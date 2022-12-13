Read full article on original website
Illinois Football: Illini adding dynamic tight end in the transfer portal
Illinois football received some big-time help in the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon. The transfer portal has actually been nice to the Illini since the regular season concluded. We have lost three players to transfer so far, but Bret Bielema and the coaching staff have also been able to secure three incoming transfers.
thechampaignroom.com
Are you confused about the Illini? You’re not alone
The Illini have had a good start to the season. They're sitting at 7-3 after 10 games, but the uneven results have had the fans feeling confused on how to feel about this team. Illinois had notable top-10 wins against UCLA in Las Vegas and against Texas in New York City, but also dropped both of its Big Ten games and Maryland and vs. Penn State.
The Illinois football team and fans mourn the loss of Mike Leach
Mike Leach passed away at age 61 due to heart complications. Within the last several hours, Mississippi State PR confirmed that Mike Leach, a 21-year coaching veteran and head coach at Mississippi State, died Tuesday morning because of heart complications. He was 61. Leach was hired three years ago and...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois basketball announces marquee home-and-home series against SEC program
Fans of the color orange will be thrilled to see the new matchup Illinois basketball has added to the schedule. On Tuesday, the Illini announced a future home-and-home series against Tennessee. The two sides will play the first game in Knoxville during the 2023-24 season and the follow-up game will be in Champaign during the 2024-25 season.
timestribunenews.com
IHSA makes several key announcements
December has been a month full of Illinois High School Association news. The organization announced last week that the football state championships will return to Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal. This past season, all eight football state championships were played in Champaign. Illinois State was the original site of the...
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Ryan Walters' intra-B1G move makes Illinois worse, but will it make Purdue better?
Purdue is swinging for the fences in hiring first-time head coach Ryan Walters. But when you swing for the fences, sometimes you pop out to the catcher. Both possibilities are in play for a coach who is clearly one of the top young defensive minds in the game, but a curious cultural fit at Purdue.
Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
kslnewsradio.com
Road rage leads to shooting injuring one in Taylorville
TAYLORSVILLE, UT — A driver suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head during a road rage incident in Taylorsville, on Dec. 15, 2022. Sgt. Jake Hill, with Taylorsville Police Department, said the driver is in the hospital and in stable condition. The incident began around 1800...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis High School Homecoming Court, King And Queen Announced
The Teutopolis High School Homecoming King and Queen and the Homecoming Court have been announced. Gavin Addis (freshman escort) Olivia Wittenmyer (freshman attendant) Drew Hoene (sophomore escort) Sara Zumbahlen (sophomore attendant) Max Niebrugge (retiring king) Tia Probst (retiring queen) Taylor Bueker (2022 queen) Gus Siemer (2022 king) Ethan Mette (senior...
nowdecatur.com
With new pipeline, Decatur continues to lead the way in carbon capture and sequestration
December 12, 2022 – Landowners, community members, and environmentalists had the opportunity to learn more about a plan to bring a CO2 pipeline from Iowa to Decatur for carbon sequestration. The Illinois State Geological Survey, Richland Community College and ADM hosted the informational sessions and tours with Wolf Carbon...
WAND TV
Auburn to hold parade for 3-year-old Make-A-Wish recipient
AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Auburn announced a parade via their official Facebook page for three-year-old resident June Peden-Stade. The parade is in cooperation with Make-A-Wish Illinois Foundation and will step off at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December, 17. The parade route will start at Pohlod Park, between...
Body found in Sangamon River
PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency service personnel found a dead body in the Sangamon River in Petersburg on Sunday. Ben Hollis, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner, shared on Facebook that personnel in a rescue boat located what was possibly a person in the river, north of the Illinois Route 123 bridge at approximately […]
capitolwolf.com
Body pulled from Sangamon River
Menard County authorities say the woman pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is probably a 76-year-old woman reported missing from Springfield Friday. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.
foxillinois.com
Warrensburg man facing charges of murdering wife, out of hospital
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WICS) — Jeffrey Lourash, 57, of Warrensburg was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is booked in the Macon County Jail. On November 23, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Durfee Street in Warrensburg, for the report of a domestic violence situation.
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Fire Protection District Responds To Single Vehicle Accident
On Wednesday, 12/14/2022 at 21:50 hours, Firefighters were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in a field in front of 8827 N. 1775th Road. EMS was first to arrive on scene and advised incoming units extrication would be needed for an occupant in the vehicle. Extrication was completed with EMS treating the patient and transporting to St Anthony Hospital.
WAND TV
Three-year-old brings town together for Make-A-Wish parade
AUBURN, ILL. (WAND) - Three-year-old June Dallas of Auburn is probably the smallest and toughest person you'll meet. "June is a bright light. She is truly amazing. Everywhere she goes she makes a new friend and she makes people fall in love with her within minutes of meeting her," said Ali Stade, June's mother.
U.S. Route 36 closed due to personal injury crash outside Long Creek
LONG CREEK, Ill., (WCIA) – Illinois State Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route after a crash involving personal injury occurred on U.S. Route 36. The crash happened around 8:30 this morning near Salem School Road in Long Creek. ISP is closing the route until further notice.
Springfield man identified after being hit on I-55
Update 3:20 p.m. on 12/12/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the preliminary autopsy results of Edwin Bartosh suggest that Bartosh died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained in the crash. Allmon and the Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the incident that resulted in Bartosh’s death. SPRINGFIELD, Il. […]
muddyrivernews.com
Auburn, Ill., man arrested after six-week investigation into theft from farm implement dealer in Pike County
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A six-week criminal investigation of the theft of equipment from a local farm implement dealer resulted in the Nov. 25 arrest of an Auburn, Ill., man who had committed other crimes in three other states. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted Oct. 11 about the...
Effingham Radio
City of Effingham to Open New Portion of Heritage Avenue
The City of Effingham will open a new portion of Heritage Avenue on Friday December 16. The public is invited to attend this ribbon cutting on the east end of the site. Attendees should come from Medical Park Drive and park along that street and the old portion of Heritage Avenue.
