ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1310kfka.com

Frederick High School senior killed in Aurora triple murder

A Frederick High School student was among those killed in a triple murder in Aurora. Marisol Espindola was a senior at the Longmont school and had wanted to become a veterinarian. She was among three family members shot to death in an Aurora home over the weekend. Christopher Martinez, 21, is accused in the killings. Grief counseling is being offered to students at Frederick High.
AURORA, CO
Westword

Certain Denver Parks Warn Adults Without Children to Stay Away

Denver Parks and Recreation has posted signs at certain playground areas warning adults to stay away unless they're accompanied by a child. The signs, currently up at Governor's Park and Sonny Lawson Park, inform adult visitors that they must be accompanied "at all times" by a child in order to be there. According to Parks and Rec deputy manager Scott Gilmore, the notices were put up after both parks had to close temporarily because of unsafe conditions. These conditions included trash, human waste, regular drug use and marijuana consumption, Gilmore says, as well as a heavy presence of hypodermic needles.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Why Colorado Veterinarians Are Worried About the Corporatization of Pet Medicine

In 2015, when Colorado native Jay Brekke opened his first veterinary clinic in Castle Pines, the majority of the veterinarians in the area were small, independently operated businesses. Clients were able to build familiar relationships with their providers, and pets received personalized treatment. In the seven years since, however, the landscape has changed dramatically, with a large number of local vet clinics being sold to big corporations like Veterinary Centers of America (VCA) or BluePearl. While the big vet business may provide more convenience, it comes with a price: custom, quality care and a flexible pricing structure. And in a time of veterinarian shortages and high demand for treatment, many pet owners are left looking for independent vets to work with—and coming up short.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Take a look inside the emergency migrant shelter in Denver

The City of Denver is providing a closer look inside the emergency shelter for migrants who recently arrived in the city. There are dozens of cots set up for sleeping at a city-run rec center. The city says 600 migrants have arrived in Denver in recent months. Right now more than 150 are being accommodated at the city's emergency shelter. A total of 48 others have been relocated to a church-run shelter, and another 52 migrants arrived earlier this week at local homeless shelters.The city's main focus now is getting those who need it a place to stay, especially as the cold temperatures settle in this week.City leaders say community support is critical right now. They are collecting a number of items, with a special need for winter weather clothing.
DENVER, CO
rockydailynews.com

Endangered 15-year-old missing from Anschutz Medical Campus

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl who was last seen on the Anschutz Medical Campus. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Sabella Tadesse, 15, was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Anschutz Medical Campus located in the 13000 block of Colfax.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Court testimony: Boys set off deadly Lakewood apartment fire, then "ran off giggling"

Boys, ages 12 and 14, were so incensed at being kicked out of a Lakewood apartment into the cold of an early Halloween morning, they retaliated with “a big ass fire,” according to testimony Tuesday at the suspects' preliminary hearing. That’s what the older of the boys told an investigator who interviewed him after he was arrested Nov. 6. An investigator testified the boy turned himself in nearly a week after the fire at Lakewood’s Tiffany Square apartments killed a mother and her 5th grade...
LAKEWOOD, CO
94.3 The X

Adventurous Souls Will Love Staying in this Cozy Colorado Yurt

Staying in a yurt offers adventurous travelers the unique balance between being immersed in nature, while also having the luxury of certain, modern conveniences. Stay Overnight in a Mongolian Yurt in Ward, Colorado. This is Colorado glamping at its finest. Whether your travels take you to Colorado, or somewhere else,...
WARD, CO
Brittany Anas

Denver’s best bartenders share their vintage eggnog recipe

'Vintage eggnog' from Death & Co.Photo byDeath & Co. (Denver, CO) Boozy and creamy, eggnog is the unofficial drink of the holiday season. While you could certainly pick some up at the store, add some bourbon or rum to your glass and then garnish your cocktail with some nutmeg, whipping up a homemade version is all the more decadent.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 16-18

COLORADO, USA — Colorado celebrates winter's arrival next week with holiday festivals, parades, musical performances, craft shows and more. Christmas in Color, Denver Zoo Lights, Blossoms of Light, A Hudson Christmas, Camp Christmas, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Ice at Gaylord Rockies, and Winter Wonderlights are just some of the must-see traditions in Denver and Colorado this weekend along with annual productions of "The Nutcracker," "Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum," and "A Christmas Carol."
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy