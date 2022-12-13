One area that Mikel Arteta will need to look at in the January transfer window is the depth in centre midfield. At the moment Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are the main starters with Mohamed Elneny being the main back-up. However beyond that, there isn’t much depth and Arteta will be disappointed because the expectation was that Sambi Lokonga would step up to the plate and fill that role. Instead, Arsenal finds themselves with a Sambi Lokonga Dilemma.

1 DAY AGO