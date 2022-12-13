Read full article on original website
Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Come to Tampa Bay to Warm UpModern GlobeClearwater, FL
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay AreaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
Gale App Lets Nurses Work When and Where They Want: Company Opens New Headquarters in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- With more than one million nurses needed by 2030 to keep up with the growing demand for care nationwide, a Tampa-based company is gaining momentum to end the nursing shortage in Florida and across the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005709/en/ Gale Healthcare cuts the ribbon on new headquarters in Tampa, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 16-18
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 16-18), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: Friday 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. | Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. | Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Where: St. Pete...
businessobserverfl.com
Chef returns home to Tampa with modern Chinese concept
Richard Hales promised his mother he'd return to Tampa to open his own restaurant. Just 25 years later, he's finally fulfilled that promise. Key takeaway: With 25 years of experience, chef Richard Hales has returned home with what he believes is his best restaurant yet. Core challenge: Unplanned surprises like...
First Coast News
Hundreds of Floridians have tested positive for horse tranquilizer after death
Data shows that a combination of fentanyl and an animal tranquilizer called xylazine has been quietly killing people in the Tampa Bay area for years. A short walk from the beach, Cody Heilig took his last breath inside a Gulfport shed in May 2020. “I was scared, shocked. I didn’t...
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings to Open New Convenience Store Model in New Port Richey
Local franchisee Paul Rezkalla, whose restaurant will be family-run, says they hope to open more locations inside convenience stores should this one prove successful.
Gentlemen’s Quest spreads holiday cheer by surprising Tampa shoppers
Young men in the Gentlemen's Quest of Tampa mentorship program spent their Saturday morning surprising Tampa families by purchasing their groceries and toys.
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay Area
Calling all Tampa Bay residents! If you are looking for holiday cheer be sure to check out our list below detailing the top family-friendly Tampa Bay holiday events happening now.
Tampa's relaunched rental assistance program has paid out $2.3 million
TAMPA, Fla. — Since the city of Tampa relaunched its rental assistance program in October, it's paid out roughly $2.3 million to qualifying applicants. The money comes from the city's general fund and helps Tampa residents with move-in and rental assistance. Depending on someone's situation, the city covers everything...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL
Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
South Tampa and Wesley Chapel homes have some of the worst carbon footprints in Tampa Bay, says new report
On the flip side, Tampa Bay's more densely populated neighborhoods scored very well.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa leaders turn down hotel project despite threat of litigation
A Tampa developer went before City Council with a revised plan aimed at swaying council members. Tampa’s City Council rejected a plan to build a boutique hotel on Harbour Island on Thursday evening for a second time setting up the possibility that a tabled $6.6 million lawsuit filed by the developer will be revived.
wild941.com
Tampa Area Publix Sells Two Winning Lottery Tickets Totaling $16M
Congratulations to the 2 Tampa Bay Area residents who are now millionaires this week after buying winning lottery tickets! Reports tell us they purchased them at the Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. Lottery officials tell us that the tickets were sold back to back this week. On Monday, a lawyer from New Port Richey became the first person to claim his $15 million prize. This was a top prize from the 300x the cash Scratch off game. A woman from Palm Harbor also claimed her $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash game on Tuesday. She decided to receive her winnings in one-time payment of $820,000!
cltampa.com
The most popular Tampa Bay homes in 2022, including a Bucs palace, the Bilzerian mansion, Tom Brady's rental and more
Back in January, the former childhood home of Dan Bilzerian, a professional poker player and so-called "King of Instagram," was on the market in Tampa's gated Avila community. The 28,363-square-foot home sits on 3.4 acres and comes with a total of 10 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, as well as a wine room, elevator, four fireplaces, a swimming pool with waterfall and slide, and an "athletic wing," featuring a gym, plus indoor basketball and racquetball courts.
27 of the best live music events and concerts coming to Tampa Bay this weekend
Ol' Dirty Sundays is going to be lit.
cltampa.com
ZooTampa unveils plans for new $125 million expansion, which includes Hillsborough River water taxis
This morning, ZooTampa announced details for an ambitious plan to add new attractions, and expand the park all the way to the Hillsborough River. The estimated $125 million plan would take at least 20 years to complete, and includes new dining and entertainment district, a new South America realm and expanded Africa and Asia areas.
A year after launch, Tampa Hope's homeless shelter cottages have yet to be built
Last year, the city gave $750,000 to help establish the shelter.
Bay News 9
Tornado confirmed in St. Petersburg, Hillsborough homeless population grows and St. Pete man speaks out after being beaten by strangers
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Clouds are lingering on the backside of the front, but expect clearing skies for Friday with cooler air on the way. Morning lows will start in the 40s north of Tampa and low to mid 50s south. Sunshine will...
Tornado causes thousands of dollars of damage in St. Pete, none injured
The 50-plus foot high oak tree that shaded his house for years had snapped in half near the base by the EF-1 tornado and its 100 mile-per-hour winds that briefly popped up in Pinellas County. In an instant, it undid the new backyard he and his wife finished just a month and a half ago — on her birthday.
Bay News 9
Horse farm offers Christmas carriage rides in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Christmas is right around the corner and festive events and activities are in full swing, but if you're still looking for something new to do that's full of Christmas cheer, head to St. Petersburg to explore a charming and quaint horse farm where they will take you on a Christmas carriage ride tour.
