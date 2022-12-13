We are proud to announce that Mrs. Terry received the Crystal Apple award this year for our school. She is so positive everyday and brings a lot of laughter to her students and coworkers. Mrs. Terry works tirelessly on creating an environment where students love to learn and progress. She has taught 5th grade at Larsen and this year took on a new role as our ESSER teacher. We are lucky to have such a dedicated educator at our school. Congratulations Mrs. Terry!

2 DAYS AGO