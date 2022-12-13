ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Under the weather: The chance for snow returns as we inch closer to Christmas

The words “snow” and “Christmas” oftentimes go together like “peanut butter” and “jelly” unless you live in Western Washington — then they are more like the words “oil” and “water.” If you’ve lived in the area for any length of time, you know to not hold your breath for that “white Christmas” (which is meteorologically defined as an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas).
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
High school sports roundup for Dec. 12, 2022

The Eagles overcame a 33-25 halftime deficit to defeat the Royals in a Wesco 3A league game. Jenna Villa scored 22 of her 29 points in the second half to lead the Eagles, who outscored the Royals 53-22 after the break. Arlington scorers:. Jenna Villa 29, Samara Morrow 17, Rachel...
ARLINGTON, WA
Lynnwood Convention Center unveils new name

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District on Wednesday announced the new name for the Lynnwood Convention Center. The former convention center has officially been renamed the Lynnwood Event Center, and the Public Facilities District will be known as the much simpler “The District.”. Along with the name change, The District...
LYNNWOOD, WA

