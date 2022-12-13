Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
Schweiger Ranch Foundation donates land for inclusive living facilityNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Castle Pines to sell future city hall site for more than $1MMike McKibbinCastle Pines, CO
‘People with dirty mouths’ prepare homeless Christmas partyDavid Heitz
RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connectionsHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
9News
Colorado teen hospitalized with flu complications
Two weeks ago, Beckett Reiff was wrestling for Mead High School. Now, he's on life support after developing complications from the flu.
1310kfka.com
Frederick High School senior killed in Aurora triple murder
A Frederick High School student was among those killed in a triple murder in Aurora. Marisol Espindola was a senior at the Longmont school and had wanted to become a veterinarian. She was among three family members shot to death in an Aurora home over the weekend. Christopher Martinez, 21, is accused in the killings. Grief counseling is being offered to students at Frederick High.
5280.com
A New Colorado Cookbook Features Stories and Recipes by Local Immigrant and Refugee Women
Prerna Kapoor’s butter chicken is legendary. The Parker resident earned her butter chicken queen title when she won a Denver cook-off for the dish, something that surprised her, but shouldn’t have. Kapoor grew up eating her way through her parents’ Indian restaurants in Japan, so you could say the specialty is in her blood.
Westword
Certain Denver Parks Warn Adults Without Children to Stay Away
Denver Parks and Recreation has posted signs at certain playground areas warning adults to stay away unless they're accompanied by a child. The signs, currently up at Governor's Park and Sonny Lawson Park, inform adult visitors that they must be accompanied "at all times" by a child in order to be there. According to Parks and Rec deputy manager Scott Gilmore, the notices were put up after both parks had to close temporarily because of unsafe conditions. These conditions included trash, human waste, regular drug use and marijuana consumption, Gilmore says, as well as a heavy presence of hypodermic needles.
Colorado voters approved free school meals, but DPS hasn't opted in yet
Colorado voters approved Proposition FF, which will fund free school meals for public school students. Districts will need to opt into the program.
Video: Tattooed porch pirate poses as delivery person
A team of porch pirates in Lakewood is getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush, using empty boxes to replace the one they stole.
5280.com
Why Colorado Veterinarians Are Worried About the Corporatization of Pet Medicine
In 2015, when Colorado native Jay Brekke opened his first veterinary clinic in Castle Pines, the majority of the veterinarians in the area were small, independently operated businesses. Clients were able to build familiar relationships with their providers, and pets received personalized treatment. In the seven years since, however, the landscape has changed dramatically, with a large number of local vet clinics being sold to big corporations like Veterinary Centers of America (VCA) or BluePearl. While the big vet business may provide more convenience, it comes with a price: custom, quality care and a flexible pricing structure. And in a time of veterinarian shortages and high demand for treatment, many pet owners are left looking for independent vets to work with—and coming up short.
2 young Denver metro kids die from group A strep
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says two children, younger than school aged, have died from group A strep.
Take a look inside the emergency migrant shelter in Denver
The City of Denver is providing a closer look inside the emergency shelter for migrants who recently arrived in the city. There are dozens of cots set up for sleeping at a city-run rec center. The city says 600 migrants have arrived in Denver in recent months. Right now more than 150 are being accommodated at the city's emergency shelter. A total of 48 others have been relocated to a church-run shelter, and another 52 migrants arrived earlier this week at local homeless shelters.The city's main focus now is getting those who need it a place to stay, especially as the cold temperatures settle in this week.City leaders say community support is critical right now. They are collecting a number of items, with a special need for winter weather clothing.
Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homeless
An encampment at Abilene and Mississippi in Aurora.Photo byCity of Aurora. Aurora's mayor discussed a resolution Monday that would send Douglas County a message loud and clear: Don’t bring us your homeless population.
What is group A strep and what are the symptoms?
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says there has been an increase in pediatric hospitalizations caused by group A strep.
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly cities
The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry celebrated 25 years in 2018.Photo by(Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Two Colorado cities rank on U.S. News and World Report's top 50 cities for dog owners. Denver ranks 11th, and Colorado Springs ranks 23rd.
denverite.com
Three Denver rec centers are now being used to temporarily house and help arriving migrants
Denver has activated a second emergency shelter at a city recreation center to accommodate migrants arriving from the southern U.S. border. A third recreation center is also being used to provide shelter and reunification assistance for newly arriving migrants. As of Wednesday, 271 people were at the city’s first emergency...
rockydailynews.com
Endangered 15-year-old missing from Anschutz Medical Campus
DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl who was last seen on the Anschutz Medical Campus. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Sabella Tadesse, 15, was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Anschutz Medical Campus located in the 13000 block of Colfax.
milehighcre.com
Kaiser Permanente to Invest $100M to Build State-of-the-Art Medical Facilities in Colorado
To enhance service for its current members and to prepare for future growth, Kaiser Permanente recently announced it is investing $100 million to build new and upgraded state-of-the-art medical facilities in eight communities across Colorado’s Front Range. Two brand-new facilities will replace existing medical offices in leased spaces in...
Doctors urge parents to watch for bacterial infections after strep A deaths
Kids in Colorado continue to get sick with respiratory illnesses, like RSV, the flu and COVID-19. Now, doctors are warning about a bacterial infection called group A strep.
Court testimony: Boys set off deadly Lakewood apartment fire, then "ran off giggling"
Boys, ages 12 and 14, were so incensed at being kicked out of a Lakewood apartment into the cold of an early Halloween morning, they retaliated with “a big ass fire,” according to testimony Tuesday at the suspects' preliminary hearing. That’s what the older of the boys told an investigator who interviewed him after he was arrested Nov. 6. An investigator testified the boy turned himself in nearly a week after the fire at Lakewood’s Tiffany Square apartments killed a mother and her 5th grade...
Adventurous Souls Will Love Staying in this Cozy Colorado Yurt
Staying in a yurt offers adventurous travelers the unique balance between being immersed in nature, while also having the luxury of certain, modern conveniences. Stay Overnight in a Mongolian Yurt in Ward, Colorado. This is Colorado glamping at its finest. Whether your travels take you to Colorado, or somewhere else,...
Denver’s best bartenders share their vintage eggnog recipe
'Vintage eggnog' from Death & Co.Photo byDeath & Co. (Denver, CO) Boozy and creamy, eggnog is the unofficial drink of the holiday season. While you could certainly pick some up at the store, add some bourbon or rum to your glass and then garnish your cocktail with some nutmeg, whipping up a homemade version is all the more decadent.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 16-18
COLORADO, USA — Colorado celebrates winter's arrival next week with holiday festivals, parades, musical performances, craft shows and more. Christmas in Color, Denver Zoo Lights, Blossoms of Light, A Hudson Christmas, Camp Christmas, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Ice at Gaylord Rockies, and Winter Wonderlights are just some of the must-see traditions in Denver and Colorado this weekend along with annual productions of "The Nutcracker," "Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum," and "A Christmas Carol."
