Obituary: Carpenter, Christina Louise
Christina Louise Carpenter, 49, of Mineral Wells, died December 9, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Christina was born on September 5, 1973, in Ohio and was the daughter of the late Edna Louise and Clarence Eugene Stauffer. Christina answered to the nickname, Mama Lama. She loved her grandkids, and she...
Obituary: Hays, Judith Larene
Judith Larene Hays, 74, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away on December 9, 2022, at Akron City Hospital, Akron, Ohio. She was born on June 1, 1941, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Henry Joseph and Henrietta Mae Yerman Hodgkinson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in...
Obituary: Stalnaker, Jeffrey A. “Jeff”
Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Stalnaker 65, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born September 20, 1957 in Alexandria, Virginia, a son of the late Bantz “Sonny” Stalnaker Jr. and Roberta Jarvis Stalnaker. Jeff was retired from AMP Ohio and the Armstrong Plant in Millwood, WV.
Obituary: Ball, Virginia Hazel
Virginia Hazel Ball, 83, of Cairo, WV, departed this life Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born June 4, 1939, in Wheeling, WV, a daughter of the late Phillip Maxim and Hazel Virginia (Kerns) Lemon. Virginia was a Cairo High School graduate. She adored being outdoors and...
Obituary: Jordan, Helen Jane Graham McCroskey
Helen Jane Graham McCroskey Jordan, 89, of Grantsville, WV, gained her angel wings in heaven on December 10, 2022. She was born on July 3, 1933, at Valley Fork, Clay County, WV, the daughter of the late Homer and Herma Young Graham. Helen was preceded in death by her daughter,...
Obituary: Grosklos, Vaughn Eric
Vaughn Eric Grosklos, 59, of Zanesville, Ohio, died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born on February 3, 1963, in Parkersburg, WV, to Rill Lewis and Shirley Jean Jackson Grosklos. Vaughn is a 1982 graduate of Warren High School and went to barber school in Columbus. He served his country in the US Navy, where he traveled the world, and in the Army National Guard.
Obituary: Montgomery, Skylar O.
Skylar O. Montgomery, 63, of Mineral Wells, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Robert O. Montgomery and Sandra (Shafer) Montgomery of Parkersburg. He was employed by the Overhead Door Company of Parkersburg for nearly 40 years, serving...
Obituary: Hammett, Fenton Gale Jr. ‘Bud’
Fenton Gale Hammett Jr. ‘Bud,’ 82, passed on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at his home in Vienna, WV. He has joined his loving wife, Emma Hammett. They were married for 63 years. Bud was a wonderful husband and family man. Bud was born on July 14, 1940. He...
Obituary: Kubis, Richard “Pete”
Richard “Pete” Kubis, 86, of Belpre, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. He was born July 30, 1936, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph and Margaret Kubis. Pete served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was a truck driver for several years and enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and NASCAR.
Marietta community supports athlete with cancer
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ashton Harris moved to Marietta with his family in the spring after playing sports for Athens High School. Harris was able to play on Marietta High School’s baseball team in the spring and was getting ready for basketball when something wasn’t right. Marietta’s Basketball...
Red Cross suggests giving blood as a gift this Christmas season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Are you still Christmas shopping? If so, Red Cross suggests giving the gift of blood this Christmas season. “Blood is the gift of life, what better gift to give then the gift of life,” Ohio River Valley Executive Director, Sharon Kesselring said. Monday Red Cross will...
Live nativity scene and community choir bring Coolville community together
COOLVILLE, OH. (WTAP) - A live nativity scene and community choir performance brought out many members of the Coolville community Sunday night. This long standing Coolville Christmas tradition has been bringing the whole community together for over 30 years. Coolville United Methodist Church Pastor, Phil Thomas, says that any and...
Gretchen Fleming vigil to be held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday night, 7p.m. at the Parkersburg City Park band pavilion a vigil will be held for missing woman Gretchen Fleming. Fleming’s friend, Jake Grim, organized the event for Monday and he says the most important part of the vigil is bringing awareness to Gretchen Fleming.
Toys for Tots goes full steam ahead into their distribution weekend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This weekend Toys for Tots started their distribution weekend. This weekend they hope to give out thousands of toys to children and families in need. Bikes, books, puzzles, dolls and many more gifts were given out to children of all ages throughout the community. Many volunteers...
WTAP hosts supply drive for local humane societies
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP hosted the Pawlidays Fun Fest - a supply drive for local humane societies. Locals stopped by drive-thru fashion, dropping off donations. WTAP was collecting anything humane societies might need. That included cleaning supplies, dog food, toys, and more. It’s the second year WTAP’s held the...
Local veterans gather for National Wreaths Across America Day
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday marks National Wreaths Across America day and many veterans here gathered to honor those fallen. “We carry on the memories for them and all we can do for them,” Marine Corps Veteran, Wayne Starcher said. The names of each veteran never dies due to...
Local student is helping other kids by walking her dog
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local elementary student is helping kids by walking her dog. Lainey Pfeifer is participating in the 30 mile dog walk challenge that she heard about through her mom. While participating in the challenge, Lainey is collecting donations for St. Jude. She is making big strides...
Family pets die in house fire in Washington County
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - No people were hurt, but several family pets passed away in a Friday morning fire. Lowell Adams Fire Chief Josh Harris says the fire happened on the 14000 block of State Route 60. That is just north of Lowell. He says the first responders were called...
Children’s Listening Place holds second holiday open house
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Listening Place in Parkersburg held its second annual holiday open house on Friday. The center is kid-friendly to help children feel more at ease. Children’s stories of abuse are recorded and used by police for evidence. Since the interviews are recorded, this spares the child the trauma of having to repeat the story over and over to different officials.
“This is a huge step forward, huge progress for the Petty family, for Judy Petty’s case.”
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s been almost 15 years since Judy Petty was last seen alive. Now, those close to the case are excited about new movement being made. In February of 2008, the authorities found Judy Petty’s body after the family farm burnt down. The Petty family...
