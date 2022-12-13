Association between the number of adopted implementation strategies and contextual determinants: a mixed-methods study

Read full article on original website
The government failed to help Black farmers. These women created a fund for them.
Rather than reach out to agencies and lenders, many Black farmers turn to neighbors - including the Black Farmer Fund - in times of need.
BioMed Central
Impact of social and cultural factors on incidence, transmission and control of Coronavirus disease in Iran: a qualitative study
COVID-19 pandemic has had mixed reactions from nations, people and governments about ways to cope with, prevent and control the disease. The current study identifies social, cultural and policy factors affecting the incidence and control of Coronavirus disease in Iran. A qualitative study consists of content analysis as well as...
Warning from LASIK eye-surgery patients to FDA: More notice of 'side effects' is needed
The FDA's recently issued draft guidelines related to LASIK eye vision corrective surgery and a need for more information early on have drawn comments from patients, eye care professionals and others.
BioMed Central
Frequency of adding salt at the table and risk of incident cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality: a prospective cohort study
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 486 (2022) Cite this article. Adding salt at the table is a prevalent eating habit, but its long-term relationship with cardiovascular disease (CVD) and all-cause mortality remains unclear. We evaluated the associations of adding salt at the table with the risk of incident CVD and all-cause mortality.
BioMed Central
The societal impact of implementing an at-home blood sampling device for chronic care patients: patient preferences and cost impact
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1529 (2022) Cite this article. Diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney disease, and thyroid diseases are chronic diseases that require regular monitoring through blood tests. This paper first investigates the experiences of chronic care patients with venipuncture and their expectations of an at-home blood-sampling device, and then assesses the impact on societal costs of implementing such a device in current practice.
BioMed Central
Investigating the relationships between concentrated disadvantage, place connectivity, and COVID-19 fatality in the United States over time
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2346 (2022) Cite this article. Concentrated disadvantaged areas have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 outbreak in the United States (US). Meanwhile, highly connected areas may contribute to higher human movement, leading to higher COVID-19 cases and deaths. This study examined the associations between concentrated disadvantage, place connectivity, and COVID-19 fatality in the US over time.
Land is a heated issue in South Africa – the print media are presenting only one side of the story
The land question was at the heart of the South African national liberation struggle. The 1913 Natives Land Act restricted black people from owning and occupying parts of the country, leading to whites owning about 87% of the land. This reduced the African majority to “pariahs in the land of their birth”, in the 1916 words of Sol Plaatje, the founding secretary general of the African National Congress, now South Africa’s governing party.
AdWeek
Long Payment Terms Plague Small Vendors, Further Burdening Minority- and Women-Owned Companies
As the industry grapples with a reckoning on payment terms and the request for proposal (RFP) review process, diverse-, minority- and women-owned companies—those with smaller teams and often without reserves of cash on hand—are often hardest hit. And while areas of the ad industry brace for an economic...
BioMed Central
Responsiveness of the healthcare system in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: evidence from a nationally representative survey
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1524 (2022) Cite this article. Responsiveness is one of the widely used metrics in assessing the performance of healthcare systems. An analysis of the determinants of health care demand and supply and how the Saudi health system responds to the needs of patients (inpatient and outpatient) is needed; hence the need for this study.
BioMed Central
Automated assembly scaffolding using RagTag elevates a new tomato system for high-throughput genome editing
Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 258 (2022) Cite this article. Advancing crop genomics requires efficient genetic systems enabled by high-quality personalized genome assemblies. Here, we introduce RagTag, a toolset for automating assembly scaffolding and patching, and we establish chromosome-scale reference genomes for the widely used tomato genotype M82 along with Sweet-100, a new rapid-cycling genotype that we developed to accelerate functional genomics and genome editing in tomato. This work outlines strategies to rapidly expand genetic systems and genomic resources in other plant species.
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
BioMed Central
Calculating variant penetrance from family history of disease and average family size in population-scale data
Thomas P. Spargo ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4297-64181, Sarah Opie-Martin ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0951-85891,. Harry Bowles ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4072-52551,. Cathryn M. Lewis ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8249-84762,3,. Alfredo Iacoangeli ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5280-50171,4,5 &. Ammar Al-Chalabi ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4924-77121,6. Genome Medicine volume 14, Article number: 141 (2022) Cite this article. 1 Altmetric. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Genetic penetrance is the probability of...
Tech leaders laud consumer AI benefits
Leaders in tech on Wednesday touted advances in artificial intelligence that they say can assist with smoother customer service experiences while sounding a hopeful tone that such technology won’t come at a human cost. Andrei Papancea, the CEO and Chief Product Officer at NLX, said he is optimistic about the future of artificial intelligence technology…
Inventory Management Systems Bolster Hospital Cost Savings Initiatives
For many hospitals and health systems, it’s been another challenging year. Increases in patient volume and modest revenue gains haven’t been enough to offset the impact of labor shortages and an inflation rate that reached a historic high in June. A recent Kaufman Hall report found most healthcare organizations had negative operating margins for the first half of 2022 due in large part to historically high expenses.
New Report from BluesightⓇ Sheds Light on U.S. Consumer Trust in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management
ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- BluesightⓇ, The Medication Intelligence™ Company, today published the results of a recent survey measuring U.S. consumers’ trust in the U.S. healthcare system and pharmaceutical industry, which revealed that trust in both is below average. The study also explored how prior knowledge about drug diversion – among other factors – may impact patient perception and decisions about where to seek care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005326/en/ “Through our suite of software solutions, Bluesight aims to provide actionable analytics by breaking down the barriers of siloed data within hospitals,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Bluesight. “At the end of the day, patient safety and their perspectives are what matters to hospitals. This survey brings the voice of the patient to life by highlighting key factors that influence their decision in choosing their healthcare providers. Topics like drug diversion are not always easy, but they are important to ensuring the safety and security of patients.”
2023 Megatrends from UKG: Navigating the Human Energy Crisis; Optimizing Organizational Plasticity; and the Gen X Effect
LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced its 2023 HR Megatrends that will emerge in the year ahead. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005078/en/ 2023 HR Megatrends from UKG (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Planview Named a Leader in Value Stream Management by Independent Research Firm
Planview Tasktop Viz and Planview Tasktop Hub received highest possible scores in the criteria of Value Stream Management (VSM) dashboard, analytic capabilities, KPI tracking, third-party tool integration, product vision, innovation roadmap, and three more. Planview, a global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions, has been named a Leader...
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
Business Insider
The importance of driving responsible AI
Organizations are increasingly depending upon artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to assist humans in decision making. It can be leveraged by organizations to help improve customer interactions, proactively address risk and fraud, and accelerate time-to-market for goods and services. But these organizations need to be able to understand their AI and ML models before they can be operationalized and used in crucial business processes. Responsible AI has become a requirement for the successful adoption of AI for many organizations.
marktechpost.com
Meet Protopia AI: A Texas-based Company Bridging a Critical Gap in Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Imagine this: You run a data-driven driven fintech or healthcare company; you have access to a plethora of data, and could use new machine learning tools to better predict fraud or advance clinical research. Except, you can’t: the value and insights from the data are entangled in privileged customer data that make it difficult to access for your AI model.
