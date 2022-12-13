Read full article on original website
Broadcaster Adam Winkler has been recognized as the outstanding Klein ISD alumnus for December, nominated by Board Trustee Chris Todd. Adam is a 2000 Klein High graduate and former athlete. He started in the Klein family as a little learner at Kuehnle and graduated as a very involved student. He was an all-around athlete, playing baseball under Coach Barry Smith and running track under Coach Scott Yates.
For French Elementary’s Ms. Stephanie Kooyers, education runs in the family. The 25-year teacher is a proud graduate of Texas A&M University. Starting her career in another district and eventually coming to Klein ISD was like ‘coming home’ for the student-focused teacher. “My husband graduated from Klein...
Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that a pedestrian was hit by traffic. It happened on the southbound feeder of the North Freeway just south of Richey Road before 11 p.m. Saturday. Details are limited at this time,...
ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
The holiday season is filled with some of the best foods known to mankind and sweets are on another level & everyone is baking or trying to pass off a cake from the local bakery as their own. Hey, there's no shame in the game, we get it.
HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
Twenty-seven Vistas High School Program and Klein Success Academy (KSA) students celebrated completing their Klein ISD educational journey at a Clap Out ceremony with families and friends. The sounds of celebration were palpable in the room as students shared their excitement in anticipation of crossing the stage and receiving their...
Tuesday evening will be a wet and raucous affair, according to projections.
Texas just might be getting frigid temperatures and wintry precipitation for Christmas.
A woman told police the victim, known by his stage name, Snootie Wild, pointed a gun at her after her car got stuck in a ditch. He was then shot by another man after she ran off.
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
HOUSTON – A suspect is wanted after they reportedly burglarized a building in north Harris County back in October. According to police, a suspect forced entry into the building located in the 16400 block of Imperial Valley Dr. in Houston. In total, the suspect caused approximately $5,000 worth of...
The owner of the business, which has been at that location for 16 years, said the crooks didn't get away with any merchandise, but the crash caused major structural damage.
HOUSTON - With cold, rainy weather moving in Tuesday night, one Houston mother is pleading with the community to help find her 17-year-old son, who has multiple learning disabilities. Micah Byrum, 17, stepped outside his River Oaks apartment Saturday night for fresh air, and hasn’t been seen since. "I...
The federal government is taking aim at a Houston-based company for allegedly scamming Latino investors out of millions of dollars in a cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme. On September 19, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed an emergency action against Houston based company CryptoFX LLC for allegedly using investor funds to support Mauricio Chavez’s “extravagant lifestyle” and finance a real estate company called CBT Group that Chavez co-owned with Giorgio Benvenuto.
HOUSTON – Houston police have released the identity of a man who was found shot to death in a ditch in southeast Houston. On Saturday, Dec. 10, 31-year-old Danail Strawhun was found shot to death in the 5100 block of South Acres Drive. Around 11:40 a.m., Houston police responded...
