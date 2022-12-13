Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
illinoisnewsroom.org
Parent backlash delayed school desegregation plans in Champaign. What are the options now?
CHAMPAIGN – After parent backlash, the Champaign Unit 4 school board has a new option for further desegregating schools – keeping student placements mostly the same. Consulting firm Cooperative Strategies presented this new option to the Unit 4 Board of Education on Monday. The board hired the consulting firm to improve racial and class equity in the district’s “schools of choice” process.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Join Danville VFW Post 728 For Christmas Family Fun; Sat Dec 17th
THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION PROVIDED BY DANVILLE VFW POST 728. Join VFW Post 728 at 8 Pine Street in Danville for some Family Christmas Fun! Noon – 4 PM Saturday, December 17th. Schedule includes:. Noon – 1:30 Hot Dogs, Chips, Drink, and Snack; along with Movies and Coloring. 1:30...
newschannel20.com
Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park and Retreat Center
MONTICELLO,Ill. (WICS) — There has been a bobcat spotting at the Allerton Park and Retreat Center. The park captured a video of the bobcat on Saturday using its cameras. The cameras are usually used to watch beavers.
smilepolitely.com
BLOC Thursdays: A new multicultural space
As a student of color at the University of Illinois, it’s not hard to notice the lack of places to have fun that are inclusive of people of color. Owner of K Squared Events and University of Illinois alum Denzel McCauley, and Owner of Unofficialboyz Warren Montgomery noticed that same lack of space and set out to create a solution. That’s where BLOC Thursdays come in. The meaning of the word BLOC is; a combination of countries, parties, or groups sharing a common purpose. BLOC Thursdays is a weekly event that began at Axe Bar in Champaign.
Rantoul families ‘Shop with a Cop’
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Monday night was special for dozens of families in Rantoul as they went shopping with their local police department. Rantoul Police held its annual “Shop with a Cop” event, and it meant just as much to the officers as it did to the children they went shopping with. “Many of us […]
agupdate.com
Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
“We need more people like her”; Effingham foster mom remembered
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Sarah Towles remembers her little sister, Amanda, as a fighter. “She had good days and she had bad days,” Towles said. “She really hid well what she was going through and she really pushed herself to the limit.” Amanda battled Marfan syndrome, a connective tissue disorder that creates mobility issues. Amanda […]
chambanamoms.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Champaign-Urbana
Breakfast, lunch or dinner: Where to eat on Christmas in Champaign-Urbana. If you are looking for a place to eat on Christmas Day, we have a list of restaurants that will be open for your family. Maybe making reservations sounds more compelling than making a turkey or ham (or anything...
newschannel20.com
Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
Central Illinois Proud
Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
Local father discusses the call no parent wants to receive
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Josh Hann got the call that no parent ever wants to receive. Hann said that he received calls that suggested there could be an armed shooter at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School on Tuesday. His first thought was the safety of his daughter, Carlee, who attends the school. “That […]
Effingham Radio
City of Effingham to Open New Portion of Heritage Avenue
The City of Effingham will open a new portion of Heritage Avenue on Friday December 16. The public is invited to attend this ribbon cutting on the east end of the site. Attendees should come from Medical Park Drive and park along that street and the old portion of Heritage Avenue.
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Fire Protection District Responds To Single Vehicle Accident
On Wednesday, 12/14/2022 at 21:50 hours, Firefighters were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in a field in front of 8827 N. 1775th Road. EMS was first to arrive on scene and advised incoming units extrication would be needed for an occupant in the vehicle. Extrication was completed with EMS treating the patient and transporting to St Anthony Hospital.
Effingham Radio
BOHO Chic Clinique Opening In New Location Soon
The Summer of ’21 saw the advent of Effingham’s first locally owned and operated full service Medical Spa, BOHO Chic Clinique. Medical Director Jason McAllaster, DO has announced the practice is expanding services and preparing to open in a new location. Effective December 12th, BOHO will more than triple their footprint with relocation to Suite 3A on 1207 Network Centre Blvd.
25newsnow.com
14-year-old boy charged as adult for theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A 14-year-old boy from the St. Louis area is charged as an adult in McLean County for his role in a burglary in which 25 guns were stolen from a Bloomington business last December, including one weapon reportedly used last year to shoot a 13-year-old boy in Peoria.
WTHI
Investigation into Vermillion Co. deputy who accidentally shot a student at a local school wraps - here's what happens next
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Police investigation is complete for a deputy who accidentally shot a student at a local school. On Tuesday, the public information officer said the agency sent its report to the Vermillion County prosecutor. Police say Vermillion County Deputy Tim DisPennett fired his...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Jacob Lane, Jakob Dazey Declared Unqualified for Danville Election Ballot
Clockwise from left: Tom Mellen, Dave Ryan, Sandy Delhaye, and Barb Bailey. The Danville Election Commission has agreed with protests brought about by incumbents in the upcoming April of 2023 Municipal Election that a pair of challengers did not have the required number of signatures on their filing petitions. Danville...
YAHOO!
Formal charges filed against Decatur man accused in downtown Springfield shooting
A Decatur man accused of shooting a 22-year-old Springfield man in downtown Springfield early Saturday has been formally charged with two felony counts in relation to the incident. Carlos R. Leyva, 33, was arraigned and charged Tuesday with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
UPDATE: Drone footage shows damage from Urbana storage fire
Update 2:15 p.m. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Newly-captured drone footage of Own Your Own Storage shows that one of the buildings on the property was completely destroyed by the fire that broke out Monday morning. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 1:30 p.m. pouring water on the burned ruins. The walls of the […]
Comments / 0