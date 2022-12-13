ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Supervisors plan to fast-track opening ‘wellness hubs’ with supervised consumption

By Sydney Johnson, Craig Lee/The Examiner
 5 days ago
SFFD paramedics use Narcan to revive an unconscious homeless man on Market Street between the Tenderloin Center and the Orpheum Theater in June. Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco leaders want to speed up the opening of 12 so-called “wellness hubs” that would provide supervised drug consumption for those most affected by the opioid crisis.

The Board of Supervisors’ move comes just days after Department of Public Health officials pulled the plug on plans to start such operations with two local nonprofits, and about a week after The City closed its only supervised consumption site, located at the Tenderloin Center, without plans for any replacement services for the nearly 400 people who came to the facility daily for food, showers and overdose prevention support.

“It is time for this city to stand up for proven interventions that have saved countless lives in the 200 sites around the world and greatly reduced the amount of open-air drug use in the streets,” said Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who oversees District 9, another part of The City that has been heavily impacted by overdose deaths. “Safe consumption sites are often the first interaction people with drug addiction have to caring services that aim to lead individuals towards long-term recovery.”

The plan introduced by Ronen on Tuesday is supported by Supervisors Ahsha Safai, Shamann Walton, Dean Preston, Matt Dorsey, Myrna Melgar, Connie Chan and Aaron Peskin. It’s set to pass with the majority of support from the board.

There was no vote for the plan on Tuesday. The plan will next appear in the Budget and Finance Committee, likely on Jan. 11.

It contains three components: The first calls for a hearing on why The City abruptly stopped plans for the wellness hubs after stating it would open one by the end of the year. It will also allocate $5.5 million to fund the opening of wellness hubs, and it includes a resolution calling for funding from The City’s recent opioid lawsuit victory to fund the sites over the next two years.

Supervised consumption sites are illegal in the United States. However, Rhode Island and New York have moved ahead with the model after research has demonstrated they can help curb outdoor drug use and prevent overdoses.

More than 200 supervised consumption sites operate globally, with no overdose deaths reported. Inside, visitors can access hygiene services and clean supplies to cut down on infection. Staffers are trained to administer naloxone, a medicine that can quickly reverse an opioid overdose.

Last fall, Mayor London Breed declared an emergency that aimed to reduce overdoses, outdoor drug use and sales, tent encampments and other long-standing challenges in the Tenderloin.

The Tenderloin Center was a central component of the plan. It opened in January, and 333 overdoses were reversed on site before its closing last week. No overdose deaths took place at the site, but more than 500 have taken place elsewhere in San Francisco this year.

No funding was dedicated to continue supervised consumption services and the Tenderloin Center in the latest budget, and public health officials point out that the facility was built in an emergency and never intended to be permanent.

The Department of Public Health did put forward the four-part overdose prevention plan in September, including setting up wellness hubs that could offer supervised consumption services.

When it became apparent that the wellness hubs may not open before the Tenderloin Center closes, creating a gap in health services, Supervisor Dean Preston introduced a resolution urging the mayor to keep the Tenderloin Center open until alternative services were established. The resolution passed, but went disregarded as the Tenderloin Center closed.

“Given the potent lethality of drugs like fentanyl now fueling our drug OD crisis, there is real urgency to pursue harm-reduction approaches that save lives and provide an interim step toward the promise of real recovery,” Supervisor Dorsey said. “I’m convinced that wellness hubs offer a workable model that can assure safer use and safe neighborhoods.”

Most recently, the Gubbio Project and the San Francisco AIDS Foundation were preparing to open two of the planned wellness hubs in the Mission and South of Market neighborhoods.

But last week, SFDPH officials told those agencies that they would no longer be working together to open the wellness hubs.

“After doing the work, planning to open a wellness hub in the Mission, last week staff at DPH informed us that there was not a path forward on the project since there was not the political will in the mayor’s office to fund the effort.” said Lydia Bransten, the director of the Gubbio Project.

Breed told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that she still supports offering supervised consumption services, but didn’t say when that might happen in San Francisco. Instead, she focused on the need to increase police presence and enforcement to crack down on drug dealing.

She cited the ongoing legal challenges as the primary barrier to open up the wellness hubs. Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill earlier this year that would have allowed San Francisco to operate safe consumption sites.

“If the city intends to reach its goal of reducing drug death by 15% by 2025, we must take action now. The fact of the matter is, the poorest people in the poorest neighborhoods are most impacted by public drug use and addiction. We must protect all our constituents from this deadly epidemic,” said Board of Supervisor President Walton.

