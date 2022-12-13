ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atwood, IL

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Join Danville VFW Post 728 For Christmas Family Fun; Sat Dec 17th

THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION PROVIDED BY DANVILLE VFW POST 728. Join VFW Post 728 at 8 Pine Street in Danville for some Family Christmas Fun! Noon – 4 PM Saturday, December 17th. Schedule includes:. Noon – 1:30 Hot Dogs, Chips, Drink, and Snack; along with Movies and Coloring. 1:30...
DANVILLE, IL
agupdate.com

Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
ILLINOIS STATE
chambanamoms.com

Where to Eat on Christmas in Champaign-Urbana

Breakfast, lunch or dinner: Where to eat on Christmas in Champaign-Urbana. If you are looking for a place to eat on Christmas Day, we have a list of restaurants that will be open for your family. Maybe making reservations sounds more compelling than making a turkey or ham (or anything...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
NORMAL, IL
nowdecatur.com

Table for Ten sitting down at Doherty’s Pub January 20

December 14, 2022 – The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an evening of conversation at Doherty’s Pub on Friday, January 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This Table for Ten event is free for all who attend, but registration has closed. If you have...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign children ‘Shop with a Cop’ for Christmas

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More than $20,000 was poured into the Champaign community on Wednesday when Champaign Police officers went shopping with children for Christmas. The shopping spree was the 20th annual “Shop with a Cop” event for the Champaign Police Department. This year’s edition saw 83 children receive $250 each to spend on Christmas […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park and Retreat Center

MONTICELLO,Ill. (WICS) — There has been a bobcat spotting at the Allerton Park and Retreat Center. The park captured a video of the bobcat on Saturday using its cameras. The cameras are usually used to watch beavers.
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Rantoul families ‘Shop with a Cop’

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Monday night was special for dozens of families in Rantoul as they went shopping with their local police department. Rantoul Police held its annual “Shop with a Cop” event, and it meant just as much to the officers as it did to the children they went shopping with. “Many of us […]
RANTOUL, IL
wsiu.org

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Central Illinois has a chance

Could Bing Crosby’s dream come true this year? Below average temperatures could make for a white Christmas in central Illinois. “Since we are looking at below normal temperatures through Christmas, I think it’ll be cold enough that any precipitation would be snow,” said Alex Irwin, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Lincoln.
ILLINOIS STATE
smilepolitely.com

Urbana’s newest restaurant Mama’s African Kitchen is open for dine in

Co-owned by Congolese immigrants Memoire Budimbu Mabiza and Lisette Mbaki, the brand new restaurant Mama's African Kitchen by Best of Africa Food Store is open for dine in. The restaurant shares an entrance with the African grocery. Just turn to the left to enter the restaurant. Photo by Alyssa Buckley.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Putting your best foot forward at Heel to Toe

First time shoppers to Heel to Toe in Urbana are always amazed at how large our store is and how great it looks. Folks are often surprised that you can get to Urbana from Champaign with no entry gates or warning signs saying you have just passed thru the Birkenstock Curtain.
URBANA, IL
foxillinois.com

Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Pediatric Doctor Joins OSF HealthCare in Danville

(Danville, Ill. | December 15, 2022) – OSF HealthCare has added a new pediatric physician to its team at the OSF Medical Group office in Danville to better serve the community of Danville and surrounding areas. The addition of Luis Garcia Tillan, MD, offers increased access for patients in...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Drone footage shows damage from Urbana storage fire

Update 2:15 p.m. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Newly-captured drone footage of Own Your Own Storage shows that one of the buildings on the property was completely destroyed by the fire that broke out Monday morning. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 1:30 p.m. pouring water on the burned ruins. The walls of the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Crews respond to Champaign apartment fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire inside a 12-unit apartment building on Tuesday. When crews arrived on the scene at the 200 block of Kenwood Rd., they reported smoke and fire coming from a third-floor apartment. Crews then deployed multiple hose lines and quickly upgraded the fire to a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

