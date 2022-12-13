ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

mycitizensnews.com

Brennan: We’ve heard enough from certain high school sports fans

DERBY — “You know you can hear me!”. Yes, he could hear you. The official heard your incessant screaming. We all heard it. After all, it was impossible to ignore — irate, embarrassing, shameful bluster from a parent at a high school football game. On one hand,...
DERBY, CT
The Connection

NCAA Football: Liberty at Connecticut

Nov 12, 2022; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies running back Victor Rosa (22) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Liberty Flames in the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
EAST HARTFORD, CT
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin lands commitment from 3-star LB, lacrosse star out of Connecticut

Wisconsin is adding another piece for the 2023 cycle and the first recruiting class of new head coach Luke Fickell. This time, it comes from an interesting dual-sport athlete out of Connecticut. The player is Christian Alliegro, a 6-foot-3 and 220-lb. prospect out of Avon, Connecticut. Alliegro was previously a...
MADISON, WI
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Hartford’s Next Mayor Should Make Annexation of West Hartford A Priority

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Nov. 29 that he would not seek re-election for a third term. Mr. Bronin came into office in 2016 with a push for regionalization between Hartford and its surrounding suburbs. In an appearance in West Hartford, he told that town’s residents that they “couldn’t expect a suburb to thrive if its urban core collapses.” Mr. Bronin was right, both in what he said and his push to encourage regionalization. The next mayor of Hartford needs to follow Mr. Bronin’s lead, and go one step further. Hartford and West Hartford should seriously begin discussions of annexation, combining both municipalities into one.
HARTFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Darien is home to the BEST running store in America!

Adrenaline is still running high for the teams at Darien and Ridgefield Running Company! It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show on December 1 in Austin, Tx that Ridgefield and Darien Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss opened Ridgefield Running...
DARIEN, CT
Bristol Press

TEAM Bristol disbands, donates final check to Bristol Police

BRISTOL – TEAM Bristol has decided to disband after 13 years, donating a final check of $1,000 to the Bristol Police Department. Bob Montgomery, who was originally chair of the group before deciding all members were equals, said that the donation comes from the money left in TEAM Bristol’s account at City Hall.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Water main break closes part of Route 67 in Seymour

SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Route 67 is closed in Seymour because of a water main break. Officials said the road is closed at Day Street to Route 115, Main Street. The break was first reported around 3 a.m. on Thursday. There’s no word on a cause.
SEYMOUR, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker

The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner

A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
HARTFORD, CT
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in New Haven, CT

New Haven is a coastal city located on Long Island Sound. It is said that it has more foot traffic than any other place between New York City and Boston. With many attractions for tourists and those with active lifestyles, there are also many good restaurants in the area. If you live in New Haven or are planning to visit there soon, check out one of the best restaurants in New Haven. Here is an alphabetical guide to help. Bon Appetit!
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Safety Hunter Keeps Eye On The Rising Tiers

Nobody tripped over the edge of a rising parking garage and broke his leg or worse Tuesday morning. Jared Hunter was making sure of that. Hard-hatted Hunter was on the construction site of the George-and-Orchard Street portion of the $838 million Yale New Haven neurosciences center rising in West River. While workers from Turner Construction worked on the first tiers of the garage, Hunter monitored their safety.
NEW HAVEN, CT
ABC6.com

Rhode Island man killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash

STONINGTON, Conn. (WLNE) — Connecticut State Police said a 55-year-old Rhode Island man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The single-motorcycle crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 north in Stonington. Police said George Werrbach, of Charlestown, was traveling northbound on I-95, when the car...
STONINGTON, CT

