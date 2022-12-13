A Clarkson man convicted of indecent exposure for purportedly pleasuring himself with a toddler’s Tickle Me Elmo doll while conducting a home inspection has been sentenced. At a hearing Thursday morning, Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen ordered Kevin Wayne VanLuven, 61, to serve 19 days in jail with 19 days jail credit, and probation for 18 months for the March 2020 incident in Oxford. The judge also said VanLuven is to continue with mental health treatment that he’s been receiving, and to do so until he’s “clinically discharged.”

4 DAYS AGO