Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thechampaignroom.com
Are you confused about the Illini? You’re not alone
The Illini have had a good start to the season. They're sitting at 7-3 after 10 games, but the uneven results have had the fans feeling confused on how to feel about this team. Illinois had notable top-10 wins against UCLA in Las Vegas and against Texas in New York City, but also dropped both of its Big Ten games and Maryland and vs. Penn State.
timestribunenews.com
IHSA makes several key announcements
December has been a month full of Illinois High School Association news. The organization announced last week that the football state championships will return to Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal. This past season, all eight football state championships were played in Champaign. Illinois State was the original site of the...
thechampaignroom.com
Ryan Walters had no other choice
What in the hell is going on with Illinois football? It feels like this isn’t reality. Consensus All-Americans on both sides of the ball. Running back Chase Brown is a finalist for the Doak Walker. No-star corner Devon Witherspoon in the discussion for the Jim Thorpe. Head coach Bret...
The Illinois football team and fans mourn the loss of Mike Leach
Mike Leach passed away at age 61 due to heart complications. Within the last several hours, Mississippi State PR confirmed that Mike Leach, a 21-year coaching veteran and head coach at Mississippi State, died Tuesday morning because of heart complications. He was 61. Leach was hired three years ago and...
Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
New casino in Danville expected to open in April 2023
Danville Mayor, Rickey Williams Jr. says the new casino will generate around $6,000,000, but will also benefit existing businesses in town.
wsiu.org
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Central Illinois has a chance
Could Bing Crosby’s dream come true this year? Below average temperatures could make for a white Christmas in central Illinois. “Since we are looking at below normal temperatures through Christmas, I think it’ll be cold enough that any precipitation would be snow,” said Alex Irwin, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Lincoln.
2023 Ebertfest passes on sale now in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Passes for the 2023 Ebertfest in Champaign went on sale on Monday. Chaz Ebert and the U of I College of Media present the annual Roger Ebert Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in honor of Chaz’s late husband: Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic Roger Ebert. The film festival celebrates films, genres, […]
Body found in Sangamon River
PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency service personnel found a dead body in the Sangamon River in Petersburg on Sunday. Ben Hollis, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner, shared on Facebook that personnel in a rescue boat located what was possibly a person in the river, north of the Illinois Route 123 bridge at approximately […]
osfhealthcare.org
Streamlined care coming to OSF Cancer Center in Danville
Cancer care doesn’t make anyone’s list of “things I want to do.”. But for patients at the OSF Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center in Danville, Illinois, visits will soon be more comfortable and streamlined thanks to $750,000 worth of interior renovations. Phase two of the cancer...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Parent backlash delayed school desegregation plans in Champaign. What are the options now?
CHAMPAIGN – After parent backlash, the Champaign Unit 4 school board has a new option for further desegregating schools – keeping student placements mostly the same. Consulting firm Cooperative Strategies presented this new option to the Unit 4 Board of Education on Monday. The board hired the consulting firm to improve racial and class equity in the district’s “schools of choice” process.
capitolwolf.com
Body pulled from Sangamon River
Menard County authorities say the woman pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is probably a 76-year-old woman reported missing from Springfield Friday. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Fire Protection District Responds To Single Vehicle Accident
On Wednesday, 12/14/2022 at 21:50 hours, Firefighters were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in a field in front of 8827 N. 1775th Road. EMS was first to arrive on scene and advised incoming units extrication would be needed for an occupant in the vehicle. Extrication was completed with EMS treating the patient and transporting to St Anthony Hospital.
Coroner confirms Springfield pedestrian’s death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 33-year-old female pedestrian has died following what the Sangamon County Coroner described only as an “incident” on Tuesday. Coroner Jim Allmon said the incident happened on Durkin Drive near the intersection with Lawrence Avenue. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital for treatment and was admitted, but died just […]
wmay.com
Horace Mann Purchases Historic Downtown Springfield Building
A major corporate employer in Springfield says it is making an investment in downtown. Horace Mann Educators has purchased the historic Witmer-Schuck Building at 7th and Washington, and will convert it into a mix of commercial and residential use. The three-story structure was built in 1867. It served as home to the Springfield Board of Trade, the city’s first economic development organization, and was also the home of city government offices from 1889 to 1894.
capitolwolf.com
Two arson attacks at area schools
TWO arson attacks at area schools are the Sangamon and Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. They occurred at Washington Middle School and Matheny-Withrow Elementary in Springfield during the early morning hours last Thursday. Video footage shows a man and woman lighting two fires outside of Washington Middle School...
Effingham Radio
City of Effingham to Open New Portion of Heritage Avenue
The City of Effingham will open a new portion of Heritage Avenue on Friday December 16. The public is invited to attend this ribbon cutting on the east end of the site. Attendees should come from Medical Park Drive and park along that street and the old portion of Heritage Avenue.
WAND TV
Coroner identifies woman struck and killed by car in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, releases the identity of a 33-year-old woman, who died after being struck by a vehicle on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue in Springfield. According to the coroner, Kanida Phanthourath, of Springfield was pronounced deceased at 5:54am at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
WAND TV
Three-year-old brings town together for Make-A-Wish parade
AUBURN, ILL. (WAND) - Three-year-old June Dallas of Auburn is probably the smallest and toughest person you'll meet. "June is a bright light. She is truly amazing. Everywhere she goes she makes a new friend and she makes people fall in love with her within minutes of meeting her," said Ali Stade, June's mother.
Comments / 0