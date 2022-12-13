A major corporate employer in Springfield says it is making an investment in downtown. Horace Mann Educators has purchased the historic Witmer-Schuck Building at 7th and Washington, and will convert it into a mix of commercial and residential use. The three-story structure was built in 1867. It served as home to the Springfield Board of Trade, the city’s first economic development organization, and was also the home of city government offices from 1889 to 1894.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO