Klein, TX

Klein ISD

ABC 13’s Adam Winkler Named December 2022 Distinguished Alumnus

Broadcaster Adam Winkler has been recognized as the outstanding Klein ISD alumnus for December, nominated by Board Trustee Chris Todd. Adam is a 2000 Klein High graduate and former athlete. He started in the Klein family as a little learner at Kuehnle and graduated as a very involved student. He was an all-around athlete, playing baseball under Coach Barry Smith and running track under Coach Scott Yates.
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

Teacher Feature: Stephanie Kooyers, French Elementary

For French Elementary’s Ms. Stephanie Kooyers, education runs in the family. The 25-year teacher is a proud graduate of Texas A&M University. Starting her career in another district and eventually coming to Klein ISD was like ‘coming home’ for the student-focused teacher. “My husband graduated from Klein...
KLEIN, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire

Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know

HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
TOMBALL, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Latino families say they were scammed out of millions by a Houston-based crypto company

The federal government is taking aim at a Houston-based company for allegedly scamming Latino investors out of millions of dollars in a cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme. On September 19, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed an emergency action against Houston based company CryptoFX LLC for allegedly using investor funds to support Mauricio Chavez’s “extravagant lifestyle” and finance a real estate company called CBT Group that Chavez co-owned with Giorgio Benvenuto.
HOUSTON, TX
Klein ISD

Klein ISD

Spring, TX
In Klein ISD, EVERY student enters with a promise & exits with a purpose.

 https://kleinisd.net

