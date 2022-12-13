Read full article on original website
culinaryunion226.org
Here’s what the national pundits missed about Nevada
Crucially, Cortez Masto’s victory proves — once again — that the path to win Nevada runs through the Culinary Workers Union. The union, the state’s largest, represents 60,000 workers of the hotels and casinos that power the economies of Reno and Las Vegas. Statewide, 450 union canvassers knocked on more than 1 million doors and had over 175,000 conversations with voters about Cortez Masto and the rest of the Democratic state ticket, according to a press release from the union. Not only that, but post-election, the union continued mobilizing and launched a critical daily “cure’’ program, which is the process to fix a signature discrepancy in a voter’s mail-in ballot.
5 new Nevada laws taking effect in 2023
A series of new laws will go into effect in Nevada at the start of the new year.
Ely Daily Times
Biden foils Nevada’s first-in-the-nation bid, relegated to second
The Nevada Independent This article was first published on TheNevadaIndependent.com. Democratic National Committee members voted Friday to make Nevada the second presidential primary in the nation, setting a proposed nominating calendar that would have Nevada and New Hampshire hold primary elections three days after new first-in-the-nation state South Carolina. President...
culinaryunion226.org
Money, messaging and the big unknown — turnout — underpin Nevada’s Senate race
To that end, Democratic-aligned groups like Somos and the powerful Culinary Union in Las Vegas have touted expansive ground-game operations, with targets of knocking on 1 million doors through the entirety of the 2022 cycle — echoing the vaunted Democratic “Reid Machine” crafted under former Sen. Harry Reid.
Free test kits available as COVID-19 wastewater levels surge
As many Nevadans plan on gathering for the holidays, President Joe Biden's administration is offering a fourth round of free COVID test kits in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus.
Nevada flower listed as endangered at lithium mine site
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A Nevada wildflower was declared endangered at the only place it's known to exist — on a high-desert ridge where a lithium mine is planned to help meet growing demand for electric car batteries, U.S. wildlife officials announced Wednesday. The Fish and...
‘Somebody on American soil should die,’ Woman admits to ‘revenge’ stabbing in Las Vegas-area hotel for death of Iranian leader
A woman accused of stabbing her online date in retaliation for a U.S. military drone strike that killed an Iranian leader told police she wanted to get revenge, she said in police body camera videos the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.
jammin1057.com
Vegas Steals Other Cities’ Residents: Top 5 Places People Move From
People are leaving their home state and moving to Las Vegas, according to a recent study about 2022 moving trends. As home, condo, townhome, etc. prices decreases and buyers pull back, we may see another “great Las Vegas” migration once home prices are low enough. Moving to Vegas...
jammin1057.com
Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees
Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
news3lv.com
Nevada set to divide $35.5 million in opioid settlement money
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Attorney Aaron Ford says his office is turning over a total of $35.5 million from the latest legal action against drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for the nation's opioid crisis. "These recoveries will allow governments at all levels across the state to quickly...
arizonasuntimes.com
Complaints Emerge About Thousands of Newly Found Deactivated Voters Appearing on Voter Rolls Right Before Arizona Republicans Lost
Complaints are circulating that the number of voters on inactive status in Maricopa County increased between April and the general election this year. One of the Republican candidates who believed this may have influenced his race is Christian Lamar, who lost by 1,990 votes in the State House race in Phoenix-area LD 2.
Pardons Board to consider reducing all Nevada death sentences to life without parole
The discussion item, listed on the board's agenda, comes after attempts to abolish the death penalty through the legislative process in 2021 failed. At the time, Sisolak announced there was “no path forward.” The post Pardons Board to consider reducing all Nevada death sentences to life without parole appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEW: Big spikes in COVID-19 DNA levels show up in Las Vegas, Henderson wastewater samples
As broad measures of COVID-19 showed improvement, a concerning spike shows up in levels of COVID-19 genetic material detected in the wastewater in the City of Las Vegas, along with a bigger spike the previous week in Henderson.
news3lv.com
Healthcare is one of Nevada's most in-demand industries
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A first-of-its-kind regional effort is underway to address healthcare employment needs in Southern Nevada. More than 30 healthcare providers and 100 job seekers came to the College of Southern Nevada – Charleston campus for a hiring fair on Tuesday. The Healthcare Career Fair is a joint effort between Las Vegas HEALS, the College of Southern Nevada, the EmployNV Business Hub, and the Vegas Chamber as part of a first-of-its-kind regional effort called industry sector partnerships.
Lawmakers approve $36 million to reimburse state workers for pandemic furloughs
Proponents couched it as a way to improve employee retention as state agencies grapple with high vacancy rates. The post Lawmakers approve $36 million to reimburse state workers for pandemic furloughs appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
963kklz.com
The Most Popular Cheap Beer In Nevada
Let’s face it: When people think of “alcohol,” they think “party.” When people think “party,” they think of Las Vegas. Our city has a reputation of enjoying a few drinks or two. From extravagant bottle services to Fremont Street‘s insane liquor pours, our city embraces mixology to its fullest.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces compensation to man for wrongful incarceration
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced compensation for a man who was wrongfully incarcerated. Luqris Thompson was awarded $351,390.40 for time he spent in prison dating back to 2007. In April of that year, two men, neither of whom were known to Thompson, committed...
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties. It doesn’t rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much of the state. It’s been so dry the past three years that those water deliveries have hit record lows. Earlier this year, the district declared a drought emergency for the agencies that mostly depend on the State Water Project, which covers about 7 million people.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Pardons Board may commute all of Nevada’s death row sentences
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Pardons Board is set to consider Tuesday to commute the sentences of all people on Nevada’s death row. The board, which consists of Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and six justices from the Nevada Supreme Court, is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 20 at the Nevada Supreme Court in Carson City.
WATCH: Mt. Charleston sunrise from space
While many were still tucked tightly undercover Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) quietly cruised directly over the Las Vegas valley. As it soared 250 miles above the desert it recorded an amazing look at sunrise on Mt. Charleston.
