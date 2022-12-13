Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chambanamoms.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Champaign-Urbana
Breakfast, lunch or dinner: Where to eat on Christmas in Champaign-Urbana. If you are looking for a place to eat on Christmas Day, we have a list of restaurants that will be open for your family. Maybe making reservations sounds more compelling than making a turkey or ham (or anything...
agupdate.com
Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
Central Illinois Proud
Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
newschannel20.com
Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park and Retreat Center
MONTICELLO,Ill. (WICS) — There has been a bobcat spotting at the Allerton Park and Retreat Center. The park captured a video of the bobcat on Saturday using its cameras. The cameras are usually used to watch beavers.
wmay.com
Horace Mann Purchases Historic Downtown Springfield Building
A major corporate employer in Springfield says it is making an investment in downtown. Horace Mann Educators has purchased the historic Witmer-Schuck Building at 7th and Washington, and will convert it into a mix of commercial and residential use. The three-story structure was built in 1867. It served as home to the Springfield Board of Trade, the city’s first economic development organization, and was also the home of city government offices from 1889 to 1894.
wsiu.org
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Central Illinois has a chance
Could Bing Crosby’s dream come true this year? Below average temperatures could make for a white Christmas in central Illinois. “Since we are looking at below normal temperatures through Christmas, I think it’ll be cold enough that any precipitation would be snow,” said Alex Irwin, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Lincoln.
Effingham Radio
City of Effingham to Open New Portion of Heritage Avenue
The City of Effingham will open a new portion of Heritage Avenue on Friday December 16. The public is invited to attend this ribbon cutting on the east end of the site. Attendees should come from Medical Park Drive and park along that street and the old portion of Heritage Avenue.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Trinity Lutheran Church In Taylorville Says Goodbye To One And Hello To Another
TLC Child Care Plus held a reception last Friday honoring Marilyn Summers for her many years of service towards Child Care at the center’s baby room. The Child Care Plus is located at 1010 North Webster and has been in operation for 20 years. Trinity Lutheran Church is also...
Company donates more than $130,000 to Springfield cancer institute
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois cancer charity received a six-digit donation this week. According to a press release, Springfield Plastics donated $137,069 to SIU’s Simmons Cancer Institute at a check ceremony Monday as a part of their annual Drain for Plastics campaign. “We are proud to have such a generous community around us […]
newschannel20.com
Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
capitolwolf.com
Two arson attacks at area schools
TWO arson attacks at area schools are the Sangamon and Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. They occurred at Washington Middle School and Matheny-Withrow Elementary in Springfield during the early morning hours last Thursday. Video footage shows a man and woman lighting two fires outside of Washington Middle School...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified a pedestrian who died on Wednesday after she was hit by a car the previous day. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Kanida Phanthourath, 33 of Springfield. Springfield police officials said Phanthourath was found at 5 p.m. on Durkin Drive near the intersection with […]
WAND TV
Coroner identifies woman struck and killed by car in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, releases the identity of a 33-year-old woman, who died after being struck by a vehicle on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue in Springfield. According to the coroner, Kanida Phanthourath, of Springfield was pronounced deceased at 5:54am at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
New casino in Danville expected to open in April 2023
Danville Mayor, Rickey Williams Jr. says the new casino will generate around $6,000,000, but will also benefit existing businesses in town.
Devastating Champaign house fire
Champaign police and firefighters responded to a home that was up in flames. That happened near Duncan Road and Kirby Avenue around 4:30 a.m. We spoke to Fire Chief Ludwig, he says someone passing by called it in. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames when they got there. They also found the homeowner standing outside […]
UPDATE: Drone footage shows damage from Urbana storage fire
Update 2:15 p.m. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Newly-captured drone footage of Own Your Own Storage shows that one of the buildings on the property was completely destroyed by the fire that broke out Monday morning. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 1:30 p.m. pouring water on the burned ruins. The walls of the […]
wmay.com
County Vital Records Office Closing Temporarily Ahead Of Move
If you need a copy of a Sangamon County birth, death, or marriage certificate… you may have to wait a few days. The county clerk’s vital records division will be closed from Wednesday through Friday this week as it prepares to move to its new location. Vital records will relocate to the new county annex in the former State Journal-Register building, just south of the main county building on South Ninth Street.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Jacob Lane, Jakob Dazey Declared Unqualified for Danville Election Ballot
Clockwise from left: Tom Mellen, Dave Ryan, Sandy Delhaye, and Barb Bailey. The Danville Election Commission has agreed with protests brought about by incumbents in the upcoming April of 2023 Municipal Election that a pair of challengers did not have the required number of signatures on their filing petitions. Danville...
Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
Comments / 0