ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Brings Christmas Early With Louis Vuitton Travel Bags For Entire Offensive Linemen

From private airplanes to charter flights, players in the NFL are always on the go. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts understood the assignment when he gifted his entire offensive line Louis Vuitton travel bags for the holidays. According to Sports Illustrated, the 24-year-old Texas native brought Christmas early to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Black Enterprise

NFL Legend Robert Griffin III Apologizes After Using Racist Slur on ESPN

Former NFL player Robert Griffin III let a racist slur roll off his tongue during an episode of Monday Night Football. On the ESPN pregame show, Griffin was giving commentary on the Eagles’ dominating the Giants before the network’s broadcast of the Cardinals vs. Patriots when he put his foot in his mouth trying to give Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts praise, TMZ reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
157K+
Followers
17K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy