Sanilac County, MI

The Oakland Press

Convicted murderer to get resentenced under high court ruling

A Mt. Pleasant man who pleaded guilty to a grisly 1974 murder will get resentenced after the state’s high court ruled that sentences like the one he received are cruel or unusual punishment. Delmar Kash Quezada, 64, was sentenced to life in prison on June 6, 1976, after pleading...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State Street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities had not been released over the weekend.
DAVISON, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Over $40k of meth found in Port Huron home

A 34-year-old Port Huron man is currently lodged at the St. Clair County Jail after the county’s drug task force found more than $40,000 worth in methamphetamine while searching his home. The search happened around 11:00 p.m. on December 13 in the 1200 block of Port Huron’s 9th Street,...
PORT HURON, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Tuscola County man, grandma arraigned on several felony charges

The 19-year-old Caro resident at the center of a manhunt earlier this month was arraigned alongside his grandmother on Tuesday, December 6, both receiving several felony counts. 19-year-old Alexander Karjo is accused of “pistol-whipping” and stabbing his uncle at an East Congress Street home on Friday, December 2, around 3:30...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
Voice News

Attorney general appeals prisoner release

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed an appeal after a parole board voted to release a man convicted of several violent crimes in Livingston County. Floyd Sanford Jarvi, 63, was convicted in 1994 on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery, resisting and obstructing an officer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Sentencing handed down for man accused of pleasuring himself with Tickle Me Elmo doll

A Clarkson man convicted of indecent exposure for purportedly pleasuring himself with a toddler’s Tickle Me Elmo doll while conducting a home inspection has been sentenced. At a hearing Thursday morning, Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen ordered Kevin Wayne VanLuven, 61, to serve 19 days in jail with 19 days jail credit, and probation for 18 months for the March 2020 incident in Oxford. The judge also said VanLuven is to continue with mental health treatment that he’s been receiving, and to do so until he’s “clinically discharged.”
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Thumb law enforcement agencies give Christmas back to the community

During the holiday season, local law enforcement agencies are focusing more on the nice list, with thumb area counties all holding events to give local families the best Christmas possible. Tuscola County kicked things off with their Shop with a Cop event, helping about 40 families get their Christmas wishes...
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th

A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

