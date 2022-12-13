ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fifth ITD Snowplow Struck This Season

FRUITLAND - The Idaho Transportation Department is once again reminding drivers to give snowplows plenty of room to maneuver following the fifth snowplow strike of the 2022 winter season. The latest snowplow strike happened on US95 near Fruitland, ID. According to the ITD, a plow operator was clearing the center...
FRUITLAND, ID
MIX 106

PHOTOS: Let’s Take A Look Inside Of Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison

First and foremost, if you're into things like prison, you would love the series 60 Days In on A&E/Netflix. Essentially, people sign up to go into some of the most flawed prisons in the United States with the purpose of reporting back to the warden. The participants share their observations on things that could be improved upon and oftentimes, find themselves in the middle of dangerous situations.
KUNA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Update On Boise Chiropractor Accused of Being a ‘Peeping Tom’

Garden City Police arrested Justin Michael Anderson, 33, for an alleged 'Peeping Tom' incident that occurred on Sep. 16, 2022. According to CBS2 IdahoNews, a female patient had discovered a hidden "recording device" while undressing in the chiropractor's changing room. Outraged and distraught, the patient left the chiropractor's office and...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Update: Police safely locate missing Nampa man

NAMPA, Idaho — 12/15 Update: Lewis was found and is safe. Idaho State Police are looking for missing and endangered 84-year-old white male, RJ Lewis. Police say Lewis left his home in Nampa today at 12:30 p.m., driving a black 2001 Ford F250 with license plate 2CJN066. Lewis has...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Meridian PD: be careful of calls from "Lieutenant Harper"

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian Police want to warn everyone of a scam currently circulating regarding the department. Meridian PD has been notified of someone making calls from “Lieutenant Harper with the Meridian Police Department regarding an urgent matter.” This call is a scam. Never give out...
MERIDIAN, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Respiratory illnesses surge in Idaho

Hospitals in Idaho are seeing a large influx of people suffering from respiratory illnesses, including RSV, which most often affects children. Health officials are responding to the increased need for help. St. Luke's has created a Suction Clinic in Boise for children and the health system is working on similar clinics in Meridian and the Magic Valley.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

What We Know: Boise Police Department investigation

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Sunday, Nov. 20, it came to light that a former Boise Police Captain participated in a white nationalist conference, according to a statement from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. Matthew Bryngelson appeared under a fake name on the speaker list for the American Renaissance Conference....
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Threatening phone calls lead to increased police presence at Boise Pride holiday event

A high volume of threatening phone calls is leading to an increased law enforcement presence at one of this weekend’s holiday celebrations. The Idaho Botanical Garden, which is hosting Pride Night at Winter Garden aGlow, has received an unprecedented number of phone calls about the event — both in support of it and in favor of it being canceled. The event honors the LGBTQ+ and allied communities. In light of...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Popular Boise Car Wash Opens New Location, Offers Free Washes

Growing up, washing the car wasn't so...sexy? You would drive into a building made of literal brick with those big metal drains on the ground and you'd get to work--getting tangled in that long hose and feeding the timer so you could get a little more foam on that ride. If you were a real one--you'd do it at home with a garden hose.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

'Tripledemic' causing strain on local hospitals ahead of the holidays

BOISE, Idaho — The recent increase in COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza has filled hospitals to the brim. Discussions about Crisis Standards of Care have begun, but leaders of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare say implementing those standards is still far off. "We're not quite at crisis, but...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Best Deli is in Boise

I love sandwiches and deli foods. Sometimes there is nothing like a stellar sandwich to fill a hungry stomach. Here are some of the top places in the Treasure Valley when a sandwich craving gets you. Scroll to see the top Deli in the state with almost perfect customer ratings on both Yelp and Tripadvisor.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise Police identify suspect involved in multiple retail thefts

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: The suspect has been identified. Boise Police investigators are asking for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with multiple retail thefts over the last few months. Anyone who recognizes someone or something in these pictures is asked to give non-emergency dispatch a...
BOISE, ID

