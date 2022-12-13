Read full article on original website
Lee to join University Advancement in data operations and information technology
Louisiana Tech University’s Division of University Advancement has named Jonathan Lee, a two-time graduate of the University, as its new Senior Director of Data Operations and Information Technology. Lee will join the Division on Jan. 1. He brings more than 20 years of experience in information technology, including enterprise...
Blazo partners with Aspen Institute for annual report
Dr. Jordan Blazo, Associate Professor of Kinesiology at Louisiana Tech University, partnered with Aspen Institute to complete its State of Play annual analysis of national trends in the delivery of sports activities for children and adolescents. The survey took place in September and October 2022 with the mission to understand...
Clifton publishes chapter in mathematics research book
Louisiana Tech University Mathematics Instructor Ann Clifton has coauthored a chapter in the book Mathematics Research for the Beginning Student, Volume 1: Accessible Projects for Students before Calculus. Clifton coauthored “But Who Should Have Won? Simulating Outcomes of Judging Protocols and Ranking Systems” with Dr. Allison Lewis, Assistant Professor of...
