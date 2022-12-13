Read full article on original website
Student Led Conferences Tonight
TONIGHT! This is happening today - our favorite time of year. Celebrating all the successes your students have had up to this point. We are half way through the year and need you with us tonight. #barnetttogether #BulldogPride #barnettleaders.
Parent Teacher Conferences
Join us tomorrow for SEP Conferences. If you haven't signed up yet, find the SEP Sign Up link at the top of our website, click on the grade of your student(s), find your teacher(s), and then select an open time to visit. We look forward to meeting with you!
Mrs. Terry Receives Crystal Apple Award
We are proud to announce that Mrs. Terry received the Crystal Apple award this year for our school. She is so positive everyday and brings a lot of laughter to her students and coworkers. Mrs. Terry works tirelessly on creating an environment where students love to learn and progress. She has taught 5th grade at Larsen and this year took on a new role as our ESSER teacher. We are lucky to have such a dedicated educator at our school. Congratulations Mrs. Terry!
Mr. Clint Cornwall Receives PEAK Award
Mr. Cornwall was presented with a PEAK Award during Wednesday’s board meeting. The faculty and staff of Taylor nominated Mr. Cornwall for the “Positive Energy and Kindness” award because they felt he truly defines what it means to be a leader, professional, and example. He was described as “safe, detail oriented, positive, caring, informative, happy and a good listener”.
December 2022 Nebo PEAK Award Winners
Nebo School District wants to showcase our Positive Energy and Kind employees. PEAK Awards are nominated by patrons and recognized by the Superintendent Staff and Nebo School Board of Education. The award is administered by the Communications and Community Relations Department. Amanda Shepherd, Facilitator, Sierra Bonita Elementary. Nominated by: Kendra...
5th Grade NOVA Graduation
Fifth grade was excited to graduate from their NOVA program today! They’ve been learning how to be lone wolf in difficult situations and make smart decisions. They got to celebrate by learning about the K-9 unit.
