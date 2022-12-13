ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Associated Press

Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Gale App Lets Nurses Work When and Where They Want: Company Opens New Headquarters in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- With more than one million nurses needed by 2030 to keep up with the growing demand for care nationwide, a Tampa-based company is gaining momentum to end the nursing shortage in Florida and across the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005709/en/ Gale Healthcare cuts the ribbon on new headquarters in Tampa, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 16-18

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 16-18), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: Friday 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. | Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. | Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Where: St. Pete...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chef returns home to Tampa with modern Chinese concept

Richard Hales promised his mother he'd return to Tampa to open his own restaurant. Just 25 years later, he's finally fulfilled that promise. Key takeaway: With 25 years of experience, chef Richard Hales has returned home with what he believes is his best restaurant yet. Core challenge: Unplanned surprises like...
TAMPA, FL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL

Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa leaders turn down hotel project despite threat of litigation

A Tampa developer went before City Council with a revised plan aimed at swaying council members. Tampa’s City Council rejected a plan to build a boutique hotel on Harbour Island on Thursday evening for a second time setting up the possibility that a tabled $6.6 million lawsuit filed by the developer will be revived.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Area Publix Sells Two Winning Lottery Tickets Totaling $16M

Congratulations to the 2 Tampa Bay Area residents who are now millionaires this week after buying winning lottery tickets! Reports tell us they purchased them at the Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. Lottery officials tell us that the tickets were sold back to back this week. On Monday, a lawyer from New Port Richey became the first person to claim his $15 million prize. This was a top prize from the 300x the cash Scratch off game. A woman from Palm Harbor also claimed her $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash game on Tuesday. She decided to receive her winnings in one-time payment of $820,000!
PALM HARBOR, FL
cltampa.com

The most popular Tampa Bay homes in 2022, including a Bucs palace, the Bilzerian mansion, Tom Brady's rental and more

Back in January, the former childhood home of Dan Bilzerian, a professional poker player and so-called "King of Instagram," was on the market in Tampa's gated Avila community. The 28,363-square-foot home sits on 3.4 acres and comes with a total of 10 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, as well as a wine room, elevator, four fireplaces, a swimming pool with waterfall and slide, and an "athletic wing," featuring a gym, plus indoor basketball and racquetball courts.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Horse farm offers Christmas carriage rides in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Christmas is right around the corner and festive events and activities are in full swing, but if you're still looking for something new to do that's full of Christmas cheer, head to St. Petersburg to explore a charming and quaint horse farm where they will take you on a Christmas carriage ride tour.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

