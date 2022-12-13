Read full article on original website
Police group says Philadelphia parole board has 'blood on their hands' for man linked to Philly, NYC shootings
A man linked to shootings in Philadelphia and New York City is being sought for attempted murder, police said.
PA leaders announce 'historic funding' in gun violence investigation and prosecution efforts in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania Senator Vincent Hughes and Representative Joanna McClinton announced $50 million in new grant money across the city to enhance gun violence investigations and prosecution. $5 million will go to SEPTA, which they plan to use in part for their ZeroEyes pilot program, an artificla intelligence-based gun detection...
Man shot in head, killed in Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 46-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Thursday afternoon evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street around 2:15 p.m.Police say he was shot in the head once. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:43 p.m.No arrests have been made and no information was released on whether or not weapons were recovered at this point.
Video shows suspect who gunned down 2 men in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released video Wednesday showing two suspects and a vehicle wanted in connection with a double homicide on Halloween in the city's Fairhill neighborhood.The shooting occurred after 8 p.m. on the 200 block of West Ontario Street. Police say a vehicle pulled up, and a man exited from the rear passenger side door before shooting at two men.The victims, a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, were hit multiple times and were later pronounced dead.Police described the shooter as a man in his 20s who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was wearing a black jacket and pants and green slide shoes.Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police.There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide in Philadelphia.
Suspect in shooting of 11-year-old arrested in Philadelphia
EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after being charged in a November shooting that wounded an 11-year-old girl. U.S. Marshals arrested Charmos Smith Thursday in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. Back on November 26th, Police say Smith was showing off his gun in the clubhouse of the Laurel Springs development in Exeter Township when it discharged.
CBS Philly reporter caught on hot mic during snow coverage in Allentown mocking viewers
ALLENTOWN, PA – Two CBS workers raised a few eyebrows today during local snow coverage. Apparently panic and stress over snow is big money for the network. A CBS News live feed covering snowfall in Allentown got a bit strange when one crew member asked, “Why does everyone get so f-cking corny when it snows?” Another off-camera voice responded, “You know why big money for us because everyone’s watching, because everyone panics.” One of those voices appears to be CBS Philadelphia reporter Ross DiMattei who was on assignment in Allentown earlier this morning. The network did not respond to the The post CBS Philly reporter caught on hot mic during snow coverage in Allentown mocking viewers appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman shot at bar in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 63-year-old woman is in stable conditon after she was shot at a bar in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning.The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 54th Street Lounge at 54th Street and Wyalusing Avenue, authorities say.Police say the shooter opened the door to the bar and fired at least three shots, hitting the victim in the leg.No one else at the bar was injured.Police have not made any arrests and the motive for the shooting is under investigation.Detectives are hoping cameras in the bar will help them learn more.
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly
Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
Policing is changing in some Philly neighborhoods. This community program is spreading the word
How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer to Philly’s gun violence crisis? Get in touch. Di Hargrove rolled up to the Cecil B. Moore Library in North Philadelphia on a recent weekday morning, parked, and popped her trunk. She was hauling a stash of resources: masks, hygiene products, voter guides, and job applications.
What to know about Amen Brown, the state rep running for Philly mayor
Pa. Rep. Amen Brown is jumping into the race for Philly mayor, becoming the first sitting state legislator to join the crowded Democratic primary field. The West Philly native will formally launch his campaign on Friday afternoon at University Square Plaza Senior Community Center, where the 35-year-old will share “his plan to prioritize public safety to protect all Philadelphians,” according to his press release.
Philadelphia investigators searching rowhome basement for possible buried body: Sources
A tip about a missing woman's body led crime scene investigators to a home in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.
Several violent carjackings, police chases overnight across Philadelphia
A string of carjackings and incidents involving stolen cars, including two police chases, broke out across Philadelphia Tuesday night. These incidents don’t appear to be related but are part of a problem that has been plaguing the city all year.
Philly Man Trafficked Guns In Montco, DA Says
A Philadelphia man faces multiple felony charges after police say he trafficked guns throughout Montgomery County over the last two years. Kareem Reed, 23, was arrested Monday, Dec. 5, and held at the county lockup in lieu of a $99,000 bail bond, said District Attorney Kevin R. Steele in a statement.
Philadelphia man charged in straw purchase of firearms
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 23-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested in connection to straw purchasing and trafficking firearms, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Cheltenham Township Police Chief John Slavin say. Kareem Reed, of the Spring Garden section of the city, is charged with multiple felony charges.Police recovered a weapon in a shooting on April 16, 2022, in the Wyncote section of Cheltenham Township from a person under the age of 21. DA Steele also says that the weapon may have also been used in a carjacking in Philadelphia on that same day.The Glock 23 was not...
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
Box removed from Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia now stands uncovered on Monday. The statue spent the last two years boxed up, but that's all changed because of a recent ruling from a Pennsylvania court.Now that the box is removed, it could spark protests in Marconi Plaza similar to what we saw in the summer of 2020.City crews took down the box covering the Columbus Statue in Marconi Plaza on Sunday night.It comes after a commonwealth court judge ruled on Friday the plywood structure must be removed.In her ruling, Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt said the city accepted the...
Deadly shooting in North Philly could be drug-related: Police
One man is dead following a shooting in North Philadelphia that police say could be drug-related.
Pennsylvania youth center had ‘dangerous’ lack of oversight; Teens beat up by guards
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A southeastern Pennsylvania county ran a juvenile detention center where troubled teens were beaten up by guards, sexually harassed, locked in seclusion for long periods without a court order and treated like criminals, a state grand jury said in a report released Tuesday. The 208-page report described what the state attorney […]
Police looking for group of men that attempted to steal ATM from West Philly store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for a group of men they say tried to steal a store's ATM in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning.The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on 60th and Market Street, authorities say.Police say four men tried to take the ATM and then the store's owner started shooting at them.The suspects ran away and no shooting victims have been reported.No arrests have been made at this time.
