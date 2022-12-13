Vaughn Eric Grosklos, 59, of Zanesville, Ohio, died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born on February 3, 1963, in Parkersburg, WV, to Rill Lewis and Shirley Jean Jackson Grosklos. Vaughn is a 1982 graduate of Warren High School and went to barber school in Columbus. He served his country in the US Navy, where he traveled the world, and in the Army National Guard.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO