect accused of killing a Gwinnett County correctional officer. It's been more 48 hours since police found 59-year-old Officer Scott Riner shot to death in the parking...
fox5atlanta.com
Man found shot to death outside Norcross-area home
NORCROSS, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting in a normally quiet Norcross-area neighborhood on Thursday evening. Officers, around 7 p.m., were dispatched to a home in the cul-de-sac of Stanfield Court after a report of a person shot. Gwinnett County police say when officers arrived, they found a body of a 23-year-old man just outside the home’s front door.
fox5atlanta.com
More charges for Canton woman arrested after body of toddler found in apartment
CANTON, Ga. - More charges have been filed against the 40-year-old Canton woman who was arrested after police say they found a toddler dead inside an apartment. Phillissa Diallo, 40, was originally charged with concealing the death of another and second-degree child cruelty. Canton police have since added one count of second-degree murder.
fox5atlanta.com
Body discovered burning in NW Atlanta woods labeled homicide, police say
ATLANTA - After investigating a burning body discovered in a patch of woods in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday, police now say the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The Fulton County Medical Examiner spent Wednesday looking into the death of a person found off the 3800 block of Old Gordon Road. They believe the manner of death was a homicide.
fox5atlanta.com
High-end home builder arrested after clients take him to court
ATLANTA - A high-end home builder company CEO finds himself in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. And a lot of it. An Atlanta couple wanted him arrested. Mikel Muffley is a realtor. He owns Muffley Homes "master luxury builders." His company advertises it does...
Video shows brutal attack of 14-year-old girl in Gwinnett County high school bathroom
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl ended up at the hospital after an attack in a high school bathroom in Gwinnett County. The victim’s family shared surveillance video of the brutal attack exclusively with Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Activists respond to fellow protestors being charged with domestic terrorism at APD ‘cop city’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Activists who say their fellow protestors arrested on Tuesday did not attack cops, but were defending themselves from police’s attack. According to the GBI, protestors threw rocks at police officers. Activists say the people were attacked first. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at the...
Woman’s charges upgraded to 2nd-degree murder after toddler found dead in Canton
Charges have been upgraded against a woman arrested after a toddler was found dead, the Canton Police Department said Fr...
'She was completely unconscious, if not dead for a moment' | Family of Delta worker hit by truck at Atlanta airport speaks out
ATLANTA — Delta employee Camdyn Davis is still recovering after being run over by a truck Saturday night while directing a plane on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Video of the accident started surfacing online this week. In it, you can see Davis being hit from behind. Once...
fox5atlanta.com
3 in custody after stealing car, fleeing from officers, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say three people are in custody after stealing a car and then running from officers on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX 5 flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road near Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall.
fox5atlanta.com
Retired officer gives tips on avoiding road rage violence
ATLANTA - After 17 rounds were fired into a woman's vehicle, she was able to walk away with just an injury. Now, Atlanta authorities are using her case as a learning lesson in road rage. The incident occurred over the weekend on Peachtree Street in midtown Atlanta. The 24-year-old driver...
fox5atlanta.com
Judge grants YSL rapper Young Thug's motion to suppress evidence
ATLANTA - The Atlanta rapper accused of being the co-founder of the Young Slime Life gang and charged along with more than two dozen alleged associates in the RICO Act case made his first appearance in court in several months on Thursday. Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar...
