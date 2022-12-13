Read full article on original website
The Best Single Serve Coffee Makers for Caffeine on Demand
Some days there just isn’t time to wait for your coffee to be ready, but who can go without their morning caffeine fix? This is where the single serve coffee maker comes to the rescue — with just the press of a button, you can brew the good stuff straight into your travel mug and hit the road. Besides their convenience, single serve coffee makers guarantee that every cup is ultra-fresh and also make sure that nothing goes to waste. We’ve rounded up the top single serve coffee makers in 2023, taking into account brew quality and any additional handy features.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Starlinger plastics reprocessing system on the job in Turkey
A plastics reprocessing line provided by Austria-based Starlinger & Co Gesellschaft m.b.H. has been up and running since this September at a recycling facility in Basiskele, Turkey, operated by the Tanrikulu Group of Companies. The system features Starlinger’s high-vacuum degassing unit, the recoSTAR 215 C-VAC, which has a production capacity...
thededicatedhouse.com
Disposing of Household Waste Properly: 4 Things You Should Know
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Household waste can be a significant problem if not disposed of properly. It can create an eyesore, and it can also be harmful to the environment. This blog post discusses four things you should know about disposing of household waste. It also provides some tips on how to do it correctly.
Vanilla is the first food made from plastic
Scientists at the University of Edinburgh have successfully upcycled plastic water bottles into vanillin—the main flavorant in vanilla beans and vanilla extract. The upcycled vanillin is chemically identical to the vanillin found in natural and synthetic vanilla flavoring.
‘Circular bioeconomy’ could transform plastics sector, study finds
The plastics sector’s environmental impacts could be drastically reduced by shifting to a so-called circular bioeconomy, a new study has found. The study, published Wednesday in Nature, showed how such closed-loop systems — which are fueled by bio-based raw materials — could help transform the industry and allow it to absorb more carbon than it…
Bikerumor
Gore-Tex Laminates with Recycled Ocean Plastic are Future of Gore’s Waterproof Clothing
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. In a Press Release published by Outdoor Sportswire, W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore) announced its plans to introduce two new 2-layer Gore-Tex Laminates with Bionic textile made from plastic waste partially collected from coastal environments. The new PFC-free Laminates are intended to be used in waterproof clothing, with the first jackets to be sold by Patagonia in Autumn/Winter of 2023.
Meet the Organic Spirits Distillers Revolutionizing the Industry to Make Better Booze
Over the past decade, appetites for organic products have ballooned past the point of trendiness—cementing the idea of “going organic” as a healthy, sustainable lifestyle. Proudly burnished labels can be on nearly anything these days, from produce and cosmetics to wine and even pet food. Nearly anything we put into, or onto, our bodies have […]
New survey discovers why most people don’t recycle
KSNF/KODE — More than three-quarters of people around the world think recycling is important, but key barriers must be overcome to encourage them to act, according to a new study. A joint survey by the World Economic Forum, SAP and Qualtrics questioned people in different parts of the world about their attitudes to climate change and […]
Phys.org
Canadian university identifies low carbon foods for student meals
Trays in hand, Polytechnique Montreal students line up at the cafeteria and through a fogged up buffet counter glass, check out dishes that now come with information about their carbon footprint. "I'm surprised to see that a dish with meat is better than a vegetarian dish," comments Elizabeth Labonte, a...
EPA Victoria finds at least six warehouses with 3,000 tonnes of soft plastics after REDcycle suspended
Half a billion plastic bags meant to be recycled have been found stored in at least six warehouses in Victoria – posing potential fire risks – following an investigation into a suspended soft plastic recycling program. The Environmental Protection Authority in Victoria announced on Friday it had discovered...
architecturaldigest.com
How to Dispose of Paint the Responsible Way
If you’ve ever wondered how to dispose of paint or where to throw away old paint cans, you’re not alone. It’s estimated that 868 million gallons of architectural paint are sold annually in the United States. That means there is likely a lot of leftover paint for reusing, recycling, or disposing. One look at your garage and basement shelves will reveal a bevy of near-empty paint cans sitting (not so pretty). Tossing a can of paint into household trash may seem like the simplest thing to do, but that means the bucket will end up in a landfill—not the best final destination for latex or oil-based paint. In fact, being careless with household hazardous waste (HHW) can contaminate your community and may actually be illegal in some municipalities.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Ocean Legacy Foundation Produces First Commercially Available Plastic Pellet in North America Made from 100 Percent Recycled Ocean Plastics
Ocean Legacy, a Canadian non-profit organization that develops and implements worldwide plastic pollution programs, with the goal to end ocean plastic pollution, announced that they have produced the first commercially available plastic pellet in North America, called Legacy Plastic™. Legacy Plastic is made from high-grade 100 per cent post-consumer processed recycled plastic recovered during ocean, shoreline, and marine equipment cleanups. With the introduction of Legacy Plastic, companies can use recycled marine plastics in their products, continuing to close the loop on plastic management systems.
