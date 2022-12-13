Read full article on original website
School board elects officers, addresses ongoing criticism of support for transgender students
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting voted to reelect Nancy Katims as its president, Deborah Kilgore as vice president and Carin Chase as legislative representative. Per the school district’s policy, the three positions must be voted on each fall. Katims, Kilgore and Chase...
Retiring Councilmember Doug McCardle says future is bright for Mountlake Terrace
As he prepares to leave the Mountlake Terrace City Council next week, Councilmember Doug McCardle said he is proud of what the council accomplished during his 13 years of service – and he looks forward to what the future holds for the city he loves. “I will miss it...
Edmonds School District announces new 75-minute early release schedule for 2023-24 school year
The Edmonds School District announced on Tuesday that starting in September 2023, all schools in the district will be having weekly early releases. Each Friday, schools will be let out 75 minutes earlier than they are the rest of the week. For example, if a student’s current dismissal time is 3:50 p.m., on Fridays it will be 2:35 p.m.
City council set Dec. 15 to review professional services agreements, 3rd-quarter financials
A review of professional services agreements with the city’s lobbyists, prosecuting attorney and public defender are among the items on the agenda for the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Thursday, Dec. 15 work/study session. Other items on the agenda include:. – The annual report from the Economic Alliance Snohomish...
Under the weather: The chance for snow returns as we inch closer to Christmas
The words “snow” and “Christmas” oftentimes go together like “peanut butter” and “jelly” unless you live in Western Washington — then they are more like the words “oil” and “water.” If you’ve lived in the area for any length of time, you know to not hold your breath for that “white Christmas” (which is meteorologically defined as an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas).
Sponsor spotlight: Catch delicious seafood at Scotty’s Food Truck before a holiday break
Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week, serving up Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips, clam chowder and more seafood delights. Scotty’s will be closed for the holidays — from Dec. 18-28. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
High school sports roundup for Dec. 12, 2022
The Eagles overcame a 33-25 halftime deficit to defeat the Royals in a Wesco 3A league game. Jenna Villa scored 22 of her 29 points in the second half to lead the Eagles, who outscored the Royals 53-22 after the break. Arlington scorers:. Jenna Villa 29, Samara Morrow 17, Rachel...
Lynnwood Convention Center unveils new name
The Lynnwood Public Facilities District on Wednesday announced the new name for the Lynnwood Convention Center. The former convention center has officially been renamed the Lynnwood Event Center, and the Public Facilities District will be known as the much simpler “The District.”. Along with the name change, The District...
