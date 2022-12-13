ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Zion, IL

thechampaignroom.com

Are you confused about the Illini? You’re not alone

The Illini have had a good start to the season. They're sitting at 7-3 after 10 games, but the uneven results have had the fans feeling confused on how to feel about this team. Illinois had notable top-10 wins against UCLA in Las Vegas and against Texas in New York City, but also dropped both of its Big Ten games and Maryland and vs. Penn State.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois basketball announces marquee home-and-home series against SEC program

Fans of the color orange will be thrilled to see the new matchup Illinois basketball has added to the schedule. On Tuesday, the Illini announced a future home-and-home series against Tennessee. The two sides will play the first game in Knoxville during the 2023-24 season and the follow-up game will be in Champaign during the 2024-25 season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
timestribunenews.com

IHSA makes several key announcements

December has been a month full of Illinois High School Association news. The organization announced last week that the football state championships will return to Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal. This past season, all eight football state championships were played in Champaign. Illinois State was the original site of the...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
MONTICELLO, IL
kslnewsradio.com

Road rage leads to shooting injuring one in Taylorville

TAYLORSVILLE, UT — A driver suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head during a road rage incident in Taylorsville, on Dec. 15, 2022. Sgt. Jake Hill, with Taylorsville Police Department, said the driver is in the hospital and in stable condition. The incident began around 1800...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Effingham Radio

Teutopolis High School Homecoming Court, King And Queen Announced

The Teutopolis High School Homecoming King and Queen and the Homecoming Court have been announced. Gavin Addis (freshman escort) Olivia Wittenmyer (freshman attendant) Drew Hoene (sophomore escort) Sara Zumbahlen (sophomore attendant) Max Niebrugge (retiring king) Tia Probst (retiring queen) Taylor Bueker (2022 queen) Gus Siemer (2022 king) Ethan Mette (senior...
TEUTOPOLIS, IL
WAND TV

Auburn to hold parade for 3-year-old Make-A-Wish recipient

AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Auburn announced a parade via their official Facebook page for three-year-old resident June Peden-Stade. The parade is in cooperation with Make-A-Wish Illinois Foundation and will step off at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December, 17. The parade route will start at Pohlod Park, between...
AUBURN, IL
WCIA

Body found in Sangamon River

PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency service personnel found a dead body in the Sangamon River in Petersburg on Sunday. Ben Hollis, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner, shared on Facebook that personnel in a rescue boat located what was possibly a person in the river, north of the Illinois Route 123 bridge at approximately […]
PETERSBURG, IL
capitolwolf.com

Body pulled from Sangamon River

Menard County authorities say the woman pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is probably a 76-year-old woman reported missing from Springfield Friday. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Warrensburg man facing charges of murdering wife, out of hospital

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WICS) — Jeffrey Lourash, 57, of Warrensburg was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is booked in the Macon County Jail. On November 23, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Durfee Street in Warrensburg, for the report of a domestic violence situation.
WARRENSBURG, IL
Effingham Radio

Teutopolis Fire Protection District Responds To Single Vehicle Accident

On Wednesday, 12/14/2022 at 21:50 hours, Firefighters were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in a field in front of 8827 N. 1775th Road. EMS was first to arrive on scene and advised incoming units extrication would be needed for an occupant in the vehicle. Extrication was completed with EMS treating the patient and transporting to St Anthony Hospital.
TEUTOPOLIS, IL
WAND TV

Three-year-old brings town together for Make-A-Wish parade

AUBURN, ILL. (WAND) - Three-year-old June Dallas of Auburn is probably the smallest and toughest person you'll meet. "June is a bright light. She is truly amazing. Everywhere she goes she makes a new friend and she makes people fall in love with her within minutes of meeting her," said Ali Stade, June's mother.
AUBURN, IL
WCIA

Springfield man identified after being hit on I-55

Update 3:20 p.m. on 12/12/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the preliminary autopsy results of Edwin Bartosh suggest that Bartosh died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained in the crash. Allmon and the Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the incident that resulted in Bartosh’s death. SPRINGFIELD, Il. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

City of Effingham to Open New Portion of Heritage Avenue

The City of Effingham will open a new portion of Heritage Avenue on Friday December 16. The public is invited to attend this ribbon cutting on the east end of the site. Attendees should come from Medical Park Drive and park along that street and the old portion of Heritage Avenue.
EFFINGHAM, IL

