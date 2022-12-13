The Legacy Continues As New Edition and the Black Promoters Collective Announce Their New Tour for 2023

Rapper Gunna is fresh out of jail and is continuing his annual Christmas giveaway by gifting $100,000 to Atlanta families in need. On Wednesday, Gunna, real name Sergio Kitchens, was released from jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy in connection to the sweeping gang indictment against rapper Young Thug and alleged members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) criminal street gang, WSB-TV reported.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO