The Legacy Continues As New Edition and the Black Promoters Collective Announce Their New Tour for 2023

HipHopDX.com
Offset Celebrates 31st Birthday In Jamaica With Cardi B: 'Blessed To See Another Year!'
JAMAICA - Offset turned 31 years old this week, and to celebrate, he flew to Jamaica for a getaway trip with his wife Cardi B. Footage of the Migos rapper’s birthday vacation surfaced online on Tuesday (December 13), showing the power couple enjoying their time on the Caribbean island.
The Reason Nipsey Hussle Turned Down Role to Play Snoop Dogg in ‘Straight Outta Compton’
The producers of the N.W.A. movie, Straight Outta Compton wanted a well-known and respected hip-hop recording artist to play the role of Dr. Dre’s protege, Snoop Dogg. According to Snoop, after approaching Nipsey Hussle about tackling the role, the rapper turned it down for a very valid reason. During...
Hypebae
Megan Thee Stallion Means Business With Her "Courtroom Bob"
We know that Megan Thee Stallion‘s trial is a serious matter, but moving away from the seriousness and into a bit of spirit, her “courtroom bob” for the moment is bobbing. Styled by celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck, Megan showed up to court with the sharpest semi-asymmetrical chin-grazing...
Rapper Gunna Released From Jail, Announces 5th ‘Gunna’s Great Giveaway’ to Gift $100K This Christmas
Rapper Gunna is fresh out of jail and is continuing his annual Christmas giveaway by gifting $100,000 to Atlanta families in need. On Wednesday, Gunna, real name Sergio Kitchens, was released from jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy in connection to the sweeping gang indictment against rapper Young Thug and alleged members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) criminal street gang, WSB-TV reported.
Jayda Cheaves Hosts First Annual Jingle Jam Toy Drive Event in Atlanta
Social media influencer and entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves is giving back in a big way this holiday season by launching her inaugural toy drive event. On Sunday, Cheaves took to Instagram to share the results of her first of many Jingle Jam toy drive events. “Today was such a success,” Cheaves...
sneakernews.com
Tracy McGrady Breaks Out The Cues With His adidas T-Mac “Magic 8-Ball”
Alongside Derrick Rose, Tracy McGrady’s iconic roster of on-court silhouettes have continued to enjoy the restomod treatment at the hands of the Three Stripes, fit with a retooled Boost midsole while staying true to original 2000s construction. Returning staple colorways alongside exploring all-new storytelling efforts, the latter is harkened for an homage to McGrady’s love for billiards.
hiphopnc.com
Ashanti Delivers A Smooth Flex In Burberry
It’s Ashanti’s world, and we’re just living in it. The Grammy-award winning artist and style slayer gave us a glimpse of her winter fashion threads during a visit to SiriusXM Studios. The singer served looks decked out in a brown, plaid Burberry top, matching mini skirt, brown...
Black Enterprise
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
