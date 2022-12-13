Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Brings Christmas Early With Louis Vuitton Travel Bags For Entire Offensive Linemen
From private airplanes to charter flights, players in the NFL are always on the go. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts understood the assignment when he gifted his entire offensive line Louis Vuitton travel bags for the holidays. According to Sports Illustrated, the 24-year-old Texas native brought Christmas early to the...
NFL Legend Robert Griffin III Apologizes After Using Racist Slur on ESPN
Former NFL player Robert Griffin III let a racist slur roll off his tongue during an episode of Monday Night Football. On the ESPN pregame show, Griffin was giving commentary on the Eagles’ dominating the Giants before the network’s broadcast of the Cardinals vs. Patriots when he put his foot in his mouth trying to give Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts praise, TMZ reported.
Stephen A. Smith Claps Back at Dr. Umar Johnson After Defending Dallas Cowboys Owner
Stephen A. Smith clapped back at Dr. Umar Johnson on his podcast Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith after the psychologist said he was coonin’ and deserved 150,000 lashes during an appearance on the Breakfast Club podcast. Johnson was discussing a picture of Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, blocking...
Celebrity Athlete-Investors Naomi Osaka, Patrick Mahomes to Join Major League Pickleball
Tennis champion Naomi Osaka and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are reportedly investing in a new Major League Pickleball team based in Miami. According to Forbes, the new team, whose ownership group includes NBA super-agent Rich Paul, will begin playing next year. Though the value of the investments made...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
