ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
culinaryunion226.org

Here’s what the national pundits missed about Nevada

Crucially, Cortez Masto’s victory proves — once again — that the path to win Nevada runs through the Culinary Workers Union. The union, the state’s largest, represents 60,000 workers of the hotels and casinos that power the economies of Reno and Las Vegas. Statewide, 450 union canvassers knocked on more than 1 million doors and had over 175,000 conversations with voters about Cortez Masto and the rest of the Democratic state ticket, according to a press release from the union. Not only that, but post-election, the union continued mobilizing and launched a critical daily “cure’’ program, which is the process to fix a signature discrepancy in a voter’s mail-in ballot.
NEVADA STATE
Ely Daily Times

Biden foils Nevada’s first-in-the-nation bid, relegated to second

The Nevada Independent This article was first published on TheNevadaIndependent.com. Democratic National Committee members voted Friday to make Nevada the second presidential primary in the nation, setting a proposed nominating calendar that would have Nevada and New Hampshire hold primary elections three days after new first-in-the-nation state South Carolina. President...
NEVADA STATE
jammin1057.com

Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees

Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada set to divide $35.5 million in opioid settlement money

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Attorney Aaron Ford says his office is turning over a total of $35.5 million from the latest legal action against drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for the nation's opioid crisis. "These recoveries will allow governments at all levels across the state to quickly...
LAS VEGAS, NV
arizonasuntimes.com

Complaints Emerge About Thousands of Newly Found Deactivated Voters Appearing on Voter Rolls Right Before Arizona Republicans Lost

Complaints are circulating that the number of voters on inactive status in Maricopa County increased between April and the general election this year. One of the Republican candidates who believed this may have influenced his race is Christian Lamar, who lost by 1,990 votes in the State House race in Phoenix-area LD 2.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
news3lv.com

Healthcare is one of Nevada's most in-demand industries

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A first-of-its-kind regional effort is underway to address healthcare employment needs in Southern Nevada. More than 30 healthcare providers and 100 job seekers came to the College of Southern Nevada – Charleston campus for a hiring fair on Tuesday. The Healthcare Career Fair is a joint effort between Las Vegas HEALS, the College of Southern Nevada, the EmployNV Business Hub, and the Vegas Chamber as part of a first-of-its-kind regional effort called industry sector partnerships.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

The Most Popular Cheap Beer In Nevada

Let’s face it: When people think of “alcohol,” they think “party.” When people think “party,” they think of Las Vegas. Our city has a reputation of enjoying a few drinks or two. From extravagant bottle services to Fremont Street‘s insane liquor pours, our city embraces mixology to its fullest.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada announces compensation to man for wrongful incarceration

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced compensation for a man who was wrongfully incarcerated. Luqris Thompson was awarded $351,390.40 for time he spent in prison dating back to 2007. In April of that year, two men, neither of whom were known to Thompson, committed...
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties. It doesn’t rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much of the state. It’s been so dry the past three years that those water deliveries have hit record lows. Earlier this year, the district declared a drought emergency for the agencies that mostly depend on the State Water Project, which covers about 7 million people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Pardons Board may commute all of Nevada’s death row sentences

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Pardons Board is set to consider Tuesday to commute the sentences of all people on Nevada’s death row. The board, which consists of Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and six justices from the Nevada Supreme Court, is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 20 at the Nevada Supreme Court in Carson City.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

WATCH: Mt. Charleston sunrise from space

While many were still tucked tightly undercover Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) quietly cruised directly over the Las Vegas valley. As it soared 250 miles above the desert it recorded an amazing look at sunrise on Mt. Charleston.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy