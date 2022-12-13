Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Convicted murderer to get resentenced under high court ruling
A Mt. Pleasant man who pleaded guilty to a grisly 1974 murder will get resentenced after the state’s high court ruled that sentences like the one he received are cruel or unusual punishment. Delmar Kash Quezada, 64, was sentenced to life in prison on June 6, 1976, after pleading...
abc12.com
Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State Street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities had not been released over the weekend.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Over $40k of meth found in Port Huron home
A 34-year-old Port Huron man is currently lodged at the St. Clair County Jail after the county’s drug task force found more than $40,000 worth in methamphetamine while searching his home. The search happened around 11:00 p.m. on December 13 in the 1200 block of Port Huron’s 9th Street,...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Tuscola County man, grandma arraigned on several felony charges
The 19-year-old Caro resident at the center of a manhunt earlier this month was arraigned alongside his grandmother on Tuesday, December 6, both receiving several felony counts. 19-year-old Alexander Karjo is accused of “pistol-whipping” and stabbing his uncle at an East Congress Street home on Friday, December 2, around 3:30...
Voice News
Attorney general appeals prisoner release
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed an appeal after a parole board voted to release a man convicted of several violent crimes in Livingston County. Floyd Sanford Jarvi, 63, was convicted in 1994 on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery, resisting and obstructing an officer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The Oakland Press
Sentencing handed down for man accused of pleasuring himself with Tickle Me Elmo doll
A Clarkson man convicted of indecent exposure for purportedly pleasuring himself with a toddler’s Tickle Me Elmo doll while conducting a home inspection has been sentenced. At a hearing Thursday morning, Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen ordered Kevin Wayne VanLuven, 61, to serve 19 days in jail with 19 days jail credit, and probation for 18 months for the March 2020 incident in Oxford. The judge also said VanLuven is to continue with mental health treatment that he’s been receiving, and to do so until he’s “clinically discharged.”
Feds charge multiple Michigan men tied to illegally converting handguns to fully automatic
Federal authorities have charged multiple Michigan men allegedly tied to selling or distributing illegal devices used to convert handguns from semi-automatic to fully automatic. U.S. attorneys and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Thursday, Dec. 15 said that 11 men have been charged as part of a ring that involved...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Thumb law enforcement agencies give Christmas back to the community
During the holiday season, local law enforcement agencies are focusing more on the nice list, with thumb area counties all holding events to give local families the best Christmas possible. Tuscola County kicked things off with their Shop with a Cop event, helping about 40 families get their Christmas wishes...
Counties begin completing Prop 2, 3 recount
Weeks after the Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved procedures for planned recounts for Proposal 2 and Proposal 3, some selected counties have completed their recounts.
WNEM
Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. Hana's Garden honors victims of Oxford High School shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
Redford woman charged with stealing $176k while working for roofer in Whitmore Lake
It’s alleged that Kendra Lewis embezzled approximately $176,653 in 2020 and 2021 while she was employed at Big Ike’s Roofing Co. located in Whitmore Lake.
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
Kevin Bacon’s family delivers painful words to Michigan cannibal killer Mark Latunski
CORUNNA, MI -- Mark Latunski, the man convicted of first-degree murder for the killing and dismembering of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday morning. Kevin Bacon’s family delivered prepared statements to Latunski via representatives in the courtroom of Shiawassee County Circuit Judge Matthew J....
WNEM
Porch pirate steals priceless keepsakes from Grand Blanc Twp. woman
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. “It means absolutely nothing to them, but obviously it means everything to us,” said Jane Bullard, the victim...
Detroit News
Livengood: Retailers, environmentalists fed up with 'broken' bottle return law
In his three decades in the Michigan grocery business, Sean Kennedy has seen every imaginable form of waste end up in bottles returned to his family's supermarkets for a 10-cent refund. Cigarettes, chewing tobacco, urine, gasoline and even used condoms. “Oh, I’ll tell you the best one: meth,” said Kennedy,...
To The Point: Whitmer, Gilchrist, State Sen. Nesbitt
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Dec. 17.
Child marriage is still legal in Michigan as fight continues to change the law
The age minimum for getting married in Michigan may shock you. Technically it is age zero. There is no minimum under the law.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Michigan woman busted with deadly fentanyl, PCP mixture sentenced to prison
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A Michigan woman has been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars after being busted with fentanyl. According to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office, Candance D. Guice, Detroit, was sentenced to 20 ½ to 26 years in prison. On January 12, troopers...
Police descend on auto shop, trap and arrest auto theft suspect after chase in Troy
WWJ Newsradio 950’s Jonathan Carlson, who witnessed the incident, reported that it came to an end in auto body shop parking lot, at the corner of Maple and Crooks Rd., where police blocked the suspect in.
Detroit Street Gang Leader Faces Mandatory Life Sentence Following Convictions
A federal jury convicted the leader of the “It’s Just Us” (IJU) street gang of racketeering and murder, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced Friday. These convictions conclude a two-week trial held in Port Huron before U.S. District Judge Robert H. Cleland. Ison was joined in the
