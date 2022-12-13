ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mountaineersports.com

WVU Football loses another key starter

MORGANTOWN, WV—-According to sources West Virginia Mountaineer kicker Casey Legg has announced his retirement from football. He apparently is not entering the portal like other players. He has made the decision to leave football entirely. “I am officially retired” Legg said to Metro News. Legg is a native...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Huggins on Matthews: “He wants to be here”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There aren’t many players like Emmitt Matthews Jr. in the present era of college sports. Current transfer rules have allowed student-athletes to move from institution to institution relatively freely throughout their careers. Coaches, like Bob Huggins, have used this to their advantage as they bring in players on their second, third, or even fourth teams.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Farrell Files: Is a Difference Maker Coming to West Virginia Football?

What’s going on with WVU recruiting and in the portal? Here’s my latest Farrell Files for West Virginia. LB Amari Gainer is on campus and the staff hopes to close down the FSU transfer if they can. Gainer also likes Cincinnati, as well as Colorado and North Carolina, but it seems the Bearcats are the worry here if he leaves uncommitted. Gainer was injured much of this season but has experience and is a great, and I mean great, lockerroom leader. The hope is to plug him into the defense and have him help keep everyone on defense on the same page in a must year for Neal Brown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Graham Harrell Takes New Job

(Photo via WVU Athletics) Well, Graham Harrell’s stint in Morgantown was short lived. After one season with the Mountaineers, Harrell will be leaving WVU and accepting a job with the Purdue Boilermakers, per Adam Rittenburg of ESPN. West Virginia accumulated 31 points per game, 228 passing yards per game,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

How James Okonkwo became a Mountaineer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – From playing tennis in Maidenhead, England to Division I basketball at West Virginia University, James Okonkwo’s path to becoming a Mountaineer is anything but traditional. There’s one member of his family who is at the center of it all: his older brother, Oliver. James...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Former State Player of the Year Visits West Virginia

West Virginia native J.J. Roberts is in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Following a three-year stint with Wake Forest that saw the talented cornerback tally 44 tackles and one interception, he decided it was in his best interest to look elsewhere to finish his collegiate career. Earlier this evening, Roberts shared...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Student concerns grow after recent violence near campus

Haley Roth, a junior biochemistry major at WVU, said she feels unsafe living alone near campus in light of recent violent crimes in downtown Morgantown. This semester alone, there have been at least three reported shootings on or near High Street, where many students spend their time during the weekend.
MORGANTOWN, WV
weelunk.com

The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll

You might recall pepperoni roll day at school. It was the one time everyone ate hot lunch because the pepperoni rolls were too good to pass up. Or, maybe you sold pepperoni rolls as a fundraiser for a sports team or the high school band. Maybe your family even handmade pepperoni rolls to eat at home.
FAIRMONT, WV
skisoutheast.com

Another Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in WV

Another West Virginia ski resort will be opening this weekend for the 2022/2023 season, as Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County officially begins providing skiing and snowboarding, on Saturday, December 17, while Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will be offering seven days a week on slope operations, beginning Friday, December 16.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

REO Speedwagon coming to Wheeling

(WTRF) REO Speedwagon is back on tour and will be coming to Wheeling REO Speedwagon will be playing at the Capitol Theatre on Tuesday, June 20 at 7:30 PM. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, December 16, at 10 AM. From 1977 to 1989, REO Speedwagon released nine consecutive albums all certified […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

BBQ restaurant in Bridgeport closes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport restaurant that opened in August 2020 is no longer in business. T&M BBQ, which was located at 795 West Main St. at the former site of Gourmet Café, is no longer operating. The Bridgeport Finance Department confirmed with Connect Bridgeport they no longer...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg man celebrates 100th birthday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local businessman is celebrating a major milestone. Pete Kaites celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday evening. Friends, family, and even the mayor stopped by to wish Kaites well at his birthday party at the Wonder Bar. Kaites, who for decades owned a high-end clothing store in...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Rain and ice this morning, cloudy, cool weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain will push through the lowlands, and freezing rain will lift through the mountains, this morning and afternoon. As for what happens after the precipitation leaves, and what the weekend will be like, find out in the video above!. A cold front is lifting into West...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law

Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Sinkhole causes issues in Star City

STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - A large sinkhole is causing problems in Star City. Currently, the West Virginia Department of Highways and Star City are in conflict as to which party is going to take care of the growing problem. It is located at the former Texas Roadhouse in Star...
STAR CITY, WV
Metro News

Eastern Panhandle braces for ice storm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s eastern panhandle is expected to get the first real shot of winter of the season in the next 24 to 48 hours. The National Weather Service forecast an ice storm tonight which should stretch all the way to Friday morning. “Areas around Snowshoe...
SNOWSHOE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy