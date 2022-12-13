Read full article on original website
Fifth ITD Snowplow Struck This Season
FRUITLAND - The Idaho Transportation Department is once again reminding drivers to give snowplows plenty of room to maneuver following the fifth snowplow strike of the 2022 winter season. The latest snowplow strike happened on US95 near Fruitland, ID. According to the ITD, a plow operator was clearing the center...
PHOTOS: Let’s Take A Look Inside Of Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison
First and foremost, if you're into things like prison, you would love the series 60 Days In on A&E/Netflix. Essentially, people sign up to go into some of the most flawed prisons in the United States with the purpose of reporting back to the warden. The participants share their observations on things that could be improved upon and oftentimes, find themselves in the middle of dangerous situations.
Update On Boise Chiropractor Accused of Being a ‘Peeping Tom’
Garden City Police arrested Justin Michael Anderson, 33, for an alleged 'Peeping Tom' incident that occurred on Sep. 16, 2022. According to CBS2 IdahoNews, a female patient had discovered a hidden "recording device" while undressing in the chiropractor's changing room. Outraged and distraught, the patient left the chiropractor's office and...
Update: Police safely locate missing Nampa man
NAMPA, Idaho — 12/15 Update: Lewis was found and is safe. Idaho State Police are looking for missing and endangered 84-year-old white male, RJ Lewis. Police say Lewis left his home in Nampa today at 12:30 p.m., driving a black 2001 Ford F250 with license plate 2CJN066. Lewis has...
Meridian PD: be careful of calls from "Lieutenant Harper"
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian Police want to warn everyone of a scam currently circulating regarding the department. Meridian PD has been notified of someone making calls from “Lieutenant Harper with the Meridian Police Department regarding an urgent matter.” This call is a scam. Never give out...
Woman accused in deadly Highway 55 crash to enter plea this month
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise social media influencer charged with two felony counts following the crash that killed a Cascade woman in August is set to enter a plea to the charges in late December. Natalie Hodson, 37, is charged with vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an...
Passenger Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Single Vehicle Rollover on I84 West of Mountain Home
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID - On Thursday, December 15 at approximately 7:22 a.m., the Idaho State Police were called to a single vehicle rollover crash eastbound on I84 in Elmore County, west of Mountain Home, ID. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 24-year-old male from Nampa,...
2 Idaho men sentenced to prison for crimes against federal officers
A 51 year-old Fort Hall man and 60-year-old Boise man were each sentenced this week in U.S. District Court for separate crimes against federal officers, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. The post 2 Idaho men sentenced to prison for crimes against federal officers appeared first on Local News 8.
Respiratory illnesses surge in Idaho
Hospitals in Idaho are seeing a large influx of people suffering from respiratory illnesses, including RSV, which most often affects children. Health officials are responding to the increased need for help. St. Luke's has created a Suction Clinic in Boise for children and the health system is working on similar clinics in Meridian and the Magic Valley.
What We Know: Boise Police Department investigation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Sunday, Nov. 20, it came to light that a former Boise Police Captain participated in a white nationalist conference, according to a statement from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. Matthew Bryngelson appeared under a fake name on the speaker list for the American Renaissance Conference....
Independent investigators hired to look into ex-Boise Police captain's behavior while still on the force
In November, retired Boise Police Department captain Matt Bryngelson used a pseudonym to spout racist beliefs online while he was working as a police officer. He was also found to have ties with a white nationalist organization. The City of Boise has now hired an investigative team to look into...
Threatening phone calls lead to increased police presence at Boise Pride holiday event
A high volume of threatening phone calls is leading to an increased law enforcement presence at one of this weekend’s holiday celebrations. The Idaho Botanical Garden, which is hosting Pride Night at Winter Garden aGlow, has received an unprecedented number of phone calls about the event — both in support of it and in favor of it being canceled. The event honors the LGBTQ+ and allied communities. In light of...
Popular Boise Car Wash Opens New Location, Offers Free Washes
Growing up, washing the car wasn't so...sexy? You would drive into a building made of literal brick with those big metal drains on the ground and you'd get to work--getting tangled in that long hose and feeding the timer so you could get a little more foam on that ride. If you were a real one--you'd do it at home with a garden hose.
Really the Craziest House in Idaho? See for Yourself!
Idaho has some absolutely incredible homes, and if you look hard enough, you can find really unique homes that leave you with more questions than answers — like how or why? But I don’t think I’ve seen one quite as unique as this one before. Keep scrolling for the pictures 👇
'Tripledemic' causing strain on local hospitals ahead of the holidays
BOISE, Idaho — The recent increase in COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza has filled hospitals to the brim. Discussions about Crisis Standards of Care have begun, but leaders of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare say implementing those standards is still far off. "We're not quite at crisis, but...
Nampa, Idaho Girl Becomes American World Record Holder
Idaho is home to some fantastic people and now the Gem State can add another amazing individual to its list in SkotLynd Cagle of Nampa, Idaho. Cagle, recently made news when she set the Women’s 14 & 15 USA weight lifting record with a 40kg snatch. If you’re like...
Idaho’s Best Deli is in Boise
I love sandwiches and deli foods. Sometimes there is nothing like a stellar sandwich to fill a hungry stomach. Here are some of the top places in the Treasure Valley when a sandwich craving gets you. Scroll to see the top Deli in the state with almost perfect customer ratings on both Yelp and Tripadvisor.
Boise Police identify suspect involved in multiple retail thefts
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: The suspect has been identified. Boise Police investigators are asking for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with multiple retail thefts over the last few months. Anyone who recognizes someone or something in these pictures is asked to give non-emergency dispatch a...
Tillamook man killed in landslide on Oregon-Idaho border
A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said.
23 injured after tour bus crashes between Boise and Salt Lake
The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. Snowstorms slickened roads throughout the region.
