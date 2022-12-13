ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wsplradio.com

Illinois State Police Trooper and citizen assist Vietnam veteran on I-80

MORRIS – A citizen and a state trooper assisted a veteran who was having difficulty driving on I-80. Earlier this week Mark Mitchell was driving from Morris to Seneca with his wife when they noticed a truck that pulled off to the side of the road. He discovered the driver was a disabled Vietnam veteran who served two tours of duty and received two Purple Heart medals. Recognizing the veteran was having problems, Mitchell called the State Police and Trooper Arturo Resendez arrived on scene. Mitchell volunteered to drive the gentleman to his destination with his wife following in their vehicle. During that hour-long trip, Mitchell learned the veteran had been living hotel room to hotel room with an occasional night spent in his truck. In the true spirit of the Holiday Season, another disabled veteran who grew up with the gentleman and served in the war with him, took him in.
wsplradio.com

Chicago man faces 3 murder counts in bar fight shootings

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man faces three counts of murder and other charges after a fight inside a bar led to the fatal shootings of three people and wounding of a fourth person. Chicago police said Tuesday that 32-year-old Samuel Parsons-Salas also is charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in the incident early Sunday at Vera’s Lounge. Authorities say 50-year-old Ricky Vera and 26-year-old Mario Pozuelos died at the scene and 24-year-old Mercedes Tavares died at a hospital. A second woman, 25-year-old Maria Vera, was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her head. She’s Ricky Vera’s daughter. Vera’s brother owns the bar.
