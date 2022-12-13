ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Man shot in head, killed in Kensington: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 46-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Thursday afternoon evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street around 2:15 p.m.Police say he was shot in the head once. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:43 p.m.No arrests have been made and no information was released on whether or not weapons were recovered at this point.
CBS Philly

Video shows suspect who gunned down 2 men in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released video Wednesday showing two suspects and a vehicle wanted in connection with a double homicide on Halloween in the city's Fairhill neighborhood.The shooting occurred after 8 p.m. on the 200 block of West Ontario Street. Police say a vehicle pulled up, and a man exited from the rear passenger side door before shooting at two men.The victims, a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, were hit multiple times and were later pronounced dead.Police described the shooter as a man in his 20s who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was wearing a black jacket and pants and green slide shoes.Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police.There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide in Philadelphia.
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect in shooting of 11-year-old arrested in Philadelphia

EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after being charged in a November shooting that wounded an 11-year-old girl. U.S. Marshals arrested Charmos Smith Thursday in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. Back on November 26th, Police say Smith was showing off his gun in the clubhouse of the Laurel Springs development in Exeter Township when it discharged.
Shore News Network

CBS Philly reporter caught on hot mic during snow coverage in Allentown mocking viewers

ALLENTOWN, PA – Two CBS workers raised a few eyebrows today during local snow coverage. Apparently panic and stress over snow is big money for the network. A CBS News live feed covering snowfall in Allentown got a bit strange when one crew member asked, “Why does everyone get so f-cking corny when it snows?” Another off-camera voice responded, “You know why big money for us because everyone’s watching, because everyone panics.” One of those voices appears to be CBS Philadelphia reporter Ross DiMattei who was on assignment in Allentown earlier this morning. The network did not respond to the The post CBS Philly reporter caught on hot mic during snow coverage in Allentown mocking viewers appeared first on Shore News Network.
CBS Philly

Woman shot at bar in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 63-year-old woman is in stable conditon after she was shot at a bar in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning.The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 54th Street Lounge at 54th Street and Wyalusing Avenue, authorities say.Police say the shooter opened the door to the bar and fired at least three shots, hitting the victim in the leg.No one else at the bar was injured.Police have not made any arrests and the motive for the shooting is under investigation.Detectives are hoping cameras in the bar will help them learn more.     
philadelphiaweekly.com

21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly

Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
billypenn.com

What to know about Amen Brown, the state rep running for Philly mayor

Pa. Rep. Amen Brown is jumping into the race for Philly mayor, becoming the first sitting state legislator to join the crowded Democratic primary field. The West Philly native will formally launch his campaign on Friday afternoon at University Square Plaza Senior Community Center, where the 35-year-old will share “his plan to prioritize public safety to protect all Philadelphians,” according to his press release.
Daily Voice

Philly Man Trafficked Guns In Montco, DA Says

A Philadelphia man faces multiple felony charges after police say he trafficked guns throughout Montgomery County over the last two years. Kareem Reed, 23, was arrested Monday, Dec. 5, and held at the county lockup in lieu of a $99,000 bail bond, said District Attorney Kevin R. Steele in a statement.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man charged in straw purchase of firearms

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 23-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested in connection to straw purchasing and trafficking firearms, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Cheltenham Township Police Chief John Slavin say. Kareem Reed, of the Spring Garden section of the city, is charged with multiple felony charges.Police recovered a weapon in a shooting on April 16, 2022, in the Wyncote section of Cheltenham Township from a person under the age of 21. DA Steele also says that the weapon may have also been used in a carjacking in Philadelphia on that same day.The Glock 23 was not...
CBS Philly

Box removed from Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia now stands uncovered on Monday. The statue spent the last two years boxed up, but that's all changed because of a recent ruling from a Pennsylvania court.Now that the box is removed, it could spark protests in Marconi Plaza similar to what we saw in the summer of 2020.City crews took down the box covering the Columbus Statue in Marconi Plaza on Sunday night.It comes after a commonwealth court judge ruled on Friday the plywood structure must be removed.In her ruling, Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt said the city accepted the...
CBS Philly

Police looking for group of men that attempted to steal ATM from West Philly store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for a group of men they say tried to steal a store's ATM in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning.The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on 60th and Market Street, authorities say.Police say four men tried to take the ATM and then the store's owner started shooting at them.The suspects ran away and no shooting victims have been reported.No arrests have been made at this time.
