WVU Football loses another key starter
MORGANTOWN, WV—-According to sources West Virginia Mountaineer kicker Casey Legg has announced his retirement from football. He apparently is not entering the portal like other players. He has made the decision to leave football entirely. “I am officially retired” Legg said to Metro News. Legg is a native...
Huggins on Matthews: “He wants to be here”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There aren’t many players like Emmitt Matthews Jr. in the present era of college sports. Current transfer rules have allowed student-athletes to move from institution to institution relatively freely throughout their careers. Coaches, like Bob Huggins, have used this to their advantage as they bring in players on their second, third, or even fourth teams.
Farrell Files: Is a Difference Maker Coming to West Virginia Football?
What’s going on with WVU recruiting and in the portal? Here’s my latest Farrell Files for West Virginia. LB Amari Gainer is on campus and the staff hopes to close down the FSU transfer if they can. Gainer also likes Cincinnati, as well as Colorado and North Carolina, but it seems the Bearcats are the worry here if he leaves uncommitted. Gainer was injured much of this season but has experience and is a great, and I mean great, lockerroom leader. The hope is to plug him into the defense and have him help keep everyone on defense on the same page in a must year for Neal Brown.
Graham Harrell Takes New Job
(Photo via WVU Athletics) Well, Graham Harrell’s stint in Morgantown was short lived. After one season with the Mountaineers, Harrell will be leaving WVU and accepting a job with the Purdue Boilermakers, per Adam Rittenburg of ESPN. West Virginia accumulated 31 points per game, 228 passing yards per game,...
How James Okonkwo became a Mountaineer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – From playing tennis in Maidenhead, England to Division I basketball at West Virginia University, James Okonkwo’s path to becoming a Mountaineer is anything but traditional. There’s one member of his family who is at the center of it all: his older brother, Oliver. James...
Former State Player of the Year Visits West Virginia
West Virginia native J.J. Roberts is in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Following a three-year stint with Wake Forest that saw the talented cornerback tally 44 tackles and one interception, he decided it was in his best interest to look elsewhere to finish his collegiate career. Earlier this evening, Roberts shared...
New chain coffee shop opens in Morgantown area
With cold temperatures outside, sometimes you just feel the need to grab a nice warm cup of joe and stay inside. Now, you can do that at a new coffee store in Westover called The Coffee Tree Roasters.
Student concerns grow after recent violence near campus
Haley Roth, a junior biochemistry major at WVU, said she feels unsafe living alone near campus in light of recent violent crimes in downtown Morgantown. This semester alone, there have been at least three reported shootings on or near High Street, where many students spend their time during the weekend.
The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll
You might recall pepperoni roll day at school. It was the one time everyone ate hot lunch because the pepperoni rolls were too good to pass up. Or, maybe you sold pepperoni rolls as a fundraiser for a sports team or the high school band. Maybe your family even handmade pepperoni rolls to eat at home.
Another Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in WV
Another West Virginia ski resort will be opening this weekend for the 2022/2023 season, as Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County officially begins providing skiing and snowboarding, on Saturday, December 17, while Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will be offering seven days a week on slope operations, beginning Friday, December 16.
REO Speedwagon coming to Wheeling
(WTRF) REO Speedwagon is back on tour and will be coming to Wheeling REO Speedwagon will be playing at the Capitol Theatre on Tuesday, June 20 at 7:30 PM. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, December 16, at 10 AM. From 1977 to 1989, REO Speedwagon released nine consecutive albums all certified […]
BBQ restaurant in Bridgeport closes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport restaurant that opened in August 2020 is no longer in business. T&M BBQ, which was located at 795 West Main St. at the former site of Gourmet Café, is no longer operating. The Bridgeport Finance Department confirmed with Connect Bridgeport they no longer...
Clarksburg man celebrates 100th birthday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local businessman is celebrating a major milestone. Pete Kaites celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday evening. Friends, family, and even the mayor stopped by to wish Kaites well at his birthday party at the Wonder Bar. Kaites, who for decades owned a high-end clothing store in...
Poky Dot home to some of the most popular milkshakes in West Virginia
FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A true West Virginian traveling along I-79 cannot make their trip complete without a stop at the Poky Dot in Fairmont. The Poky Dot is a funky, long-running diner offering a big menu of comfort chow in a colorful, vintage setting. Treat the whole family...
Rain and ice this morning, cloudy, cool weekend!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain will push through the lowlands, and freezing rain will lift through the mountains, this morning and afternoon. As for what happens after the precipitation leaves, and what the weekend will be like, find out in the video above!. A cold front is lifting into West...
Restaurant Road Trip: Guilty Pleasures Sweet Shop
Two people who started selling their baked goods from home decided to come together and start a business in Elkins.
Man donates $10 million to Davis & Elkins College’s capital campaign
Davis & Elkins College received a large gift towards their Creating Home: It Takes a Village Campaign, which will improve campus housing.
Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law
Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
Sinkhole causes issues in Star City
STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - A large sinkhole is causing problems in Star City. Currently, the West Virginia Department of Highways and Star City are in conflict as to which party is going to take care of the growing problem. It is located at the former Texas Roadhouse in Star...
Eastern Panhandle braces for ice storm
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s eastern panhandle is expected to get the first real shot of winter of the season in the next 24 to 48 hours. The National Weather Service forecast an ice storm tonight which should stretch all the way to Friday morning. “Areas around Snowshoe...
