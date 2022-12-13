Read full article on original website
Obituary: Stalnaker, Jeffrey A. “Jeff”
Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Stalnaker 65, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born September 20, 1957 in Alexandria, Virginia, a son of the late Bantz “Sonny” Stalnaker Jr. and Roberta Jarvis Stalnaker. Jeff was retired from AMP Ohio and the Armstrong Plant in Millwood, WV.
Obituary: Montgomery, Skylar O.
Skylar O. Montgomery, 63, of Mineral Wells, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Robert O. Montgomery and Sandra (Shafer) Montgomery of Parkersburg. He was employed by the Overhead Door Company of Parkersburg for nearly 40 years, serving...
Obituary: Jordan, Helen Jane Graham McCroskey
Helen Jane Graham McCroskey Jordan, 89, of Grantsville, WV, gained her angel wings in heaven on December 10, 2022. She was born on July 3, 1933, at Valley Fork, Clay County, WV, the daughter of the late Homer and Herma Young Graham. Helen was preceded in death by her daughter,...
Obituary: Hays, Judith Larene
Judith Larene Hays, 74, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away on December 9, 2022, at Akron City Hospital, Akron, Ohio. She was born on June 1, 1941, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Henry Joseph and Henrietta Mae Yerman Hodgkinson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in...
Obituary: Carpenter, Christina Louise
Christina Louise Carpenter, 49, of Mineral Wells, died December 9, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Christina was born on September 5, 1973, in Ohio and was the daughter of the late Edna Louise and Clarence Eugene Stauffer. Christina answered to the nickname, Mama Lama. She loved her grandkids, and she...
Obituary: Hammett, Fenton Gale Jr. ‘Bud’
Fenton Gale Hammett Jr. ‘Bud,’ 82, passed on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at his home in Vienna, WV. He has joined his loving wife, Emma Hammett. They were married for 63 years. Bud was a wonderful husband and family man. Bud was born on July 14, 1940. He...
Obituary: Kubis, Richard “Pete”
Richard “Pete” Kubis, 86, of Belpre, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. He was born July 30, 1936, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph and Margaret Kubis. Pete served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was a truck driver for several years and enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and NASCAR.
Obituary: Ball, Virginia Hazel
Virginia Hazel Ball, 83, of Cairo, WV, departed this life Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born June 4, 1939, in Wheeling, WV, a daughter of the late Phillip Maxim and Hazel Virginia (Kerns) Lemon. Virginia was a Cairo High School graduate. She adored being outdoors and...
Marietta community supports athlete with cancer
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ashton Harris moved to Marietta with his family in the spring after playing sports for Athens High School. Harris was able to play on Marietta High School’s baseball team in the spring and was getting ready for basketball when something wasn’t right. Marietta’s Basketball...
Gretchen Fleming vigil to be held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday night, 7p.m. at the Parkersburg City Park band pavilion a vigil will be held for missing woman Gretchen Fleming. Fleming’s friend, Jake Grim, organized the event for Monday and he says the most important part of the vigil is bringing awareness to Gretchen Fleming.
Parkersburg cadets travel to Arlington, VA to honor veterans
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday afternoon a van full of Parkersburg area cadets traveled to Washington, DC to lay wreaths to honor veterans. “When we lay the wreaths every time we say the soldiers name to ensure they are never forgotten, There are graves there that are very old and they might not have family members to remember them anymore,” said Cadet Colonel Alex Goodin.
The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley received grant for renovations
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In 2016 The Arc was given a building on the 1900 block of Dudley Avenue by the PM Company to help community members with disabilities. They have been working on collecting donations since 2021 to update the building and make it so everyone can access it.
Red Cross suggests giving blood as a gift this Christmas season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Are you still Christmas shopping? If so, Red Cross suggests giving the gift of blood this Christmas season. “Blood is the gift of life, what better gift to give then the gift of life,” Ohio River Valley Executive Director, Sharon Kesselring said. Monday Red Cross will...
Live nativity scene and community choir bring Coolville community together
COOLVILLE, OH. (WTAP) - A live nativity scene and community choir performance brought out many members of the Coolville community Sunday night. This long standing Coolville Christmas tradition has been bringing the whole community together for over 30 years. Coolville United Methodist Church Pastor, Phil Thomas, says that any and...
Chief Board provides update on search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I have not come to the office where there has not been somebody here 24/7, since this was reported, working. On specifically this to get Gretchen the help that she needs,” says Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board. Parkersburg police chief, Matt board says Gretchen...
Obituary: Cottrell, William Larry “Bill”
William Larry “Bill” Cottrell, 85, of Belpre, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 9, 2022, at Rockland Ridge, Belpre, OH. He was born on August 5, 1937, in Charleston, WV, to the late Okey Bradford and Thelma Synabeth Rhodes Cottrell. Bill was a graduate...
Local veterans gather for National Wreaths Across America Day
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday marks National Wreaths Across America day and many veterans here gathered to honor those fallen. “We carry on the memories for them and all we can do for them,” Marine Corps Veteran, Wayne Starcher said. The names of each veteran never dies due to...
Toys for Tots goes full steam ahead into their distribution weekend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This weekend Toys for Tots started their distribution weekend. This weekend they hope to give out thousands of toys to children and families in need. Bikes, books, puzzles, dolls and many more gifts were given out to children of all ages throughout the community. Many volunteers...
Children’s Listening Place holds second holiday open house
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Listening Place in Parkersburg held its second annual holiday open house on Friday. The center is kid-friendly to help children feel more at ease. Children’s stories of abuse are recorded and used by police for evidence. Since the interviews are recorded, this spares the child the trauma of having to repeat the story over and over to different officials.
New developments surface in search for missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — An intense, round-the-clock investigation is underway for a Wood County woman who went missing earlier this month. The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming, of Vienna. Detectives report she was last seen the night of Dec. 4 but...
