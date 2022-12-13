ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arthur, IL

illinoisnewsroom.org

Parent backlash delayed school desegregation plans in Champaign. What are the options now?

CHAMPAIGN – After parent backlash, the Champaign Unit 4 school board has a new option for further desegregating schools – keeping student placements mostly the same. Consulting firm Cooperative Strategies presented this new option to the Unit 4 Board of Education on Monday. The board hired the consulting firm to improve racial and class equity in the district’s “schools of choice” process.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Join Danville VFW Post 728 For Christmas Family Fun; Sat Dec 17th

THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION PROVIDED BY DANVILLE VFW POST 728. Join VFW Post 728 at 8 Pine Street in Danville for some Family Christmas Fun! Noon – 4 PM Saturday, December 17th. Schedule includes:. Noon – 1:30 Hot Dogs, Chips, Drink, and Snack; along with Movies and Coloring. 1:30...
DANVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park and Retreat Center

MONTICELLO,Ill. (WICS) — There has been a bobcat spotting at the Allerton Park and Retreat Center. The park captured a video of the bobcat on Saturday using its cameras. The cameras are usually used to watch beavers.
MONTICELLO, IL
smilepolitely.com

BLOC Thursdays: A new multicultural space

As a student of color at the University of Illinois, it’s not hard to notice the lack of places to have fun that are inclusive of people of color. Owner of K Squared Events and University of Illinois alum Denzel McCauley, and Owner of Unofficialboyz Warren Montgomery noticed that same lack of space and set out to create a solution. That’s where BLOC Thursdays come in. The meaning of the word BLOC is; a combination of countries, parties, or groups sharing a common purpose. BLOC Thursdays is a weekly event that began at Axe Bar in Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Rantoul families ‘Shop with a Cop’

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Monday night was special for dozens of families in Rantoul as they went shopping with their local police department. Rantoul Police held its annual “Shop with a Cop” event, and it meant just as much to the officers as it did to the children they went shopping with. “Many of us […]
RANTOUL, IL
agupdate.com

Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
ILLINOIS STATE
chambanamoms.com

Where to Eat on Christmas in Champaign-Urbana

Breakfast, lunch or dinner: Where to eat on Christmas in Champaign-Urbana. If you are looking for a place to eat on Christmas Day, we have a list of restaurants that will be open for your family. Maybe making reservations sounds more compelling than making a turkey or ham (or anything...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
NORMAL, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Local father discusses the call no parent wants to receive

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Josh Hann got the call that no parent ever wants to receive. Hann said that he received calls that suggested there could be an armed shooter at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School on Tuesday. His first thought was the safety of his daughter, Carlee, who attends the school. “That […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
Effingham Radio

City of Effingham to Open New Portion of Heritage Avenue

The City of Effingham will open a new portion of Heritage Avenue on Friday December 16. The public is invited to attend this ribbon cutting on the east end of the site. Attendees should come from Medical Park Drive and park along that street and the old portion of Heritage Avenue.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Teutopolis Fire Protection District Responds To Single Vehicle Accident

On Wednesday, 12/14/2022 at 21:50 hours, Firefighters were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in a field in front of 8827 N. 1775th Road. EMS was first to arrive on scene and advised incoming units extrication would be needed for an occupant in the vehicle. Extrication was completed with EMS treating the patient and transporting to St Anthony Hospital.
TEUTOPOLIS, IL
Effingham Radio

BOHO Chic Clinique Opening In New Location Soon

The Summer of ’21 saw the advent of Effingham’s first locally owned and operated full service Medical Spa, BOHO Chic Clinique. Medical Director Jason McAllaster, DO has announced the practice is expanding services and preparing to open in a new location. Effective December 12th, BOHO will more than triple their footprint with relocation to Suite 3A on 1207 Network Centre Blvd.
EFFINGHAM, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Jacob Lane, Jakob Dazey Declared Unqualified for Danville Election Ballot

Clockwise from left: Tom Mellen, Dave Ryan, Sandy Delhaye, and Barb Bailey. The Danville Election Commission has agreed with protests brought about by incumbents in the upcoming April of 2023 Municipal Election that a pair of challengers did not have the required number of signatures on their filing petitions. Danville...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36

Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Drone footage shows damage from Urbana storage fire

Update 2:15 p.m. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Newly-captured drone footage of Own Your Own Storage shows that one of the buildings on the property was completely destroyed by the fire that broke out Monday morning. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 1:30 p.m. pouring water on the burned ruins. The walls of the […]
URBANA, IL

