The association of quality contraceptive counseling measures with postabortion contraceptive method acceptance and choice: results from client exit interviews across eight countries

BioMed Central
Assessing public–private procurement practices for medical commodities in Dar Es Salaam: a situation analysis
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1523 (2022) Cite this article. In Tanzania, the Medical Stores Department is the principal pharmaceutical provider to public health facilities throughout the country. However, growing demand from health facilities has proved difficult to satisfy and stock-outs at health facilities are frequent. The aim of the current study was to conduct a situation analysis of the procedures and practices of procuring medicines and medical supplies from private suppliers in the Dar es Salaam region when those commodities are unavailable at the Medical Stores Department.
BioMed Central
Cross-sectional study for derivation of a cut-off value for identification of an early versus delayed diagnosis of endometriosis based on analytical and descriptive research methods
BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 521 (2022) Cite this article. Endometriosis is a benign, hormone-dependent, chronic inflammatory gynecological disease accompanied by cyclic and acyclic pelvic pain and other complaints. The long lists of research recommendations in the AWMF guideline (Burghaus et al., Geburtshilfe Frauenheilkd 81:422–46, 2021) and ESHRE Endometriosis Guideline (ESHRE Endometriosis Guideline Development Group, Endometriosis: Guideline of European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology, 2022) show that there is still a great need for research in all aspects of the disease. Diagnostic delay, defined as the mean time between symptom onset and confirmed diagnosis, is a particular problem associated with endometriosis. Some quantitative and qualitative studies have investigated possible reasons for this. A range of physician-related (Dixon et al., Br J Gen Pract 71:e668-e676, 2021; van der Zanden and Nap, Reprod Biomed Online 32:527–31, 2016) and patient-related factors (Sayer-Jones and Sherman, Health Psychol Behav Med 9:456–79, 2021) as well as stigmatization of the topic of menstruation by society have been identified (Kruckenberg, Frauenarzt 59:2–5, 2018; Seear, Soc Sci Med 69:1220–7, 2009). The consequences of the disease being diagnosed late (or too late) on the course of disease, the quality of life and the costs of the disease have already been documented in studies (Sims Int J Environ Res Public Health 18(15):8210, 2021; Surrey Adv Ther 37:1087–99, 2020).
BioMed Central
Exploration of inter-jurisdictional TB programming and mobility in a Canadian First Nation community
Colonially imposed jurisdictional boundaries that have little meaning to Indigenous peoples in Canada may confound tuberculosis (TB) prevention and care activities. This study explores how inter-jurisdictional mobility and the current accommodation of mobility through policies and programming sustain a regional TB epidemic in northwestern Saskatchewan, and northeastern Alberta. A qualitative...
BioMed Central
Costs associated with adverse events from remission induction for children with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)
Eréndira Mejía-Aranguré1,2 na1 nAff3, Alfonso Reyes-López4 na1, Luis Enrique Juárez-Villegas5 na2,. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1522 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. ALL is the most frequent hematological tumor in children, so during remission induction chemotherapy protocol (RICP) adverse...
BioMed Central
The barriers of home environments for obesity prevention in Indonesian adolescents
Obesity and its related cardiovascular-metabolic diseases are growing public health concerns. Despite global attention to obesity, its prevalence is steeply increasing in developing countries, especially in children and adolescents. Eating behaviours and physical activity are modifiable risk factors for obesity that can variably be shaped by families. Eating behaviours and physical activity are especially important during adolescence, given its significance as a foundational period for developing healthy lifestyles. This qualitative study aimed to explore barriers and opportunities around creating healthy lifestyles among adolescents in Indonesia, focussing on family environments from diverse socio-demographic backgrounds.
BioMed Central
Calculating variant penetrance from family history of disease and average family size in population-scale data
Thomas P. Spargo ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4297-64181, Sarah Opie-Martin ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0951-85891,. Harry Bowles ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4072-52551,. Cathryn M. Lewis ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8249-84762,3,. Alfredo Iacoangeli ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5280-50171,4,5 &. Ammar Al-Chalabi ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4924-77121,6. Genome Medicine volume 14, Article number: 141 (2022) Cite this article. 1 Altmetric. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Genetic penetrance is the probability of...
BioMed Central
Protective vaccinations in the control and prevention of infectious diseases—knowledge of adult Poles in this field. Preliminary results
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2342 (2022) Cite this article. Protective vaccinations are one of the basic means of infectious disease prevention. The aim of the study was to assess the implementation of compulsory and additional protective vaccinations among adult Poles, their knowledge about the purpose of introducing a vaccination schedule and adverse events following immunization. Opinions about and support for anti-vaccination movements were also examined.
BioMed Central
Impact of social and cultural factors on incidence, transmission and control of Coronavirus disease in Iran: a qualitative study
COVID-19 pandemic has had mixed reactions from nations, people and governments about ways to cope with, prevent and control the disease. The current study identifies social, cultural and policy factors affecting the incidence and control of Coronavirus disease in Iran. A qualitative study consists of content analysis as well as...
BioMed Central
Conceptualisations of mental illness and stigma in Congolese, Arabic-speaking and Mandarin-speaking communities: a qualitative study
Australia is an ethnically diverse nation. Research has demonstrated an elevated risk of developing a mental illness in culturally and linguistically diverse (CaLD) communities yet uptake of mental health services is low. To improve mental health treatment seeking and outcomes for CaLD individuals in Australia there is an urgent need to deeply understand barriers to treatment such as stigma. Using an exploratory qualitative approach, the aim of the study was to explore how CaLD communities’ conceptualise and interpret mental illness and associated beliefs and experiences of stigma.
BioMed Central
Responsiveness of the healthcare system in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: evidence from a nationally representative survey
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1524 (2022) Cite this article. Responsiveness is one of the widely used metrics in assessing the performance of healthcare systems. An analysis of the determinants of health care demand and supply and how the Saudi health system responds to the needs of patients (inpatient and outpatient) is needed; hence the need for this study.
BioMed Central
Protecting our feline friends: Parasitic helminths of the European wildcat and spillover to domesticated cats in Germany
A recent study by Katrin Bisterfeld and colleagues from the University of Veterinary Medicine in Hannover and Justus-Liebig-University in Giessen, have investigated the epidemiology of several cardio-pulmonary (heart and lung) parasitic nematodes circulating in European wildcat (Felis silvestris) populations across Germany. Prior to 1922, European wildcats were at risk of...
BioMed Central
Investigating the relationships between concentrated disadvantage, place connectivity, and COVID-19 fatality in the United States over time
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2346 (2022) Cite this article. Concentrated disadvantaged areas have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 outbreak in the United States (US). Meanwhile, highly connected areas may contribute to higher human movement, leading to higher COVID-19 cases and deaths. This study examined the associations between concentrated disadvantage, place connectivity, and COVID-19 fatality in the US over time.
BioMed Central
Mandatory health insurance and health care utilization in Togo
Dossè Mawussi Djahini-Afawoubo ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0386-00331 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1520 (2022) Cite this article. Despite the implementation of a mandatory health insurance (MHI) scheme in Togo since 2011, its coverage rate remains low, resulting in a high out-of-pocket payment rate. More than 10 years after its implementation, there are few empirical studies investigating the extent to which Togo’s mandatory health insurance has improved beneficiaries’ access to health care. Examining how MHI and healthcare use in Togo are related is the goal of this study.
