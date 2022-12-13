Read full article on original website
France vs Morroco: A Second Consecutive Final for Les Bleus or the African Dream Continues
France and Morroco are set to slug it out in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night at the Al Bayt Stadium in what happens to be the final fixture before we head to Lusail Iconic Stadium for the final on Sunday. Now, all eyes are on France vs Morroco.
Arsenal’s Sambi Lokonga Dilemma: Keep, Loan or Sell?
One area that Mikel Arteta will need to look at in the January transfer window is the depth in centre midfield. At the moment Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are the main starters with Mohamed Elneny being the main back-up. However beyond that, there isn’t much depth and Arteta will be disappointed because the expectation was that Sambi Lokonga would step up to the plate and fill that role. Instead, Arsenal finds themselves with a Sambi Lokonga Dilemma.
